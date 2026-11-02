Meaning In History

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Mark Wauck
1h

Sorry. Here's a link to a video of Mearsheimer and Parsi:

https://youtu.be/aYJnHbLYOzI

Mearsheimer & Parsi | Will Trump & Israel strike Iran again?

18 hrs ago.

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Clyde Griffith's avatar
Clyde Griffith
26m

"Trump doing something crazy—maybe bombing Riyadh instead of Tehran on the Hanoi - Ho Chi Minh/Saigon analogy"

Agree. Too many caught up in Pickaxe or island invasions. Ron Unz article this morning locked into similar. Why believe Trump/legacy media propaganda; equally probable it's a diversion, like Operation Mincemeat.

Israelis/Netanyahu are nasty enough, and Trump is stupid enough, to target Iran's cultural treasures (Or maybe that is just my own mental block of cement.) We know for sure that Hegseth had no conception that the Iraq he was so pleased to destroy is/was the one of the oldest centers of civilization, a millennia before Hebrews.

Also Agree that Pape sounds a bit hysterical about "guns, dogs & pitchforks."

The 70 pound statue of Mary at my front door sends them away muttering.

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