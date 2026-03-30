Meaning In History

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dpy's avatar
dpy
2hEdited

I don't see how retreating of US assetts to Israel is going to help Israel's defense, unless it is just a matter of giving the Iranians a broader choice of targets, less % ZIO high-priority infrastructure.

As for the political side, the Iranians are already, clearly striking US military.

Does the US have missle defense able to retreat?

Will the GCC appreciate our need to abandon them?

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It's Just Me's avatar
It's Just Me
1h

Trump might claim the distinction of being the worst president ever. Never did I think I'd write something like this. Possibly worse than Obama or Biden.

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