We’re referring, of course, to the Oval Office rumpus that led to Zelensky being shown the door by Trump and Vance. When viewed in total context, the rumpus yesterday looked like a final throw of the dice by the Anglo-Zionist establishment, spearheaded by the Euro vassals. A stream of vassal state rulers came to the White House (not all made it that far—see below) to try to pressure Trump into a change of course, by attempting verbal trickery in the public sessions. Proving the correctness of Prof. Mearsheimer’s dictum—never underestimate Trump’s contempt for the Euros—Trump made little attempt to conceal his disdain. And he had no reason to. Trump 2.0 is a totally different beast than Trump 1.0. Trump feels no need to go along with the ruling elites any longer, as he did in the first go round. The Anglo-Zionists completely missed the mark on the man, and finally proved that by sending their court jester to attempt a public renegotiation with Trump. We saw the results.

I’ve assembled some brief commentary that I found interesting in the overall context. What this will lead to is that Trump, having shown that he won’t be bullied or bluffed by vassals or the chattering proxies for the Anglo-Zionists, will forge ahead in dealing with the only group that matters for now for purposes of a new security architecture—the Russians.

So … we start with Zelensky, and the bad choice in sending a boy to do a man’s job:

Mark Almond @mpalmond The ideal #USAID recipient of funds and guidance combines the characteristics of a teacher's pet with the naughtiest boy in class. This schizoid personality disrupts the classroom teacher/local authorities but is craven towards real authority's power. It likes earning treats from the master like a performing seal for mocking the people lower down the hierarchy which the boss wants to keep on their toes. Quote Philip Pilkington @philippilk Incidentally this is a character type that is often weaponised by the USAID brigade, especially in CEE. The type tends to be volatile and high risk-taking but also very bad at managing conflict - also usually addicted to American low culture (stand-up etc) which is a way in. It was 100% not a setup. Zelensky has been like this for his whole career. He’s an impish court jester-type who drips disrespect. That’s fine for annoying the Russians or when your audience wants to be guilt-tripped and hassled. The moment actual diplomacy is required… BritishUtopian @BritishUtopian￼ Zelenskyy very early on seemed to act as if he was going to “fact check” liberal resistance CNN style against Trump, Vance and the media. He was huffing and sighing before anything even kicked off. It’s like what you guys say on the pod a very adolescent temperament all round Collingwood ￼@admcollingwood￼ I think [Zelensky’s] English is pretty impressive. But remember he has form acting like this. There was the famous press conference with Putin, Merkel and Macron about the Minsk II protocols, and while Putin was speaking, Zelensky was laughing, winking at the crowd and rolling his eyes. Fine, but eventually that behaviour catches up with you.

Robert Fico of Slovakia heads a smallish country that has little geopolitical weight but, having survived an assassination attempt—and, Trump-like, we’ve heard little about that would be assassin—Fico is manfully standing up for the true welfare of his country. Doing his job:

Ian Miles Cheong @stillgray Robert Fico of Slovakia has released a powerful statement about the Trump-Zelensky meeting. Finally, a realist. Europe must take note. [Read it here.]

Next, PP mocks the Anglo-Zionist chattering class, in the person of David Frum. Interestingly, from a certain point of view, Frum gives the game away, in the sense that he attempts the usual Russia Hoax smear re Trump. However, he ends up demonstrating that Trump—in his own way—has a real understanding of the hoax nature of the way the Western ruling classes have tried to maintain control—by fooling most of the people all of the time. It didn’t work with Putin and it’s not working with Trump. What’s left?

Philip Pilkington @philippilk￼ Frum is Frumming. Have you had your daily Frum dose? It comes with a side order of tedious self-righteous #outrage. David Frum @davidfrum Trump, Vance, and national shame. https://theatlantic.com/politics/archive/2025/02/least-now-we-know-truth-about-trump-and-vance/681872/ Instead, Trump and Vance have revealed to Americans and to America’s allies their alignment with Russia, ... Today’s meeting gave the lie to any claim that this administration’s policy is driven by any strategic effort to advance the interests of the United States, however misguided. ... There was no effort here to make a case for American interests. Vance complained that Zelensky had traveled to Pennsylvania to thank U.S. ammunition workers, because, Vance charged, the appearance amounted to campaigning for the Democratic presidential ticket. “Let me tell you, Putin went through a hell of a lot with me,” Trump angrily explained. “He went through a phony witch hunt where they used him and Russia, Russia, Russia.”

