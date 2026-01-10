Meaning In History

Don
3h

These policies are a result of the U.S. Supreme Court decision in 471 U.S. 1 (1985) - Garner v. Tennessee.

As for the ICE officer shooting the driver of the SUV, the driver actually hit the officer with her vehicle, so that was an assault with a deadly force.

Based on the above cited case, the officer has a Constitutional right to defend himself; and others.

It is also my opinion that training needs to be improved. An officer should never stand in front of a vehicle so as to avoid such incidents.

Furthermore, an officer should be trained to not reach into a vehicle that has the engine running. This is for reasons of safety; for both the officer and the driver. They certainly already had the license plate number, or could easily get it.

It is also fair to say that the driver had been obstructing ICE for much of the day.

A lot went wrong in this incident, but it appears the driver had extensive training on how to harass and obstruct lawful law enforcement activities. She made a bad decision based on emotion and hatred for Trump.

As sad as this incident was, she was largely to be blamed for the result.

Manul
1h

The rules of engagement, as specified in these policies, are extremely helpful to understand what is the desired behavior on the part of the LEOs.

Unfortunately, the shooting is now a political event, and if you are inclined to dislike Trump you see it one way and his supporters see it another. Novices who know nothing of the policies, and have seen some of the video footage, have proclaimed their judgement as though they were experts. This seems to include the Vice President, whose inflammatory statements are not helpful when passions are stirred.

Wise men in positions of power should simply state that they are sorry for the loss of life and that a full investigation of the incident will follow.

So few trust the government now, and with good reason, after all the lying and deception over the years.

I am waiting to cast judgement until I know more. I won’t accept statements from leaders who are imprudent with their words.

