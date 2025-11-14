“Fortress America” is what Sean Foo calls the Anglo-Zionist Empire’s scheme—championed by Scott Bessent and Trump—for maintaining and even extending its hegemony. 'Extending’ conveys something of the bubble nature of this venture. The Anglo-Zionist Empire is built on a mountain of debt. It’s impossible to pay down by any conventional means, which means that it must expand or deflate. Normally, an expansionist war would be the solution, and that’s exactly what we’re seeing in Trump’s wars, in one form or another: the war on Russia, the ‘trade war’ on China, the war on Iran, the war on Venezuela, etc. The difficulty is that Russia has clearly established itself as the premier military power, to the extent that Russia cannot be subdued militarily and appears to be immune to economic pressure when linked to China. The Anglo-Zionists are in a hurry to break this deadlock.

I have maintained from the beginning that Trump’s Tariff Shock and Awe offensive is, in essence, a global shakedown operation. The essence of the tariff operation is to threaten every country in the world that they will lose the US market, lose US protection, or incur US enmity unless they agree to massively in the rebuilding of the US economy—regardless of their own interests. The bottom line of the Anglo-Zionists is to tell the rest of the world: You’re either with us or against us. If you’re with us you have to fall in line. Do you think you can survive while being against us?

For most Americans, rebuilding the American economy conjures up images of a rebirth of US manufacturing—good jobs for all and a thriving Mainstreet economy. The reality is different. The reality is almost certainly more of a doubling down on the financialized economy—with the addition of AI dominance. Trust me—Trump did not stage his big dinner for the top Wall Street plutocrats to discuss how to make life better for the bottom 99.9% of Americans. Thus we see the championing of 50 year mortgages, which goes hand in hand with the crushing of the middle class and the appropriation of most property by the moneyed Anglo-Zionist classes. As we’ll see in Foo’s presentation, this operation ultimately relies upon draining the American middle class. Remember, while the tariffs are intended to shakedown foreign countries, they remain a tax on Americans. The threat to other countries is losing a market, but the tariffs are paid by you and me. And, as Trump and Bessent quickly learned, China is an immovable object.

This is putting a serious strain on our constitutional order. This is clear from the amount of lying that Trump has engaged in, including to the SCOTUS. Knowing that to acknowledge that tariffs are a tax, Trump first attempted to bluster his way past the SCOTUS, arguing that the tariffs have nothing to do with revenue—they’re just “import controls.” The SCOTUS very obviously wasn’t fooled. So Trump quickly launched a PR offensive to pressure the Court—first, by threatening to put the Court in the position of defrauding dimwitted Boomers of their $2K checks, then by touting the trillions of dollars in revenue the tariffs—plus the shakedown investments—that Trump laughably claimed would be used to pay down the national debt. The truth couldn’t be openly stated—the truth is that the tariff’s are all about expanding the Anglo-Zionist Empire. But to state that openly might lead the justices to respond, Wait a minute—we’re the third branch of a constitutional republic, not legal shills for an empire!

Now, compare the above to what Sean Foo is saying, as he talks about the difficulties this imperial venture is encountering. I’ll preface Foo with two tweets. First Barnes pokes fun at Trump’s gaslighting about how this is the best economy America has ever had:

