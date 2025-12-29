Not AI in general, not NVIDIA. C’mon, politicians as investors should be a familiar concept by now:

Edward Dowd @DowdEdward 1h￼ The best performing asset class of 2025: Somalian Day Care Centers

The real question was always, Was the fraud limited to MN? Well, I suppose there’s another question: Was it limited to day care centers?

Breaking911 @Breaking911 4h￼ Tim Waltz calls fraud investigation” white supremacy”

Well, he would say that, wouldn’t he? Here he is, smiling because he knows you think it’s all about the children.

Dr. Lynn Fynn-derella￼ @Fynnderella1 15h￼ I have a feeling this clan is just the tip of the iceberg.

Kristen Mag @kristenmag Dec 28 There are 539 childcare centers in Washington state that list Somali as the primary language. Most don’t even give a street address. I don’t know how many of these are submitting fraudulent

Cernovich @Cernovich 22h ￼I’m down the rabbit hole of Ohio childcare centers in Columbus, Ohio, and it’s worse than Minnesota. This stuff is everywhere.

Tucker says below exactly what I was saying to my wife just the other day. The example I used was the Nordic countries, which had generous welfare programs which weirdly—to us in the US—never seemed to be abused. That was an example I brought up quite some time ago, here. That was because the Nordic countries were basically run as extended families or tribes—remarkably homogeneous—so most people didn’t cheat each other. That all changed when the wokesters started importing people from outside the family—people who felt no kinship and, therefore, no loyalty to the people who brought them in. Tucker is also right about all the research supporting what he’s saying. None of this is news.

And, yes, this is possibly the one thing that can save the GOPers in the midterms.