Two days ago, in Is A Reckoning Near For The US AI Model? I quoted the critique of the US AI model of proprietary AI models being run from monstrously large AI data centers. What surprised a lot of people was that that critique, including the accusation that the major AI firms are engaged in “stealing” from every Fortune 500 firm, came from Palantir CEO Alex Karp. The bottom line of the critique, as I understood it, was one that should be familiar to readers: There is no workable business model for this version of AI, no plausible return on investment, despite the vast sums of money flowing to it.

The entire AI industry has been priced for perfection on one assumption: That frontier labs produce durable, defensible value that justifies infinite compute spend. But Karp just told us that the customers do not believe that assumption anymore. They believe they are being taxed without benefit, watched without consent, and copied without recourse. The moment enterprises stop believing, the whole valuation stack shakes.

Later that same day we saw this:

This morning Jeffrey Tucker tweeted out a video clip from an interview he did back on March 16 with Ed Dowd. Dowd, of course, has been warning of an AI bubble for quite a long time:

Brownstone Institute @brownstoneinst Jul 3￼ “We have an AI bubble.” Edward Dowd just revealed an uncomfortable truth about AI data center spending. GDP growth for Q4 2025 came in at 0.7%. But … “If you back out the data center AI GDP number, about 1.5%, which doesn’t really add to the labor force, we were negative GDP.” AI capital expenditure has been “driving a lot of the GDP, and especially Nvidia.” But Dowd warns that that’s about to change. “AI CapEx is gonna be rolling over very soon.” “We just made the power complex that much more expensive.” “We don’t have enough electricity and water to fund all this CapEx for AI.” “It’s already starting to show signs of cracking because the debt markets are questioning the ROI [Return on Investment] on the whole complex.” “There’s not enough revenue to support this CapEx spend.”

I tracked down the original video here: COVID Parallels, Economic Signals & Global Conflicts - Ed Dowd. The description is, IMO, rather interesting, coming as it did near the beginning of Trump’s war on Iran but drawing parallels to Trump’s first term COVID disaster. Dowd’s observations seem quite prescient. Note too that Dowd’s warning (below) was reflected by Philip Pilkington yesterday (Mario And PP Talk End Of Empire Ambience) regarding Trump’s risky short term gambles related to big picture problems. COVID parallels.

Just as Trump pivoted from downplaying the virus (”it will pass”) to full-scale “eradication” mode—flattening the curve through sweeping federal power—this new war risks undermining the very economic gains Trump championed: low energy costs, affordability, and growth. Oil prices have surged dramatically (with Brent crude hovering around $100–$103 per barrel amid Strait of Hormuz disruptions and supply fears), gasoline is climbing nationwide, and markets are reeling from the shock. Dowd cuts through the noise: The economy was already rolling over pre-conflict (revised Q4 GDP slashed to ~1.4–1.5%, AI/data center CapEx showing cracks due to power constraints and questionable ROI). Private credit markets are cracking (JPMorgan marking down loans, retail investors fleeing illiquid assets). Labor markets are weakening (broad job shedding across sectors in recent reports). Housing is frozen (buyer strike, 30% overvaluation, massive gap between homes for sale vs. sold). Global headwinds compound it all: China’s acute economic crisis (deflationary spiral, negative private investment growth, export dumping), demographics, and more.

Dowd is a resolute China bear.

The discussion warns of demand destruction from high energy prices (deflationary in today’s context, unlike the 1970s), a potential AI/stock bubble burst, and the risks of prolonged conflict eroding Trump’s political capital ahead of midterms—echoing how COVID policies eroded trust and economic momentum. Tucker and Dowd emphasize skepticism toward “just trust the plan” narratives, highlighting how political overreach and miscalculations can cascade into profound economic pain. Whether you’re tracking markets, geopolitics, or lessons from recent history, this conversation offers sharp, data-driven insights into why this moment feels like déjà vu—and what it could mean for the U.S. and global economy.

Moving ahead to today, with Dowd’s warning in mind, Arnaud Bertrand reflects on the Palantir CEO’s warning about AI in the US economy:

Arnaud Bertrand @RnaudBertrand￼ After reflection, this new narrative by Palantir is probably much more consequential than people may assume. Palantir is basically being the canary in the coal mine announcing the death of two major assumptions propping up the US economy right now: 1) that AI labs will be able to extract significant economic rent - as opposed to AI models being mere commodities 2) that other countries can accept structural dependency on US technology and services without pushing back on sovereignty concerns

Why is Palantir sounding this warning at just this moment? Others, like Dowd, so the economic problems long ago. The problem here is also geopolitical. It’s about trust, and the lack of trust, but it’s also a critique of where Palantir—supremely untrustworthy—is coming from:

Why are Palantir specifically starting to be vocal about this? First off, major middle-powers, even US “allies”, are one by one showing them the door. In June, France announced that the DGSI - its domestic intelligence agency, which had relied on Palantir since the 2015 Paris attacks - would replace it with French firm ChapsVision, with Prime Minister Lecornu explaining (https://theguardian.com/world/2026/jun/16/france-ai-data-tools-palantir-chapsvision…) that France “cannot accept new strategic dependencies in the digital sphere” and shouldn’t depend on the goodwill of companies “capable of turning off the tap.” Germany moved even earlier: its domestic intelligence service, the BfV, also selected ChapsVision over Palantir (https://politico.eu/article/germany-spy-agency-picks-france-ai-firm-over-palantir/…), and the German military has said it will no longer use Palantir at all. Then, just this week, Spain instructed state-controlled companies - including strategic firms like Telefónica, Indra and Navantia - to avoid signing any new contracts with Palantir (https://aa.com.tr/en/europe/spain-tells-state-backed-firms-to-avoid-new-palantir-contracts-amid-national-security-concerns/3983804…). Even in the UK, Washington’s most loyal vassal, the NHS’s £330 million data contract with Palantir is under review following parliamentary pressure (https://reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/uk-reviewing-palantirs-nhs-contract-amid-pressure-use-break-clause-2026-06-09/…), and London Mayor Sadiq Khan blocked a proposed £50 million Palantir contract with the Metropolitan Police. Palantir making a lot of noise around them caring about sovereignty makes a lot of sense: it’s damage control since they keep being told they’re a sovereignty risk. I doubt it will work - because it’s true: they are a sovereignty risk - but the fact that they feel the need to be vocal around this tells you where the wind is blowing: they’re not shaping the narrative, they’re reacting to one they’re losing.

Now Bertrand moves on to the comparison between US (closed source) and China (open source) AI models: