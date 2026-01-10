In discussing in the comments the shooting event in Minneapolis I enunciated the general federal policy regarding the use of deadly force—typically involving firearms—by federal LE personnel. Since my employment was under DoJ I’ll first present DoJ policy, which is helpfully specific regarding situations in which vehicles are involved. Another reason for presenting the DoJ guidelines is that DoJ has long formulated such guidelines, so that the later guidelines issued by DHS were probably issued with DoJ policy in mind, to ensure uniform federal policy. That, in any event, is in fact the case:

1-16.200 - USE OF DEADLY FORCE AND PROHIBITED RESTRAINT TECHNIQUES A. Deadly Force Law enforcement and correctional officers of the Department of Justice may use deadly force only when necessary, that is, when the officer has a reasonable belief that the subject of such force poses an imminent danger of death or serious physical injury to the officer or to another person. Deadly force may not be used solely to prevent the escape of a fleeing suspect. Firearms may not be discharged solely to disable moving vehicles. Specifically, firearms may not be discharged at a moving vehicle unless: (1) a person in the vehicle is threatening the officer or another person with deadly force by means other than the vehicle; or (2) the vehicle is operated in a manner that threatens to cause death or serious physical injury to the officer or others, and no other objectively reasonable means of defense appear to exist, which includes moving out of the path of the vehicle. Firearms may not be discharged from a moving vehicle except in exigent circumstances. In these situations, an officer must have an articulable reason for this use of deadly force. If feasible and if to do so would not increase the danger to the officer or others, a verbal warning to submit to the authority of the officer shall be given prior to the use of deadly force. Warning shots are not permitted outside of the prison context. Officers will be trained in alternative methods and tactics for handling resisting subjects, which must be used when the use of deadly force is not authorized by this policy. Deadly force should not be used against persons whose actions are a threat solely to themselves or property unless an individual poses an imminent danger of death or serious physical injury to the officer or others in close proximity.

My reading of this is that the ICE officer who shot the driver of the vehicle was clearly acting outside DoJ guidelines—which guidelines, however, do not govern ICE personnel. I present this for comparison. The other iCE officers involved did act in a way that conformed to DoJ guidelines.

Next I’ll present the guidelines that govern ICE personnel. The first thing to note is that the ICE handbook on firearms specifically states that the DHS guidelines govern ICE personnel. The ICE handbook doesn’t mention vehicles at all—except with regard to proper storage of ICE firearms. To the extent that it addresses the use of deadly force, it falls in line with the federal standard enunciated by DoJ. I don’t think that’s a coincidence. I’m sure that a uniform standard for all federal LE is intended. This is an excerpt of the relevant passages:

ICE Firearms and Use of Force Page 12 D. Use of Deadly Force 1) Deadly force is force that is likely to cause death or serious bodily injury. 2) The Department Policy on the Use of Force dated September 7, 2018, or as amended or superseded, governs the use of deadly force by all DHS law enforcement officers. See Appendix II. 3) Authorized Officers may use deadly force only when the officer has a reasonable belief that the subject of such force poses an imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death to the officer or to another person. 4) Deadly force is not authorized solely to prevent the escape of a fleeing suspect. Deadly force against a fleeing subject is only authorized if there is probable cause to believe that the escape of the suspect would pose an imminent danger of death or serious bodily injury to the officer or another person. 5) When feasible, and if to do so would not increase the danger to the Authorized Officer or others, a verbal warning to submit to the authority of the Authorized Officer shall be given before the use of deadly force.

Again, this ICE handbook doesn’t mention vehicles in the relevant context of use of deadly force. Instead, it refers ICE personnel to the DHS Guidelines, which I’ll now excerpt in relevant part:

VI. Deadly Force

A. General Guidelines 1. As with any use of force, a LEO’s use of deadly force must be reasonable in light of the facts and circumstances confronting him or her at the time force is applied. 2. A DHS LEO may use deadly force only when the LEO has a reasonable belief that the subject of such force poses an imminent threat of death or serious bodily injury to the LEO or to another person.7 a. Fleeing Subjects: Deadly force shall not be used solely to prevent the escape of a fleeing subject. However, deadly force is authorized to prevent the escape of a fleeing subject where the LEO has a reasonable belief that the subject poses a significant threat of death or serious physical harm to the LEO or others and such force is necessary to prevent escape.8 B. Discharge of Firearms 1. General Guidelines a. Discharging a firearm against a person constitutes the use of

deadly force and shall be done only with the intent of preventing or

stopping the threatening behavior that justifies the use of deadly force. b. The act of establishing a grip, unholstering, or pointing a firearm

does not constitute a use of deadly force. 2. Moving Vehicles, Vessels, Aircraft, or other Conveyances a. DHS LEOs are prohibited from discharging firearms at the operator of a moving vehicle, vessel, aircraft, or other conveyance unless the use of deadly force against the operator is justified under the standards articulated elsewhere in this policy. 9 Before using deadly force under these circumstances, the LEO must take into consideration the hazards that may be posed to law enforcement and innocent bystanders by an out-of-control conveyance. b. Firearms shall not be discharged solely as a warning or signal or

solely to disable moving vehicles, vessels, aircraft, or other conveyances, except under the limited circumstances described in Section V., Warning Shots and Disabling Fire.

I conclude that the ICE officer who discharged his firearm at the vehicle and/or its driver was acting outside all federal guidelines.