Was I wrong yesterday, in my optimistic assessment of the state of negotiations? I keep saying that this is all an Anglo-Zionist war on the world, a war to maintain and extend global hegemony in a shifting geopolitical environment—it’s existential for the Anglo-Zionist Empire. I keep writing that, but sometimes I have to reread that myself. What we’ve seen under Trump is not a backing down from the war on Russia or the war on China. The tactics change but the war doesn’t end. When Trump sees—or thinks he sees—an opportunity, pushes hard. The attempt to sanction China ahead of the Beijing meeting is a perfect example. Likewise, lost a war on Iran for the second time in a year, Trump continues to shift military resources to the West Asia region, and yesterday saw renewed attacks on Iran, a renewed attempt to force Hormuz open—even if the attacks were on a very limited scale.

Today Patty Marins makes a strong case that, at a minimum, Iran needs to push back against Trump’s attempts to insert US forces into the Gulf to compromise Iranian control and sovereignty. Is what happened yesterday with the three USN destroyers part of the scheme—to get Iran to stand down and make critical concessions?

Patricia Marins @pati_marins64 10h￼ Iran refuses to open up, behaving as if the war isn’t still ongoing, even if US strikes on their ports military positions and its passenger boats. You cannot play charades while under fire. Avoiding escalation is no longer an option; it is already knocking at the door, and in a demoralizing tone. . Either Iran asserts itself for real, or it will be morally consumed In recent days, American destroyers have begun transiting through Hormuz using a narrow route in Omani waters, putting the entire Iranian strategy under pressure. Furthermore, these vessels have taken up positions in an attempt to guarantee the safety of ships trying to cross the strait. Iran maintained its policy of blocking commercial ship transit, but by accepting the agreement for the presence of American military vessels, Tehran demonstrated fragility.

That was the surprising part to me. Allowing this opened the door to constant provocations and mini-escalations.

This hesitation even cost them two passenger transport vessels, targeted by the United States as propaganda targets. Days after Iran swallowed the presence of American ships and the destruction of its civilian vessels, the outcome was predictable: today, after Iran targeted commercial ships attempting to break the blockade, those same destroyers launched attacks against ports and other Iranian positions in the strait.

Right. Those attacks appear to have been pre-selected—not surprising, but it does seem to raise the odds that this whole op was planned out.

The Iranian response was timid, targeting commercial ships but clearly sparing the American destroyers.

That is true—it’s what I called “restraint.” It seems to be a typically Iranian response.

To read full article: Global21 Either Iran asserts itself for real, or it will be morally consumed In recent days, American destroyers have begun transiting through Hormuz using a narrow route in Omani waters, putting the entire Iranian strategy under pressure. Furthermore, these vessels have taken up positions in an attempt to guarantee the safety of ships trying to cross the strait… Read more . 1h￼ Part II Those familiar with the Iranian arsenal in the region understand the point perfectly: there is no way a destroyer, or any other ship, could remain afloat should Iran decide to sink it. The Iranian strikes were far from any intent of saturation; as the local media itself evidenced in videos, the country spared American military vessels, as it has been doing throughout the war.

This is true. Remember, Iran retains its highly capable Kilo class subs, which have not been utilized.

This will carry a high price. The American armada is gradually growing, imposing its pace with aerial support. Iran is fueling a situation that, sooner or later, will prove costly. Although Tehran’s geographical position remains a strategic advantage, incredibly, Donald Trump is improving his military standing in the conflict and secretly garnering allies. By delaying the inevitable, Iran boosts the morale of Trump’s inner circle. Either the country decides to show who truly commands the strait through its firepower, or it will once again be underestimated and attacked. Internal propaganda, featuring videos of launchers and announcements of missile and drone strikes, has no external effect on those who understand the local military theater and the arsenals involved. Either Iran responds seriously to these military vessels, or it will gradually lose the high morale with which it embarked on this peace process. There is a vital difference between maintaining a defensive posture of control and allowing the free transit of adversaries who bombard your own ports and positions.

