Meaning In History

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Richard C. Cook's avatar
Richard C. Cook
9m

Please see this.

https://mail.yahoo.com/n/list/folders=1&listFilter=PRIORITY/messages/AAHfBsLd3hd47qtPX8HyHXlseTu?.src=ym&reason=myc

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Ray-SoCa's avatar
Ray-SoCa
17mEdited

Iran is refusing to create a casus belli for Trump getting a declaration of war, while the economic and political pressure increases for Trump and the Gulf States. Iran is replying tit for tat and asymmetrically.

Trump’s nuke remark reminds me of Nixon (crazy and willing to increase intensity) and Kissinger (I’ll save you, just give me a deal) negotiating with north Vietnam. It’s Trump’s way of increasing pressure on Iran.

Interesting no mention of the Samson option, or was this implied?

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