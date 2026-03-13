Meaning In History

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Robin Whittle's avatar
Robin Whittle
4h

The Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Abbas_Araghchi is Persian and has a good command of English. He has a PhD in "political thought" from the University of Kent, in the UK. Here is is speaking to NBC News: https://x.com/FurkanGozukara/status/2027751487560949766. According to this tweet, he is gaining younger fans in the West: https://x.com/barbarismcrit/status/2032478724340236457.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian MD is widely reported to have Azerbeijan and Kurdish parents. I had read somewhere that, to a substantial degree, non-Persians adopt Iranian identity and are accepted as such. The Iranian province of West Azerbaijan borders Turkey, rather than the Republic of Azerbaijan. The Wikipedia page https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Masoud_Pezeshkian reports that (as a child, I think) he spoke Kurdish and Azeri an considered himself and his parents as "full Turks".

He taught physiology at a medical college and in 1993 became a heart surgeon. Here is is, speaking (English subtitles): https://x.com/RyanRozbiani/status/2030517720190484508.

The Islamic government of Iran is repressive in many ways. However, these two leaders are far more substantial than President Trump or Pete Hegseth https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=th73ag3qmKk.

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1 reply by Mark Wauck
riskywoods's avatar
riskywoods
3h

The good news is that the Trump administration's level of evil is matched by its level of incompetence.

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