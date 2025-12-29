For Investors: Best Performing Asset Class Of 2025
Not AI in general, not NVIDIA. C’mon, politicians as investors should be a familiar concept by now:
The best performing asset class of 2025:
Somalian Day Care Centers
The real question was always, Was the fraud limited to MN? Well, I suppose there’s another question: Was it limited to day care centers?
Tim Waltz calls fraud investigation” white supremacy”
Well, he would say that, wouldn’t he? Here he is, smiling because he knows you think it’s all about the children.
I have a feeling this clan is just the tip of the iceberg.
There are 539 childcare centers in Washington state that list Somali as the primary language. Most don’t even give a street address.
I don’t know how many of these are submitting fraudulent
￼I’m down the rabbit hole of Ohio childcare centers in Columbus, Ohio, and it’s worse than Minnesota. This stuff is everywhere.
Tucker says below exactly what I was saying to my wife just the other day. The example I used was the Nordic countries, which had generous welfare programs which weirdly—to us in the US—never seemed to be abused. That was an example I brought up quite some time ago, here. That was because the Nordic countries were basically run as extended families or tribes—remarkably homogeneous—so most people didn’t cheat each other. That all changed when the wokesters started importing people from outside the family—people who felt no kinship and, therefore, no loyalty to the people who brought them in. Tucker is also right about all the research supporting what he’s saying. None of this is news.
And, yes, this is possibly the one thing that can save the GOPers in the midterms.
The political scam of what’s called the welfare state is nearly a century old, and is only now being fully exposed in a way that the people can grasp. It’s taking from you to build bureaucracy and buy votes with a humanitarian gloss. That’s pretty much the whole thing.
Another especially striking feature of what’s unfolding now gets to the heart of a truth known in the literature but hardly spoken about at all in the media. Namely: such a system is only politically viable so long as demographics are relatively homogenous. The tax-paying people do a Rawlesian “behind the veil” mental experiment and come to believe, more or less, that the people they are supporting with their tax dollars – whether administrators or recipients – are like themselves, members of the family; there but for the grace of god go I. They too would like a “safety net,” in the event of an emergency.
Once you mix things up with random people who are NOT like the paying population – different language, religion, ethnicity, national origin – who also seem to be gaming the system, you breed resentment that ends up overthrowing the entire machinery. This is why welfare states in heterogenous societies cannot last. Again, this is well known among scholars of the subject.
There is no population fury that compares with the sense that foreigners are ripping off the productive domestic population, within their own borders. That combination is politically explosive. Long history and vast empirical research supports this contention.
All of which speaks to the midterms and this Minnesota disaster. If the Republicans do not exploit this news to the hilt, with calls for dramatic budget cuts and jails for the scammers, they have truly lost the greatest opportunity in the history of the party.
The R party is so very well led, I'm certain that they will exploit each and every opportunity to do the right thing.
/S
"the one thing that can save the GOPers in the midterms..."
Can't both sides lose?