Meaning In History

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johnycomelately's avatar
johnycomelately
3h

I wonder if the fear of Sovereigns is more than foreign entities pulling the plug at will but that AI can be used as a cyber weapon tool in its own right.

Not to mention these entities are hand in glove with Israel.

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Blueflower Research's avatar
Blueflower Research
2h

Now this piece is something to celebrate on the Fourth. As we say in podunk AR : APPRECIATE You!

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