I’m still not sure whether this portends a renewal of a general bombing campaign against Iran. The factors militating against such a renewal—depletion of military resources, a looming economic crisis—remain active. Is it possible that Trump was hoping for a more concerted Iranian military response—the actual sinking of one or more ships? On the one hand that would look like a very callous gamble with American lives. On the other hand, it would allow Trump to go to Congress asking for a full declaration of war—a request that Congress might find politically difficult to refuse. It’s in that context that we—and, above all, Iran—must regard Trump’s second outrageous threat to nuke Iran. First there was the threat to obliterate Iran as a civilization—clearly a nuke threat. Then yesterday:

Drop Site @DropSiteNews 13h ￼President Trump threatens Iran with a nuclear holocaust: “If there’s no ceasefire… you’re just going to have to look at one big glow coming out of Iran. They better sign the agreement fast… If they don’t sign, they’re going to have a lot of pain.”

In assessing these nuke threats, this remarkable statement from the type of people Trump runs with offers a glimpse into the mentality that we’re dealing with—bearing in mind that all wars are bankers wars:

￼Gregg Carlstrom @glcarlstrom 8h Surreal @FT dispatch from the Milken conference in Beverly Hills. If you’re wondering why the markets are so sanguine about a global energy shock, look no further than the banker who wondered “does anyone really care if the Strait of Hormuz is open?” https://giftarticle.ft.com/giftarticle/actions/redeem/17a750df-b232-421e-b13c-6d5c12cb9463…

Has Iran opened itself to this possibility by—to all appearances—agreeing to the presence of the USN in the Strait of Hormuz? Was that wise? One factor we need to consider in assessing this is the degree of coordination between Iran and its strategic partners—Russia and China. During the past week Iran’s FM Araghchi has visited Russia—speaking directly with Putin—as well as China, where he spoke with Chinese FM Wang Yi. Both Russia and China expressed full throated support for Iran, although China—which buys the largest share of Iranian oil exports—expressed a strong desire for the re-opening of Hormuz. Did any of this play into Iran’s decisions up to this point, and will yesterday’s—and today’s—events change whatever calculation was involved? Araghchi has come out with a strong statement that responds to recent CIA assessment leaks, but could also be directed to Trump:

Megatron @Megatron_ron BREAKING: ￼￼ Iran’s Foreign Minister Araghchi releases an important statement following US strikes on Iran yesterday “Every time a diplomatic solution is on the table, the U.S. opts for a reckless military adventure. Is it a crude pressure tactic? Or the result of a spoiler once again duping POTUS into another quagmire? Whatever the causes, the outcome is the same: Iranians never bow to pressure and diplomacy is always the victim. Also, the CIA is wrong. Our missile inventory and launcher capacity are not at 75% compared to February 28th. The correct figure is 120%. As for our readiness to defend our people: 1,000%.”

Whatever the case is, today appears to be starting out like yesterday:

Faytuks News @Faytuks 1h￼ Scattered clashes between the US navy and Iranian forces have been going on for the last hour in the Strait of Hormuz -Fars Jennifer Griffin @JenGriffinFNC￼ NEW: US military carried out more airstrikes today hitting several empty tankers trying to break the blockade. According to a senior US official: “these were Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCC) .... massive, empty ships trying to make it back to Iran ... attempted to run the blockde...” MenchOsint @MenchOsint￼ US forces attack Iranian Oil Tankers, this will trigger an Iranian retaliation. ￼Seyed Mohammad Marandi @s_m_marandi 2h￼ From now on, the UAE will be treated like northern Iraq. It is a foothold for the Zionist enemy. The enemy will be targeted there whenever necessary. ￼Patarames @Pataramesh 1h￼ Funny... Iran released video of last nights engagement showing Shahed-107 drones ￼ unable to target moving objects Then something goes up in flames in the UAE... ￼ Apparently the new rules of engagement when USN comes close to the Strait of Hormuz

All of this plays into high stakes financial warfare between the US and China. There are very strong reasons impelling Trump to go to Beijing. But what’s going on with Iran is working against this. More on this later.