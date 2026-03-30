What could go wrong with evacuating all US bases in the Middle East and relocating them to Israel? Uh, what could possibly go right—for the US? Yeah, of course America is totally complicit in all the awful things that Jewish Nationalists do in Palestine, but a move like this would remove any fig leaf. Full time entanglement is all Jewish Supremacist schemes—in Palestine and throughout the Middle East.

Megatron @Megatron_ron 4h￼ NEW: Israeli Channel 12 reports that Israel plans to propose to the United States the establishment of military bases on its territory as well as the withdrawal of the remaining bases from the Middle East to their territory.

Jose M @JMLV51 3h￼ Looks like Israel is trying to lock in that 24/7, 365 day security detail for free. Honestly, I’m betting Trump and the GOP will give them whatever they want on this. Anyone actually want to bet against me? I don’t see it happening.

Meanwhile, more escalation. Remember when Trump said he’d hold off on attacking Iranian power stations? Right—his lips were moving.

Megatron @Megatron_ron 4h￼ BREAKING: ￼￼￼ Attacks on Iran’s electrical system by US and Israel have begun Power outages reported in Tehran and Karaj after US/Israeli strikes on energy infrastructure. Iranian state media reports electricity crews are working to restore power.

And another development. Is Erdogan just all talk? Not necessarily. He’s under pressure. He dreams of a Pan-Turkic bloc across Central Asia, but knows that the Anglo-Zionists will be dead set against that. Because that would constitute a threat to their own dream of total energy dominance. Erdogan’s threat follows on reports that Israel was very seriously attempting to draw Iraqi Kurds into its war on Iran.

Megatron @Megatron_ron 6h￼ BREAKING: ￼￼￼ Erdogan threatens Turkey will join war on Iran’s side Turkey has issued a serious warning to the United States, Iraq and Kurdish forces that it will take direct military action if Kurdish organizations are involved in operations against Iran, the information portal “Türkiye” reports. According to information obtained by Ankara, with the beginning of the attacks on Iran, the Israeli intelligence service Mossad tried to negotiate with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and its Iranian wing PYAK. The aim was to use these groups, which Turkey considers terrorist, as ground “intermediary forces” in the fighting. During a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan unequivocally opposed such a scenario. He recalled that Turkey’s position on the territorial integrity of Iran is crystal clear and warned that Ankara will intervene militarily “regardless of the ongoing processes, just like it did in Syria”. “We will not listen to any stories about active processes. We will attack. “You saw what happened in Syria, we will do the same here. Necessary measures will be taken at the slightest attempt to spread the war fire in the region”, Erdogan said.

That’s more or less the scenario that Doug Macgregor has been talking about for the last couple of years. He has consistently maintained both that Israel would attack Iran (again) and draw the US in, and that the Turks would eventually be drawn in as the Anglo-Zionist threat to Turkey became ever more clear.

Important perspective:

Patricia Marins @pati_marins64 2h￼ Of the roughly 50,000 U.S. troops currently stationed in the region, only between 5,000 and 7,000 could realistically be reassigned to direct ground combat. The remainder are occupied with air defense duties, logistics, aircraft maintenance, administrative tasks, and supporting the various military bases.

Robert Pape draws parallels to Vietnam—another undeclared war that escalated into disaster.

Robert A. Pape @ProfessorPape 2h Vietnam shows exactly when air wars become ground wars Not when troops deploy -- When logistics becomes visible Those signals are now appearing in Iran War

I still think the US political class will pull back from this. Vietnam didn’t involve a global economic collapse, and that could happen before Trump ever gets the chance to start a massive transfer of the resources a ground war would require.

Here’s a smart look at what Iran’s strategy is. Iran doesn’t have an air force in the usual sense, but it is using its resources to deprive the US of its own air force—as it has been accustomed to operate.

Kelly Grieco @ka_grieco￼ Look at what Iran has been hitting since Feb. 28: radar systems, SATCOM terminals, tankers, and now an AWACS. That’s not random. It’s a systematic attack on the infrastructure that makes U.S. air power function. Iran’s running an asymmetric counter-air campaign. 2/ Since Feb. 28, Iran has hit radar and SATCOM infrastructure at 7+ U.S. bases across Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, targeting the systems used to track incoming missiles and coordinate the entire air defense network. 3/ Yesterday, Iran hit Prince Sultan Air Base again, damaging an E-3 Sentry AWACS and multiple KC-135 tankers. Same base was hit March 13, when five KC-135s were damaged on the flight line. 4/ These aren’t targets of opportunity. Tankers and AWACS are the logistics and command layer of the entire air war. 5/ The USAF only has 16 E-3s. Nearly 40% deployed to this theater. No replacement in production (E-7 A prototype in ~2028). Boeing delivered the last one in 1992. The KC-135 fleet is Cold War-era, already under extreme strain, with parts sourced from boneyards. 6/ BL: Iran’s going after the radars that detect threats, the tankers that keep jets flying, and the AWACS that direct the battle. That’s a counter-air campaign. Adapted to what Iran can actually do. And the damage is real.

Lastly, back on March 24—seems so long ago, somehow—I speculated re Is Trump Being Sidelined? The basic idea of the post was that the power brokers in the ruling elite might be looking for a way to get Trump’s hands off the levers of serious decision making and, one way or another, transfer that responsibility to Veep Vance. I’m not a fan of Vance, but it just seems to me that Trump’s continuing screwup is threatening to—may already be—so monumental that the power brokers may decide something has to be done. As long as we’re operating—more or less—within the constitutional order, that has to bring Vance into play. The Iranians seem to understand that, too. When Trump tried to send Steve and Jared again, Iran instead said, ‘No, send Vance.’ That looks like a clear plan to develop fissures within the Trump WH.

Today, commenter ML linked to a NYPost article.

I want to offer readers a guarantee on this. Vance emerging as a key player is NOT part of the Trump plan. It’s hard to see Vance as heading any real faction inside the Trump regime—not one that has a real power base—so the question is: Where’s his support coming from. Again, it’s not Trump saying, ‘Hey, JD, help me out!’

Something to keep an eye on.