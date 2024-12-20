According to some Congress critters, they were inundated with phone calls and emails yesterday attacking their Budget Blowout. They attributed this to the effect of Elon Musk’s tweets. I presume this will be how Trump exerts pressure on Congress “going forward.” This part of Musk’s tweet campaign caught my eye this morning:

Elon Musk @elonmusk We’re funding bioweapon labs in this bill! Quote Libs of TikTok @libsoftiktok · Dec 18 BREAKING: New Congressional Resolution bill includes funding for at least 12 new biolabs

Did you pick up on the last phrase?

“rapid response to, biological agents, including emerging infectious diseases;”

Emerging infectious diseases? Where do infectious diseases emerge from? As far as I can tell, from biolabs. Or maybe they’re referring to infectious diseases that didn’t use to exist here in America, but are now “emerging” across the border:

In New York City -- the No. 1 destination for migrants -- the incidence of TB is two and a half times the national average and still rising. A staggering 89% of TB patients in the Big Apple are foreign-born. The Flushing/Clearview areas of Queens, Sunset Park, Brooklyn and the Lower East Side of Manhattan are the neighborhoods most affected. The single largest national group with reported TB cases is from China, according to the city's most recent Annual Tuberculosis Summary.

But, back to labs:

Liz Churchill @liz_churchill10 Read that twice: ‘3 years BEFORE the Pandemic began’. ARREST Fauci.

Liz Churchill @liz_churchill10 U.S. confirms 1st severe ‘Bird Flu Case’ as California declares state of emergency…soon after Ukrainian Forces kill Russian General that warned the U.S. would attack its own Citizens with Biological Warfare. ARREST DR. FAUCI.

Liz Churchill @liz_churchill10 When you STOP funding the ‘Biolabs’…ALL ‘Pandemics’ will STOP. ARREST Bill Gates and Fauci.

Igor Kirillov was the greatest Russian expert on the 46 US funded biolabs in Ukraine. Here, I’ll spell it out to show that wasn’t a typo: Forty Six. Knowledge is dangerous:

Clandestine @WarClandestine￼ Louisiana and Wisconsin are reporting serious cases of Bird Flu, and California just declared a state of emergency. Are they going to try it again? Last year, Igor Kirillov alleged that the US had plans to manufacture another biological crisis. They killed this guy yesterday: Just like in 2019, the US has started to prepare a new pandemic by looking for mutated viruses. We do not exclude the possibility of the USA using so-called defense technologies in an offensive capacity as well as in the pursuit of the goal of imposing global control by creating biological crises. They have a policy of global biological control. They understood that this works and that by creating artificial crises which are biological in nature, they can rule the world.

Also:

Ben Swann @BenSwann_ 3h￼ KASH PATEL: “Bill Gates is lobbying the Senate night and day to prevent the Epstein’s Island list from being released…and then Dick Durbin comes out and says he’s not going to release the names.” FYI — Bill Gates met with Dick Durbin last week. What are they trying to hide?

Ask Bluto Barr. I’ll bet he knows.