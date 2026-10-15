Meaning In History

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Mark Wauck's avatar
Mark Wauck
Oct 15

Out of the frying pan, into the fire ...

Polymarket @Polymarket

4h

JUST IN: Trump is reportedly considering firing Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, with Stephen Miller floated as a potential successor. — Politico

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Richard C. Cook's avatar
Richard C. Cook
Oct 15Edited

I am a Catholic, and I would urge readers not to forget the Epstein files. Please watch Candace Owens because that is where she is arriving in the Charlie Kirk investigation. I think that Tucker Carlson is suggesting the same things, and these have become very influential people in the ex-MAGA world. Trump has been tarred, and tar does not wash off.

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