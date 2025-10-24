Following yesterday’s war talk, built on the usual lies but also some new ones (‘China sends fentanyl to Venezuela, which forwards to US), the US military has taken concrete actions that fan the flames of war:

OSINTdefender @sentdefender￼ The U.S. Department of Defense has announced that the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78) and her Carrier Strike Group, consisting of the Arleigh Burke-Class Guided-Missile Destroyers; USS Mahan (DDG-72), USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG-81), and USS Bainbridge (DDG-96), have been redirected from the Mediterranean Sea to the U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) Area-of-Responsibility near Venezuela. The Ford will join the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and several other air and naval assets already deployed to the Southern Caribbean and Puerto Rico. 11:41 AM · Oct 24, 2025

￼Ian Ellis @ianellisjones￼ Breaking today: The U.S. carried out a 2nd bomber demo in the Caribbean, sending two USAF B-1B Lancer bombers ~50 miles off the coast of Venezuela. The pair of Bones came within ~6 miles of Los Testigos, a Venezuelan island group (with a coast guard station). Via @flightradar24:

7:32 PM · Oct 23, 2025

The deployment of America’s most advanced carrier close to home is probably welcome news in the Middle East. OTOH, it’s difficult to imagine that the deployment will be indefinite—meaning, push coming to shove, one way or the other.

Despicable. Trump embraces the concept of America as an Organized Crime Nation—his idea of MAGA:

Trump: I don’t think we’re gonna necessarily ask for a declaration of war. I think we’re just gonna kill people. Okay? We’re gonna kill them. They’re gonna be, like, dead.

As for China, Trump announced he’ll meet Xi 48 hours before new tariffs are scheduled to take effect. Presumably this is supposed to force Xi to back down from the rare earth export controls. The WSJ suggests that may not happen:

S.L. Kanthan @Kanthan2030 1h￼ Whoa! According to WSJ, China has upped the ante with shock-and-awe maximum pressure on Trump. “Chinese have demanded a full capitulation: the removal of ALL U.S. tariffs and export-control measures ever imposed.” ￼￼ Welcome to a post-American world order. More from WSJ: ￼Inside the Trump administration, many traditional China hawks have been marginalized, including Peter Navarro.

China’s New Strategy for Trump: Punch Hard, Concede Little For Xi, rare-earths bombshell signaled a new toughness, while TikTok was ‘spiritual opium’ that could be turned into a low-cost bargaining chip During his first term, President Trump often frustrated Xi Jinping with his freewheeling mix of threats and bonhomie. This time, the Chinese leader believes he has cracked the code. Xi has thrown out China’s traditional diplomatic playbook and tailored a new one specifically for Trump, said people close to Chinese policymakers, who describe Xi as appearing confident and emboldened. The new strategy, these people said, embraces Trump’s self-image as a master dealmaker, offering concessions on high-visibility issues he personally cares about, such as the fate of popular video-sharing app TikTok.

Thus, the NYT, in a major anti-China article on the rare earths export controls, maintained that China is unlikely to budge from that policy, which cripples the US high tech weapon industry:

China’s vice commerce minister Ling Ji met on Monday with representatives of more than 170 foreign companies and business groups, offering reassurances that China would continue to approve “legitimate” transactions and maintain stability in the supply of rare earths. But experts say China is unlikely to roll back the measures. … “The U.S. is used to making moves and others following. Now that China is taking the initiative, they are a bit passive, uncomfortable, surprised and even shocked that China could be like this,” said Xu Hongcai, deputy director of the economic policy committee of the China Association of Policy Sciences in Beijing.

Here’s another perspective:

Luke Gromen @LukeGromen 58m￼ If only the trade war was a basketball game, but it’s not: It is essentially an infrastructure-building and math contest…against the Chinese. Quote The Economist @TheEconomist Oct 23 The world’s most important relationship is in a shocking state. China is on top—and changing the path of the global economy http://econ.st/3LoKJch

And why would China roll back the export controls, given the amount of saber rattling America has directed at China over the past umpteen years—and continues to do:

David Shoebridge @DavidShoebridge￼ If after all the hype in the last few days you were mistakenly thinking AUKUS is about defending Australia, two of the most senior US Congressional members have just cleared that up - it’s about the US taking us to war with China. At least they are honest about it. 4:36 PM · Oct 23, 2025

Speaking of people who are unlikely to back down, there’s Putin. In response to Trump’s sanctions, Putin promptly and confidently stepped out on a limb, stating that “no self respecting nation”—a category that he said includes Russia—would make any concessions under pressure. John Helmer provides some context for what’s going on here—the context being the slide of Ukraine into a state of collapse that even Western subsidies won’t be able to avoid:

Dances_with_Bears @bears_with￼ Trump’s latest attempts to force Putin to accept immediate ceasefire is a last-ditch desperation measure to save Ukraine from total blackout and the military collapse to follow. https://johnhelmer.net/now-the-new-phase-of-the-electric-war/… 2:58 PM · Oct 23, 2025

Does this suggest leverage going into major trade talks? Forget all the other stuff about soybeans and rare earths. The US debt is at $38 trillion. This is not a good sign.

Luke Gromen @LukeGromen￼ It’s as if the most politically connected Systemically Important Financial Institution was told the US fiscal situation has reached the point where they KNOW they’ll soon need collateral that has a more flexible value (UST value can’t rise much beyond 0% rates; gold & BTC can.) Quote￼ James Lavish @jameslavish 4h 2017, Bitcoin at $5K, JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon: “Governments are going to crush it someday.” 2025, Bitcoin at $110K, JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon: “We will accept Bitcoin as collateral.” Last edited 9:59 AM · Oct 24, 2025

The art of the deal. Is this where Trump’s attention is really at—vanity projects—while others run the country. To the best of their feeble abilities?

Quinn Nelson @SnazzyLabs￼ This is a lot cheaper than moving factories to the United States. Quote￼ MacRumors.com @MacRumors 20h Apple Donating to Trump’s $300M White House Ballroom Project https://macrumors.com/2025/10/23/apple-donating-trump-ballroom/… 8:46 PM · Oct 23, 2025

From the link:

Apple is one of several tech companies that will contribute to the construction of U.S. President Donald Trump’s 90,000-square-foot ballroom, reports CNN. ￼Construction began on the ballroom this week, and the White House’s east wing was torn down. Trump claims that the ballroom will cost $350 million, and that it will be privately funded through donations. The cost has already increased $150 million over the figures that Trump previously quoted. Other tech companies that have donated to the ballroom construction include Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft, and HP. There is no word on the specific amount that Apple donated toward the project. Update: The total ballroom cost has been updated to $350 million, after Trump announced new pricing on Thursday evening.

At last report Trump is holding firm to his “no favors” stance. Also, he wants to sell you a bridge.

And:

Thank goodness for that “no favors” stance.