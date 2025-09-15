For those who have tolerated my recounting of my internet connection problems, here’s an update. About two weeks ago I switched from my ATT DSL connection, which was no longer functioning, to Verizon’s 5G Home Internet. I had hoped to be able to stick it out until ATT ran fiber optic cable to my house, but ATT would only commit to doing that by 2029. A few days after my switch an ATT linesman told me that ATT had enabled its 5G wireless service in my area—something that ATT’s site had denied. Anyway, this morning I stepped outside for my walk, and lo and behold, there was ATT in my alley, running fiber optic cable. I guess all my complaints may have had an effect.

I recommended Alastair Crooke's usual Monday chat with Judge Nap as providing related information. I've done a partial transcript now, because Crooke's remarks bear upon Trump's continued failure to break up BRICS. Here's how I prefaced this morning's transcript:

… This interview is of particular importance because Parsi—like many Western analysts—sees a second Jewish Nationalist onslaught against Iran coming before the end of 2025. In that light he analyzes the current situation, but also within the broader context of the Anglo-Zionist drive to dismantle the entire post-WW2 international order of international law before BRICS gains the leverage to insist that the Anglo-Zioist Empire should also conform to law—rather than its own “rules-based” order. Along the way, Parsi has a lot of insights to offer regarding not only geopolitics but also regarding the internal politics of the Islamic Republic. What’s especially concerning at this juncture is that Trump has surrounded himself with radical Jewish Nationalists and third rate goy “advisers” like Kellogg and others. As a result, Trump has allowed the US to be drawn, time after time, into reckless actions driven by Jewish Nationalist fantasies. The resulting chaos in the Middle East cannot, in the long run, serve American interests. In the meantime BRICS prepares.

The point is that, from the Anglo-Zionist perspective, the war on Iran—like the war on Russia—is part and parcel of the war on BRICS. Which is to say, it’s part and parcel of the war on any alternative to global rule by the Anglo-Zionist empire. The importance of Iran in this is that Iran is a geographical lynchpin connecting India via sea and rail links to Russia and on to Western Europe—resulting in enormous savings on shipping times and costs. Voila:

The subjugation of Iran would have two additional benefits. It would solidify Jewish Supremacy over the Middle East and its energy resources for the Anglo-Zionist Empire, and would further encircle Russia from the south—hopefully leading to the subjugation of Russia and its rape for its vast resources. All of this would solidify global Anglo-Zionist domination at a time of financial and military crisis.

The ultimate object in this is preventing, reversing, the rise of China. That, of course, is what Trump’s tariff shock and awe is really all about—getting China to “kiss my ass”, in Trump’s colorful phrase. But it’s not about Trump personally, no matter what he’d like you to think—it’s really about the Anglo-Zionist Empire. With that in mind, here’s Crooke:

Alastair Crooke : Trump's Escalatory Dominance Mimics Netanyahu's Judge: How do you view Trump in making foreign policy decisions? In two months, he has taken two very close allies, India and Qatar, and turned them into profound, bitter enemies. One, Qatar, probably symbolic; one, India, of profound economic significance. Crooke: Well, I have heard there are theories that this is deliberate. This is an attempt to change the region. But I don't accept this. I think that it goes back to the Trump team's really poor understanding of the region and foreign policy. In terms of India, I think it was thought that India was sort of halfway already to being an ally of the United States, and just one little push would separate India from Russia and China and from the BRICS. They would then come over to America, dividing BRICS and weakening the relationship. But they didn't seem to understand two key things. India was also in the midst of doing a complicated free trade negotiation with the European Union and Europe. For India this was much more important in many ways than a deal with the US, because the amount of trade that India does with the United States is small--about 3% or something--and India's trade with the US is also the sort of trade that can be diverted to other markets, whereas the trade with the European Union on agricultural and other products is vital to India. So it was an extremely silly idea. Apparently--I hear but I can't confirm it exactly, but George Friedman was saying that--the idea behind this was that, 'Well, look, China is too difficult. We can't go to war with the country that owns our supply lines, right? I mean, we're dependent on China and China is dependent on us.' The latter part is not true. China is not dependent. It's not nearly so dependent on the United States as the US is on China. And they said, 'We're thinking we'll take India off the table and that will make it easier for China to come to terms with the US.' In fact that didn't happen, because on Saturday--with Bessent meeting with the Chinese foreign minister--the Chinese announced that they were instigating a trade investigation into the practices of America in terms of chips and related items and whether it was contrary to the trade act. So the Chinese are still playing hard ball, and it's obvious why. It's called Power of Siberia 2. When China and Russia signed the agreement for Power of Siberia 2 China did something which was hugely strategic. It made itself dependent on Russia as much as Russia becomes dependent on China. And this approach by China has a long history. I mean, from 2,000 years back, China's foreign policy has always been based on the problem, ‘How do you keep the Middle Kingdom secure from the enemies on its borders?’ And even 2,000 years ago the idea was to have trade corridors, links to all of the far reaching elements of the kingdom. They instituted even then the practice of making the axle lengths standard, so they could go on standard routes anywhere in the Middle Kingdom at any time. This was their way of sort of gulliverizing [sic] together the whole of the Middle Kingdom to protect themselves from trouble. And so this is what they've just done with Russia. They've extended the gas pipeline--it will be complete by 2030, but the Chinese are very quick in building these things--and then that is part of the connection together with all the other trade agreements that they made both with Russia and India. You can see that this is China going back to its roots about foreign policy. How they keep their often quite heterogenous kingdom together and linked to the center.

I’d like to expand on this a bit.

It’s certainly true that China has historically focused on holding the Middle Kingdom together, in opposition to the powerful centrifugal forces that have always been at work in China. Trade ties have played a strong part, as well as defenses against barbarian invasions from the north—Mongols, Manchus, etc. Japanese. This is why Mearsheimer’s notion that China intends to conduct a military rampage around the globe is nonsensical. China has always had more than enough to worry about at home.

This focus on holding the Middle Kingdom together is also why China has always avoided foreign entanglements—including through alliances. And that is what’s so novel about what China is currently doing—which implicitly goes beyond all precendents in Chinese history. As Crooke suggests, China has clearly decided that the threat from the West is so great that it must place itself in critical dependence upon Russia. That means that China will need to support Russia, with all Russia’s far flung entanglements. Only a perceived existential threat—like a foreign leader demanding that China “kiss his ass”—would lead China to abandon its preferred stance of self sufficiency.

At the same time, Xi’s clear outreach to India’s Modi has to be reassuring to India, because it embodies a recognition that China’s well being is connected to India’s. Trump’s threat to Iran is also a threat to India’s hugely important trade ties to Europe, and China—by standing up to the US efforts to break up BRICS—has signaled that it will stand with India, as well.

And all of this means that, for BRICS, all roads lead to Iran. This is leading to what looks like a major confrontation, with the front—to all appearances—being once again in Iran. This time expect more active involvement of Russia and China. Unless Trump comes to his senses. But Trump coming to his senses implicitly means accepting that America will have to accept de-dollarization, as the world order changes—as Parsi argues. And on that note I’ll end with this dual map from Larry Johnson’s blog this morning. It’s either war or accepting this new reality: