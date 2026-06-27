There are a lot of disturbing things going on. Let’s start from the important Tucker interview that we reviewed yesterday:

The actual title of the Danny Davis video interview told the story of what has Tucker really concerned: TUCKER CARLSON: What’s Driving US Actions in Iran & Ukraine Wars. Tucker is very concerned that we’re cruising toward war with the most powerful nuclear power in the world, the world power with a treasure house of natural resources, the world power with a battle hardened military with conventional weaponry beyond US abilities to counter in the form of hypersonic missiles. I’ll repeat what I wrote yesterday on the Russia aspect of the Tucker interview:

On Russia--It’s a “Neocon” war:

So here we see that “Neocon” is a very obvious codeword for Jewish Nationalists. It’s no secret that the entire Neocon movement was concocted by Jewish former Trots, who still direct and fund it. The line about “ancient grudges” against Russia is an absolute giveaway (which I’ve discussed at great length). Tucker professes, as usual, to have no clue as to the goal of the war on Russia, but then tells us exactly what that goal is:

“The Neocon lobby has kept this war alive. I don’t know what their goal is. I think they want to break up Russia for a bunch of different reasons. Reasons of avarice and ancient grudges mostly, but they want to break up Russia and steal its resources. Of course, the Russians know this. They talk about it constantly. It’s also true. And the result is that Europe is on the brink of like a nuclear exchange.” “[Russia is] not a gas station with nuclear weapons and anyone who says that like John McCain’s a freaking idiot or Keith Kellogg, one of the dumbest people I’ve ever talked to. I said to Trump, “This guy’s so dumb. And that’s your envoy.” And he’s like, “Well, not really, but sort of.” And that was just a sop to the Neocons, right? Keith Kellogg is like this elderly violence worshipper whose daughter I think works for the Ukrainian or whatever his motives are. But like he can be controlled by the war lobby [Jewish Nationalists] and that’s why they wanted him there. And Trump didn’t think it was a big deal to have Keith Kellogg there. Like he doesn’t think it’s a big deal to have Huckabee in Jerusalem. But it is a big deal. Actually your envoys matter a lot.”

Finally Tucker comes clean—he’s gonna stop “pretending”. Sort of. “The same people” who lobbied for war on Russia also lobbied for war on Iran, and “they” control Little Marco. It’s the “Neocons”.

“I don’t want to pretend. I know that where we are now is the product of lobbying by the same people who lobbied for the war with Iran. They control Marco Rubio. Obviously, that’s why he’s Secretary of State. That’s the only reason. ... He’s not a diplomat. He’s a tool of neocon donors, of course, as he’s always been.”

And more on “that same dedicated group of people”. That “same dedicated group of people” are out to destroy Amalek, er, Europe and Western civilization, and Tucker previously identified them as “Israelis.”

“So the whole thing is backwards. Americans don’t understand it, and they don’t because the same dedicated group of people have been lying to them and have their lawmakers in armlocks to force them to do their will, and their will is contrary to our interests and could wind up—I just want to say it again—destroying the center of Western civilization. Which is not the United States or Canada or Australia or New Zealand—those are outposts—but Western Europe. That’s the center of the whole culture, the whole enterprise, the religion, and that could be destroyed and like what are we doing? I thought we built all these post-war systems to prevent outbreak including the EU famously to after World War II to prevent another outbreak of war in the center of Europe. But we’re on the cusp of one and it’s because the people who run those countries are totally played out. They are also tools of the same forces. Their populations are dying in some cases by suicide. The whole project is ending. And so they’ve assumed this kind of nihilistic cast of mind where like they just don’t care. Just don’t care. We’re doing the right thing. It doesn’t matter. And they’ve got a bunch of, you know, girls in charge, basically, who don’t understand violence at all and don’t have any appreciation for its effects or what actual human suffering looks like. And they’re playing a game that’s so reckless. I never thought I would live to see it. But that’s what’s happening.”

The key here is to understand—as Tucker clearly does—that the people who are the key driving force behind both the wars, on Iran and on Russia, are Jewish Nationalists. Tucker uses euphemisms such as “Neocons” or “Israelis”. He tells us that they control all the key people surrounding Trump and he also tells us that Trump’s foreign policy was baked in when this “same dedicated group of people” who had funded Trump’s return to the White House took control of his transition. This dedicated group of people also is the driving force behind European governments, preeminently the UK.

What Tucker is looking at is the European drive toward war on Russia—it’s undisguised and is recognized as such by Russia’s leadership. We see it in the drone and missile offensive on Russia’s energy infrastructure, on the boarding of Russian ships on the high seas.