Bessent “Cancel China” Disaster Collapses, US Hides Jobs Crash, US Tech Stocks Imploding We have to talk about the US China trade war. It’s not ending. All we have is a shaky truce that could end at any day. All it takes is for a pin to drop and we are back into the chaos. We know the US has a grand plan. They are looking to corner the Chinese economy--not just with their own tariffs, but by using the money from US allies and getting them to rebuild the US. Now, what I just said might sound crazy, but it’s really not. Bessent has made it clear that the US will need the help of their partners to reindustrialize. It’s really quite chilling to hear this: Bessent: Good framing of that is other countries in essence are providing us with a sovereign wealth fund. Kudlow: They’re going to build our factories. They’re going to help us to build new factories, which Mr. Trump loves. Bessent: Exactly. So, the the way to think about it is these huge surpluses accumulated offshore. Let’s take Japan. We’re going to have $550 billion and they will be reinvesting that back into the US economy. However, it goes beyond just investment money. Bessent also wants allies to form a cohesive line to push back against Chinese exports. Despite the tariff war, Chinese trade has been rising. Beijing is still selling more to Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and even Europe. And this makes US sanctions impossible to impose because it will cripple other economies as well. That’s why we have the Fortress America plan. It’s to mount a joint shield against what he calls the flood of Chinese imports. He has asked countries like Japan, South Korea, and India to join to encircle China. But central to this plan is Canada and Mexico. The idea has always been to gain control of the Western Hemisphere. That’s why we saw the Argentina bailout in the first place. The $40 billion came with an agenda. It wasn’t really to save the currency or the economy but to hammer in US influence there. But the key pillar of the plan is about the collapse [?]. We are of course talking about Mexico, and the idea was simple. The Chinese are building factories and manufacturing goods there in Mexico. Then through the US MCA, China will then ship the goods to the US more or less tariff free. It’s an old loophole that’s still going on today. In fact, China has been doing it for years. Over the last 6 years, US imports from China have collapsed by over 33%. But at the same time, US imports from Mexico had a real growth of 20%. It gets better. During this period, Mexico’s imports from China also increased by almost 20% in real terms. It’s obvious why. Beyond the BYD cars and Chinese electronics, a lot of inputs are being brought in for Chinese factories. That’s why Scott Bessent is so frustrated. A large portion of US goods might be made in Mexico, but they have Chinese footprints all over them. So he’s pushing really hard for the Fortress America plan. Well, now Mexico is feeling the heat. The [Mexican] president was on board with the idea. She wanted to impose strict tariffs on China, but the idea is facing really stiff resistance from everyone [in Mexico]. The economy is afraid of it, lawmakers are uncertain about it and, most importantly, business leaders don’t want to risk it--especially during this tariff war. The plan has been postponed or delayed until December. The opposition to this is huge, and the reasoning is something we have said many times on this channel. Mexico, like many other economies, depends heavily on China for industrial inputs. They buy a ton of machinery, components, and raw materials. Putting [?] tariffs on China just won’t work. It’s a Catch 22. And the Mexicans know it. The majority of the exports head to the US, but they know diversifying is key. If you punish China today, what’s going to happen tomorrow? And let’s do the simple math. For non-compliant US MCA goods, the tariff Trump imposed is 25%. That sounds bad, but I bet that a huge amount of Mexican imports from China gives cost savings beyond 25%. Even if Trump reduces it down to 10% after obeying, does it still make sense? Suddenly, your US MCA compliant goods now cost more. Plus, Mexican exports to the rest of the world will also rise in cost. It will most definitely backfire badly on Mexico, especially with the extent of the tariffs Mexico was planning. We have 1,400 product types that are about to be clobbered. And this includes key materials needed for the beating heart of the Mexican industry, which is making cars. Automobiles and car parts could face up to 50% tariffs. If that happens, China will abandon making cars in Mexico and just make them in Brazil instead. Then factories, both Chinese and foreign, will be in trouble. Electronics--and even steel--could have a 35% tariff. Even if Trump removes all tariffs on Mexico and drops it down to zero, export competitiveness to the world will collapse. And there goes your plan of diversifying away. So many things can go wrong. Chinese FDIs or foreign investments will most definitely come to a halt here. What’s the point of building a BYD or a battery factory in Mexico? There are other avenues in Latin America that includes Brazil and even Peru.

It should be pointed out that this isn’t just about Chinese cars. Many major auto manufacturers who sell in the US have factories in Mexico. Those Mexican tariffs on China, if they went into effect, would hit those manufacturers—as well as US customers—very hard.

