For the background on Fereydun—the forces of Good—versus Zahhak—the forces of Evil, see the previous post, Hormuz Showdown? and the transcript of comments by retired diplomat and Persia expert, Alan Eyre:

Here’s a partial transcript. Obviously Iran is Good and the US is Evil. It also adds some context for the epithet “Evil Empire”. Here’s an Iranian depiction of Fereydun going to battle against Zahhak. This illustration accompanied the announcement of Iran’s intended breaking of the blockade:

Chapter 7: Iranian nationalist symbolism

Fars News also hinted at this with the [reference to the] mythical story of Fereydun. See, that’s what’s this is all about--the nuance is great. You know, Ayatollah gets to power in 1979. It’s all about Islam. It’s all about perpetuating Shia Islam, right? That went away like when he died. And since then, increasingly since then, and especially in the last 10 years or so, it hasn’t been about Islam. Iran is not an Islamic republic. It’s a nationalist state that wants to be regional hegemon. So when you’re doing stuff like this, you don’t talk about Islam. You talk about the Shahnameh, right? Which is the epic poem by Ferdowsi which is the national poem of Iran. It’s just steeped in pre-Islamic symbolism. Right? So if you want to scratch the soft tummy of Iranian nationalism, you don’t talk about Islam. You talk about the Shah and Fereydun, right? Which is what the post you sent me is doing. The whole iconography, the whole symbolism is nationalism.

And that’s how Iran is trying to get its people in line. It resonates much more than this whole Pan-Islamic thing. “We’re all part of this Islamic Ummah” thing. Yes, the vast majority of Iranians are Shia Muslims. I’m not deprecating the religion, but they’re Iranians and they’re very proud of this 5,000 year-old civilization. So, when you have iconic symbols like this and talk about the Shah and Fereydun fighting against Zahhak, who is the archetype of evil, Zahhak is a symbol of evil. He was a guy who had snakes growing out of each shoulder and the snakes had to be fed with the brains of young people. And no, I’m not making this up. So again, the symbolism being used is very dualistic. It’s like it’s Zoroastrian almost in a way. Good versus evil, Fereydun versus Zahhak, you know.

So yeah, again, it’s just interesting that this is the drum that Iran is beating on now.