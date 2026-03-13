I’m going to do a roundup of sorts—although there’s a longer bit of analysis at the end. There’s a paucity of hard news in terms of measurable developments, but there are many smaller data points that all point in the direction that was mapped out before Trump launched his war.

First, I want to consider Bessent’s statement that the US will be “temporarily” “unsanctioning” Russian oil that’s already on the seas. I would not be too sure that there will ever be the “resanctioning” that Bessent envisions. If Iran—with Russian and Chinese support—drives the US from its Persian Gulf bases, the throne will have been yanked out from under King Dollar.

Trita Parsi Trita Parsi Told @chrislhayes that while the GCCC states are infuriated with Iran, their reliance on the American security umbrella has not granted them security, but rather made them the targets. As a result, after this war, they will likely rethink their complete reliance on the US.

And the power of King Dollar—the tribute the GCCC states pay to the Anglo-Zionist Empire—is what supports the Anglo-Zionist Empire and the power to sanction. Further, the entire rest of the world now has every reason to recoil at the prospect of Trump achieving the Anglo-Zionist goal of full control over the flow of oil. Resanctioning will be difficult to impossible.

Financial Times @FT￼ Russia rakes in $150mn a day in extra revenue from surging oil prices

Onward. I’ll be repeating points that have already been made, but multiple perspectives on the same issue can be helpful.

Glenn Diesen @Glenn_Diesen￼ The Trump administration speaks about “unlimited” weapons and ammunition. However, reality eventually catches up. Trump insists that the US is winning, and that it is a “great honor” to kill Iranians. French soldiers killed and injured in drone attack in Iraq. There is no escalation control in this foolish war.

Some are catching on to the reality:

“Duh” moment of the day—firm grasp of the bleeding obvious:

Hegseth: “The only thing prohibiting transit in [Hormuz] right now is Iran shooting at shipping.” “It is open for transit should Iran not do that”

Furkan Gözükara @FurkanGozukara￼ This is the most brilliant breakdown of Israel’s true motives you will ever hear: Trita Parsi explains that Israel doesn’t want peace or regime change, it demands absolute regional domination. “For Israel to have total security, everyone else has to have total insecurity.”

Ghida Fakhry @ghida_fakhry￼ Bombing the center of a capital should be unthinkable. Apparently it depends on the city — and who’s dropping the bombs. Philip Proudfoot @PhilipProudfoot Israel has just bombed central Beirut. This is minutes away from the UN, The British Embassy, The European Delegation, and the Lebanese Parliament: it is the heart of the capital. This is the equivalent of bombing Whitehall.

Mapping Republican support for war:

Pape, a UChicago prof, has advised multiple US presidents on foreign affairs. He hasn’t been invited to advise Trump.

￼Robert A. Pape @ProfessorPape￼ I just published a new essay in Foreign Affairs with an uncomfortable argument: Escalation in the Iran war may actually be strengthening Iran Iran’s strategy is horizontal escalation — widening the conflict to shipping, energy markets, and regional partners That shifts pressure onto the U.S. and its allies. History shows this is how stronger powers get pulled into wars they can’t control. Some historians argue American power ultimately restores control. My research suggests escalation often traps great powers instead.

PoliticsVideoChannel @politvidchannel BREAKING: It was just revealed that Jared Kushner received $2B from Saudi Arabia for nothing. His firm has returned zero profits to investors so far.

Must watch:

Arnaud Bertrand @RnaudBertrand￼ To tempt the US and Israel, they should probably do inflatable schools and hospitals too... Lord Bebo @MyLordBebo Chinese inflatable fake weapons with heat signature. Can the fool missiles and drones?

Finance:

Edward Dowd @DowdEdward￼ Many people in finance don’t appear to appreciate what happened yesterday. When JPM marked down collateral and cut available credit to their Private Credit clients the engine of money creation just went the wrong way. Other banks will follow quickly and money/credit will tighten causing a slow moving ripple effect throughout the system unless it’s offset by something else. At this stage in the economic cycle good luck.

Jeffrey P. Snider @JeffSnider_EDU￼ HOLY SH*T! Now its Morgan Stanley... Morgan Stanley’s $8 billion North Haven fund just got hit with massive redemption requests. Their response? Deny most of them. Sound familiar? It should, because Cliffwater did the same thing yesterday. BlackRock and Blue Owl before that. Blackstone before them. One after another, shadow banks are slamming the gates shut on investors trying to get their money out But here’s what should really get your attention: JP Morgan just revalued collateral. That’s the kind of move that tightens the flow of money through the entire system. It restricts who JPM will lend to and how much anyone can borrow. …

Luke Gromen @LukeGromen It is hard to overstate how negative it is for stocks, bonds, and the global economy, and how positive it is for commodities and inflation (up bigly) if Hormuz is still closed in a month. Every single price on our screens today is completely wrong if this proves true.

Tehran Tadhg @TadhgHickey￼ Imagine the Chinese sitting back watching all this. Iran has the US Empire on its knees & the entire global economy by the balls after less than two weeks. Western hubris, led by the Epstein Axis of US & Israel, has finally led it into the abyss. A new world order beckons.

Reza Zainab @zainabReza_13 ￼ | While Christians from Europe and West as a whole were funding and supporting ISIS and FSA to kill Christians, the brave Hashd, resistance, Soleimani and IRGC fought ISIS and FSA to save not just the Christians but the entire region from ISIS and Western backed terrorism

New reports that Iran has attacked Incirlik—major, major US airbase.

Kathleen Tyson @Kathleen_Tyson_ US Incirlik Airbase is supplying the wars in Palestine, Lebanon, Syria, and Iran. As US started the war in Iran with Turkish complicity and support, Incirlik is a legitimate military target. No matter how many missiles Iran fires at Turkey, Erdogan CANNOT INVOKE NATO ARTICLE 5 AS AN AGGRESSOR!

And finally …