And let’s appreciate the scale of the risk. Mexico has an incredible trade deficit with China. It’s nearly $120 billion--more than the next 13 countries combined. And this means the Mexican economy is buying more goods from China than what they are exporting out. The magnitude of this is staggering. It’s not just industries at risk of higher cost. Domestic consumers are at risk as well. To everyday people, a tariff or levy on a product is the same as price inflation. And let’s cut the fancy mumbo jumbo terms. The same product cost more now, does it not? That’s inflation. Prices are going up. So, the Mexicans are facing a very hard choice here. It’s really not easy. I have no solutions. There’s no magical out. Diversifying trade away will take years at the very least. And if Mexico does go ahead with the tariffs, I’m going to go long on Brazil’s economy. I’m already long, but I’m going to go even longer. But if you want something crazier, we just need to look up north. The US is now hiding economic data. This is crazy. I don’t like it when any country, whether they are in BRICS or in the G7, hides data. But the US doing it is more significant because this is the center of global capital markets. This is the home of the world reserve currency. Skipping key employment data is a very big red flag here. [Talking head]: And the household survey wasn’t conducted in October. So we’re going to get half the employment report. We’ll get the jobs part, but we won’t get the unemployment rate. And that’ll just be for one month. But yeah, it is true that we probably will be able to concoct something, but we’ll never actually know for sure what the unemployment rate was in October. So this doesn’t sound good. This is so bizarre because unemployment data is a massive metric used throughout the economy. Even the Fed depends on this to make interest rate decisions. Without unemployment data companies will be in the dark whether to hire or fire. Investors will be fishing in the dark. Power won’t know whether to drop rates or to maintain them to fight inflation that clearly isn’t over yet. Now, during the interview, Hassan also let slip some critical data about the US shutdown. It paints a very bleak picture which we shouldn’t dismiss. According to him, the shutdown led to 60,000 job losses in the private sector. That’s non-federal workers. The shutdown has also caused the economy $15 billion a week, which is a ton of money. Worst of all, the hit to GDP will be significant. Q4’s growth could be reduced by as much as 1.5%. That is as much as all the crazy AI investment propping up the US economy. Yes, you can get big tech to pump money to juice the GDP numbers. But if the underlying system, US consumers, employees, they all start to collapse, then you have a big problem on your hands. Think of how crazy removing the unemployment data is. It’s like eating steak and fries without the steak. It’s like posting a selfie without your face. It’s like a weather report without the temperature. We’ll get the jobs part, but not the unemployment part. The biggest risk is what the Fed will be forced to do. And remember that the Fed is data dependent. They aren’t forecast dependent just yet. The market has never been so uncertain before. We are literally at 50-50 between a red card and no cut for December. The Fed has no idea at cutting--without unemployment data it’s spinning the roulette wheel. If you get it right, the economy hums along, you get it wrong, you face either an inflation shock or the system starts to implode. And speaking of a breakdown, let’s do an update on the US AI bubble. Actually it’s the entire tech sector that’s getting broken down. US tech stocks are losing a ton of market cap. The NASDAQ over the last day has lost over $220 billion in value. That’s a 2.5% fall, which is strange considering the rhetoric we keep hearing that US tech is the future and the state of AI will only get better. Here’s the problem. Where is the money going to come from, especially in the United States? If a bubble isn’t growing, it will eventually deflate. This is an important aspect of capital markets. Investors always chase returns. If US tech doesn’t return, say 20% a year, it’s the end of the world for many people. And when this drags on long enough, money will leave. They might even run to bonds because at least you get 3 to 4% a year, as crazy as it sounds. JP Morgan has a really wow report. To build out global data centers, AI infrastructure, and related power supplies will cost trillions--at least 5 trillion to over 7 trillion dollars. Where’s the money going to come from? As we postulated, the US will have to cough up the money or lose the AI race to China. And this is something unthinkable to Trump. So the first move is to rush to the public and private capital markets. Suck out all the money possible for investors. Banks will give the loans and companies themselves will have to keep doubling down. The bank also grinds out the numbers for us. It’s so crazy that this is going to boggle your mind. Governments, especially the US, would have to step in to fill the gap, which also hints to us that the tariff war is not going to end here. There has to be a reason to keep siphoning money from the public to subsidize the bubble. [Now Foo paraphrases the JPMorgan report] To drive a 10% return on AI investments for the next 5 years, it will require at least $650 billion annually. And that equates to $35 a month from every iPhone user or $180 from every Netflix subscriber. We’ll reach the point where money printing will eventually take over if things get bad enough. Basically, the Fed will start to buy US bonds to provide liquidity to the Treasury. That will push down bond yields and allow companies to borrow even more money to push into AI. But the markets just aren’t buying it. And that’s why the NASDAQ is looking extremely wobbly today. Here’s why. The Chinese competition can no longer be overlooked. [Now Foo paraphrases Bloomberg] Major bank HSBC admits that China has a powerful advantage. It is uniquely strong on AI energy supply. In other words, the Chinese ecosystem has a lot of affordable energy to fight back. To meet the power demand for AI, you will need to fire on all cylinders for the buildout. To meet demand until 2030, fossil fuels are needed. Renewable energy like wind and solar are also needed. Just in solar alone, China manufactures 80% of the world’s panels. They also supply 60% of the world’s turbines. And let’s not forget the supply of Russian commodities as well. [China is] getting the majority of Russian oil and gas at fantastic discounts. So the energy war has already been won. For the US to catch up, they will need to invest huge amounts of money into the energy grid and power generation plants. And they have to do it fast because, if China manages to catch up during this period with less powerful EI chips, then it’s game over. Their incremental cost of power is near zero. To scale things quicker while the US is still busy hammering [?] into the ground, it’s not a contest.