And Trump appears unable to resist any of this, any more than he was able to resist the disastrous war on Iran. As Doug Macgregor said the other day, “it makes you wonder what ‘they’”—this same dedicated group of people—”have on Trump.” Now, having led the US into a disastrous military defeat in the Middle East, Trump—led by this same dedicated group of people who are fanatically determined to destroy Russia—is proclaiming that he will turn to Russia. This became clear at the G7 meeting last week, and it’s supported by Jewish Nationalist controlled legislators in the US Senate:

Is Trump 2.0’s ‘Escalation’ Strategy Against Russia Starting To Take Shape? Authored by Andrew Korybko, The US is preparing to radically intensify the Ukrainian Conflict over the coming year ... Trump’s decision to sign the “G7 leaders’ joint statement on geopolitical issues” calling for more arms to Ukraine and sanctions on Russia signaled that he’ll now “escalate to de-escalate” (E2DE) through a “war of attrition” waged by Ukraine. The EU will back this campaign to the hilt and Trump 2.0 will seek to obtain control over Russia’s natural resources companies as its top goal via the coercive selling of shares under pain of continued NATO-backed Ukrainian strikes against associated infrastructure if Putin refuses. The contours of his administration’s E2DE strategy are now starting to take shape. Nearly two weeks before he signed the above mentioned joint statement, the House passed a bill that would “provid[e] more than $1 billion in security and reconstruction aid. It would make another $8 billion available for Ukraine’s defense through loans.” On the sidelines of the G7 Summit, Trump then said that he’ll soon reimpose oil sanctions against Russia, which would disrupt Putin’s Sino-Indo balancing act. Around the same time, “A group of US senators has introduced legislation that would amend existing law to allow Ukraine to use assets confiscated from the Central Bank of Russia and other Russian sovereign assets to purchase military equipment.” All of this coincided with reports that the Senate also introduced language into the 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) calling for continued intelligence support to Ukraine across all of next year to aid its quest to reconquer its lost land (and possibly more). … the writing is on the wall and it reads that Trump 2.0 is preparing to radically intensify the Ukrainian Conflict. Specifically, its E2DE strategy is expected to closely follow what the Wall Street Journal outlined last fall and which was analyzed here at the time, namely helping Ukraine surpass Russia’s drone capabilities, more secondary sanctions, and provoking unrest inside of Russia. To that end, the House and Senate initiatives will bolster Ukraine’s strike capabilities (including long-range missile ones), while Trump’s sanctions threat will deal with the second part. This combination might lead to unrest inside of Russia. … Looking forward, the groundwork is rapidly being established for Trump 2.0 to make next year all about Russia, and the Democrats’ possible recapture of Congress or at least one of its chambers after November’s midterms could facilitate this. If Russia doesn’t achieve its goals before that happens or cut a reasonably fair deal by that time, then there’ll be no realistic chance of any such deal till 2029 at the earliest, thus meaning that only victory or defeat would be possible before that date. The clock is ticking.

With the world economy facing an unprecedented crisis due to both the war on Russia and, especially, the war on Iran, this is madness. Putin clearly sees what’s coming—how could he not?—and is preparing. Just as he saw what was coming in 2021 and took preemptive steps in February 2022, it would be madness to suppose that Russia will not seek to preempt all this. Thus, as we see threats from the West being directed at Belarus,

Spetsnaℤ 007 ￼@Alex_Oloyede2 2h￼ ￼￼￼Something important is being discussed between Russia and Belarus. We could be looking at the total decimation of Kiev. The Other Side Media @TheOtherSideRu￼ Putin and Lukashenko’s talks stretch into a second day The meeting is completely closed, even to the press Not a single photo has been released so far — highly unusual for the two leaders

It’s worth noting that Russian Oreshnik hypersonic missiles are among the weapons stationed in Belarus.

Here’s something else to bear in mind. China surely understands that the ultimate target in this Anglo-Zionist war on the world is China. Every aggressive military and economic war move that Trump makes and supports via proxies reinforces Chinese concerns and resolve. China has countered every attempt by Trump to bring China into submission and is also taking active measures to protect its financial system and extend its global reach, to resist US sanctions. China has solidified its regional hegemonic position in East Asia and is now squeezing Japan via China’s rare earth weapon—no doubt with the full understanding of the dire consequences facing the US economy if Japan is forced to begin selling its treasury bond holdings as a result. US attempts to intercede on Japan’s behalf have had no effect on China’s resolve. China isn’t interested in war, but faced with an existential threat they may take kinetic action to complement their economic moves. The US is utterly unprepared for that—in effect, a three front war:

Will Schryver @imetatronink Jun 26￼ Yes, China would inflict far, FAR worse damage against US bases. The war with Iran revealed to everyone what several of us have been saying for years: indomitable US military supremacy is and long has been a myth. The balance of powers in the world has been radically altered. Tom Shugart @tshugart3￼ If you think this is bad, the PLA Rocket Force could likely do far, far worse. I wouldn’t count on using any known, fixed facilities west of Hawaii (or maybe even there).

And yet Trump continues down the path of war—the path that he claimed he’d avoid, but which his Jewish Nationalist controllers insist upon.

This won’t end well.