This explains Trump’s contempt for the Anglo-Zionist class and its teacher’s pet “leaders”, like Macron and Starmer.

Now, above, referred to vassal leaders who were short circuited before they could make it to the White House. That was a reference to Estonia’s Kaja Kallas, who is currently something called EU’s foreign minister. Or something like that. Her family background—which has been public for quite a while—speaks volumes about the duplicity of the Anglo-Zionists:

Collingwood ￼@admcollingwood￼ Here's another who doesn't understand diplomacy. She had her meeting with the Trump Administration cancelled after she had arrived in Washington (allegedly because she had lost her temper with the US Secretary of Defence in a behind-closed-doors meeting, jabbing her finger toward him and calling him an 'Appeaser'), but rather than resigning for such a massive faux pas, or trying to rebuild relations, she's now doubling down on X. I may not like the way Trump goes about his business, but Europe deserves everything it gets when it puts careerist, spiteful airheads like Kallas in positions of power. She was the privileged offspring of an elite Soviet family, enjoying the relative luxury afforded to the sort of senior apparatchiks her father was (Member of the Supreme Soviet, no less), then built a whole sob story legend about how her family suffered under the Russians (Russians, mind you, rather than Soviets or Bolsheviks; ... She was given the EU senior diplomat job for public and private reasons. In public facing terms, she was rabidly and instinctively anti-Russian, so the war in Ukraine meant her time had sort of come. This, combined with the fact she is, like Sanna Marin and early days Jacinda Ardern, photogenic, played well with the press. In private, she isn't very bright or a top political operator, so can be trusted to do what Princess Ursula Minor says. Also, given she talks publicly about wanting to break up Russia and other lurid, swivel eyed nonsense in relation to Russia, she'll be an ideal fall guy when it all goes wrong. Quote￼ Kaja Kallas @kajakallas … Today, it became clear that the free world needs a new leader. It’s up to us, Europeans, to take this challenge. 3:02 PM · Feb 28, 2025

Wow! I think we need to put that word inside quotation marks: “Europeans”. Estonians have become “Europeans” but Russians aren’t? And these midgets think they will bestride the world and be the leaders, after crushing Russia? This is the type of people the WEF selects for “leadership” positions.

However …

Interestingly, Kallas visited ground zero for Anglo-Zionism on her trip to the US—the Hudson Institute. There she spoke truth that far too many “conservatives” need to internalize. Mind you, Kallas is committed to the delusional Anglo-Zionist program, but if you understand what’s going on in the world then her words make sense for the US going forward: If you reject the premise of the Anglo-Zionist project—subjugating Russia and looting it of its natural resources—then you need to abandon the rest: subjugating China. Kallas, of course, is urging that the US needs to get on with the war on Russia and then “pivot” to China, as planned. To the applause of the Anglo-Zionists at Hudson. But if we accept the reality that the Anglo-Zionists cannot defeat Russia, then what Kallas says is true, even if she is advocating for more failed wars:

"If together we are not able to put enough pressure on Moscow, then how can we claim that we can defeat China?"

The point, of course, is that we can’t, and therefore should stop beating our heads against the wall of reality. Geopolitics, like domestic politics, is the art of the possible. Now, in fairness, that may have been Trump’s plan, too, and may still be. DoD under Trump 2.0 remains stocked with China Hawks. We need to get over that, as Macgregor has urged: Just walk away. Walk away from war on Russia and walk away from war with China. America has no legitimate interest in policing East Asia, thousands of miles away. MAGA has nothing to do with that—it starts right here at home.

Jonathan Cheng @JChengWSJ￼ “Marco Rubio told Breitbart News exclusively that President Donald Trump and his administration are aiming to peel Russia off of China in much the same way former President Richard Nixon, during the Cold War, peeled China off of the Soviet Union.”

My best guess is that the Russians are smarter than that. Smarter than to allow themselves to be marginalized by “gypsy tricks” of this sort, masquerading as grand strategy. Smarter than to be tricked by blandishments of cooperation with the US into giving up BRICS for enslavement to the Anglo-Zionists.

Momentous events unfolding before our eyes.