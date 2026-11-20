For the background on Fereydun—the forces of Good—versus Zahhak—the forces of Evil, see the previous post, Hormuz Showdown? and the transcript of comments by retired diplomat and Persia expert, Alan Eyre:
Here’s a partial transcript. Obviously Iran is Good and the US is Evil. It also adds some context for the epithet “Evil Empire”. Here’s an Iranian depiction of Fereydun going to battle against Zahhak. This illustration accompanied the announcement of Iran’s intended breaking of the blockade:
Chapter 7: Iranian nationalist symbolism
Fars News also hinted at this with the [reference to the] mythical story of Fereydun. See, that’s what’s this is all about--the nuance is great. You know, Ayatollah gets to power in 1979. It’s all about Islam. It’s all about perpetuating Shia Islam, right? That went away like when he died. And since then, increasingly since then, and especially in the last 10 years or so, it hasn’t been about Islam. Iran is not an Islamic republic. It’s a nationalist state that wants to be regional hegemon. So when you’re doing stuff like this, you don’t talk about Islam. You talk about the Shahnameh, right? Which is the epic poem by Ferdowsi which is the national poem of Iran. It’s just steeped in pre-Islamic symbolism. Right? So if you want to scratch the soft tummy of Iranian nationalism, you don’t talk about Islam. You talk about the Shah and Fereydun, right? Which is what the post you sent me is doing. The whole iconography, the whole symbolism is nationalism.
And that’s how Iran is trying to get its people in line. It resonates much more than this whole Pan-Islamic thing. “We’re all part of this Islamic Ummah” thing. Yes, the vast majority of Iranians are Shia Muslims. I’m not deprecating the religion, but they’re Iranians and they’re very proud of this 5,000 year-old civilization. So, when you have iconic symbols like this and talk about the Shah and Fereydun fighting against Zahhak, who is the archetype of evil, Zahhak is a symbol of evil. He was a guy who had snakes growing out of each shoulder and the snakes had to be fed with the brains of young people. And no, I’m not making this up. So again, the symbolism being used is very dualistic. It’s like it’s Zoroastrian almost in a way. Good versus evil, Fereydun versus Zahhak, you know.
So yeah, again, it’s just interesting that this is the drum that Iran is beating on now.
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My angel just went to bed. I won’t tell her about Zahhak and the snakes growing out of each shoulder, or that the snakes had to be fed with the brains of youngsters.
A friend of mine was a physician that was born in Iran. He was married to a Polish gal and I’d marvel at his Polish vernacular mixed with Farsi. We’d sometimes have dinner at his place and it would be unethical for me to speak about his references to what he deemed as the most dangerous element in the Middle East and the entire world.
He was a kind, good hearted soul. The ethnic cleansing of the Palestinians really bothered him. It would eat away at his soul. Being an ethnic Iranian he was fearful of openly expressing himself. I was his sounding board. He was a helluva a decent soul. He would explain why there was Palestinian martyrdom. It made him feel good getting it off his chest. according to him, martyrdom was the last resort of hopeless.
The world, despite all it’s blessings, is a cruel purgatory of sorrow, worry-mixed with hope, pain and pristine hell when loved ones expire. Only those who have had a loved one expire have any conception of it.
A significant segment of man's misery and turmoil is the result of other men. Scholars in Europe that saw the suffering of their parents and grandparents under the Z heel used to say if you could only move one element out of the equation, to say an island, you’d make earth much closer to heaven. Makes a person think of all this unnecessary Gulf turmoil…
If this tanker armada turns out to be true I wonder if Iran hasn't prepared a surprise along the lines of the Q-ships used in WWII as bait for German submarines.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Q-ship
It wouldn't be hard to convert a tanker, which is basically just an empty shell, into a platform for launching cruise missiles or torpedoes. Once at sea they'd be closer to any US ships in the area and possibly within striking range.