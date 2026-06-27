Meaning In History

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Mark Wauck's avatar
Mark Wauck
22m

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics

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￼￼ Russia and China flew their 11th joint strategic air patrol on June 27, over the Sea of Japan, East China Sea, and western Pacific.

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Richard C. Cook's avatar
Richard C. Cook
35m

Netanyahu wants a Jewish superstate to rule the world. Of course to accomplish this, the world must first be largely destroyed. That's the job of Trump, Congress, and their successors. Of course the US will be destroyed too, but who gives a shit about that?

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