Tomorrow is election day and the final polls show Dems leading in all the contested states:

The Hormuz Letter @HormuzLetter 12h￼ BREAKING: Democrats lead in all 7 states that will decide the Senate in Tuesday’s midterms, per the final NYT/Siena polls. This includes Texas, which has not elected a Democrat to the Senate since 1988, and Kansas, which has not since 1932.

Now, Prof Pape offers a caveat. Here’s my caveat to his—I don’t subscribe:

Shotguns at the Door: Why Tomorrow’s Polls Could Be Wrong The Hostile Trump Voter, and My Adjusted Count for the House and Senate Democrats lead the generic ballot by about 9 points. So why did one endorsement send the party into a frenzy on Sunday? When Michigan Rep. Haley Stevens backed Republican Mike Rogers for Senate, Chuck Schumer called it “a despicable betrayal,” and her chief of staff walked out. That is not how a party acts when it trusts its lead. Democrats have reason to wonder. For the surveys behind my book, Our Own Worst Enemies: America in the Age of Violent Populism, I asked our polling firm to let me meet the canvassers who knock on the doors that phone and online polls can’t reach. In 90 minutes on Zoom, they told me what waits at those likely MAGA doors: shotguns, dogs, and being run off the property. Below: how many points to subtract from every poll you see tomorrow, the one number to watch on election night, and my adjusted count for the House and Senate. One chamber is far closer than anyone is telling you.

I doubt that the number of people who meet canvassers with shotguns, dogs, and action that amounts to running them off the property is sufficient to affect even a fraction of a percent in the real world. People who refuse to engage in chit chat with canvassers? Yes, that’s always a factor.

My understanding of the generic ballot is that, traditionally, because of the vagaries of turnout, the Dems need a lead of at least 4-5% to carry the House. That’s probably a given. From the perspective of that assumption re the generic ballot, the NYT numbers on Senate races do suggest closer races. My guess at this point is that what worries the GOPers at this point is that most polls show Dems more energized than the erstwhile members of Trump’s MAGA coalition—so that base turnout has become more of a GOP concern in this election. Working against the assumption of lack of anti-Dem enthusiasm is the fact that so many Dem candidates are, by traditional American standards, far outstream the mainstream. The final consideration is that early voting and mail-in ballots may affect the turnout dynamic.

Here’s the type of stuff that could affect GOP turnout:

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 15h￼ ￼ Trump: “I could have won the Vietnam War in a week” Donald Trump, who famously skipped Vietnam thanks to five deferments and a pair of bone spurs, now says he would have won the war in a week: “They drop whatever the hell that red crap is that they dropped, they kept dropping it in the forest. Agent Orange! Even though it’s red. Agent Orange, they drop it in the forest for years and years and years. Instead of going after Ho Chi Minh City in the different places. I would have won that war in one week.” A few small problems. During the war, Ho Chi Minh City was called Saigon, and it was the capital of America’s own ally. The “enemy” capital was Hanoi. And the US did go after the North directly. Operation Rolling Thunder bombed North Vietnam from 1965 to 1968, and the Linebacker campaigns in 1972 pounded Hanoi and Haiphong. It didn’t win the war in a week... or in eight years. He added that he would have won in Afghanistan “in a very short period of time,” and that the only reason he’s “not finished” with Iran is that he wants “to be nice,” but “at some point we’re going to have to give them the hammer.”

The disturbing thing about these deranged monologues on war is that, as I’ve argued, Trump may hope to parlay a better than expected electoral result into a claim that Americans voted for more war. Tucker Carlson is sounding the warning:

￼The Hormuz Letter @HormuzLetter 11h￼ BREAKING: Trump may be days away from launching a nuclear strike on Iran under direct pressure from Netanyahu, Tucker Carlson says. He says “the target would be Pickaxe Mountain in central Iran,” where Israel claims Iran has restarted its nuclear program. “Bibi calls Trump about it every day,” he says, adding that no conventional weapon can destroy Pickaxe Mountain. “Close observers say Trump is likely to decide by next weekend,” which would be November 7, he adds.

The problem, as I’ve previously argued, is that any renewed attack on Iran would be totally insane from two perspectives:

The radical improbability of achieving anything form a military and diplomatic perspective, and

The radical probability of an overwhelmingly damaging Iranian retaliation.

If a military option were realistic, it would have been exercised already.

Philip Pilkington @philippilk 8h￼ If Trump drops a nuke on Pickaxe it’ll be completely for show. Imagine violating the nuclear taboo and putting the whole world at risk for a pointless fireworks show. It is unimaginably deranged. Policy Tensor @policytensor￼ There is no nuclear weaponeering solution to Pickaxe. The B61-11 is the only earth-penetrator in the US arsenal that could be used. Its maximum penetration is in meters. Pickaxe facilities are buried under more than 100 meters of solid granite. Pickaxe is invulnerable.

Further, this bit from Axios, in my opinion, pretty much gives away Trump’s strategy of bluffing. The Murphy assessment of “insanity” regarding any Trump military option was assessed by the WH to their bluff, so they tried to flip that bluff table. Iran is intent on embarrassing Trump, so some “US official” is trying to warn Iran off that strategy:

The Hormuz Letter @HormuzLetter Oct 31￼ BREAKING: Trump might be more inclined to order a major military operation against Iran if Republicans lose badly in the midterms because he will be “embarrassed,” a US official told Axios. “If he feels embarrassed or disenfranchised he will do something bold. That’s what everyone is telling the Iranians. Their best shot to get a deal is right now,” he said. It comes as Netanyahu is currently lobbying Trump to launch a joint operation immediately after the election, a senior US official says.

Admittedly, the distinction between anonymous “US officials” and anonymous “Israeli officials” or sources is a difficult one to assess. But we see the Israelis playing into Trump’s bluff strategy as well:

The Hormuz Letter @HormuzLetter Oct 31￼ BREAKING: Israel is now planning an explosive pager-style attack targeting Iran’s top military leaders as soon as the war resumes, an Israeli official told NYP. The assassination would be focused on 4 Iranian military leaders, including IRGC Commander-in-Chief Ahmad Vahidi, Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei, Armed Forces Chief of Staff Ali Abdollahi and Basij commander Hossein Taeb.

Right. So why didn’t this happen before? Why did USrael have to try to do a decapitation via massive bombing rather than another pager style attack? This clearly appears to be part of a bluff strategy.

BTW, John Mearsheimer continues to argue articulately—even vociferously, which isn’t his usual style—that the US won’t attack Iran for the reasons I’ve sketched out. While he can’t rule out Trump doing something crazy—maybe bombing Riyadh instead of Tehran on the Hanoi - Ho Chi Minh/Saigon analogy—the results would be too unimaginably disastrous to make this probable.