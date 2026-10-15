It’s the economy stupid. That by now old political aphorism is mostly true, true in the big picture. A party that presides over an economy that hurts voters, especially if that party is largely to blame for the pain, pays a heavy price. Trump came into office on a wave of popular desire to see America fixed and to get out of the catastrophic cycle of endless war. Instead, Trump stabbed his voters in the back and launched the mother of all endless Jewish Nationalist wars—the war on Iran—and has continued the war on Russia that he claimed he’d end in 24 hours. Even allowing for a bit of exaggeration, two years and an energy crisis somehow doesn’t inspire confidence in voters—or a motive to get out and vote for the candidates who supported the Betrayer in Chief.

The numbers are getting pretty horrible. My wife heard on the radio news (ABC?, NBC?) that Trump’s approval for “affordability”—an obvious proxy for economic performance--is in the teens of percents. Think about that. Even for people who approve of other aspects of Trumps performance—I think that’s the right word—that’s a real downer. It is a real disencentive to get out and vote for the people who betrayed you on that fundamental issue of your own and your family’s well being. Even with the understanding that the Dems promise nothing better that you could, like, take to a bank and deposit. End the wars? Don’t count on it? Sensible fiscal and economic policies? You’re joking me, right? An end to the woke war on normals? Uh …

Check out some of the data:

The Kobeissi Letter @KobeissiLetter 2h Inflation is RED hot in the US. For anyone not keeping track, US CPI inflation is now nearly double the Fed’s 2% target and US PPI Inflation is more than triple that target. PPI inflation was expected to fall in August, but instead it surged to 6.3%, its second highest level in 4 years. And, month-over-month Headline PPI inflation surged +1.3%, more than doubling the +0.6% expected and the second largest jump since March 2021. Meanwhile, month-over-month Core PPI inflation came in +133% above expectations. The prices Americans are seeing now will look cheap in 12 to 24 months. Aaron Rupar @atrupar QUINTANILLA: Real average hourly earnings down 0.7% on the month. That’s the sixth straight month CRAMER: Look, rich people are making a lot of money. God, I sound like Marx. I really don’t want to sound like Marx. It’s just, I’m looking at the data

More, because this is looking like more than just a whiff of inflation—potentially much more:

Philip Pilkington @philippilk 1h￼ Yields are plunging at the same time as producer prices - which register supply shocks first - come in RED HOT. MoM is DOUBLE expectations. Bessent has clearly hooked the money-printer to a turbocharger… ￼ Quote zerohedge @zerohedge 2h PPI Red Hot:

PPI 1.3% MoM, Exp. 0.6%

PPI 6.3% YoY, Exp. 5.4% Philip Pilkington @philippilk 7h￼ Multiple signals flashing: “Financial crisis!” Maybe Bessent and the Openbros can give one last push here. But it’s not looking great. Philip Pilkington @philippilk 21h￼ Decent leading indicator of a major financial crisis... ￼The Macro Paper @macropaperr￼ 5 OF THE LARGEST TEN BANKS IN THE US HAVE NOW ENTERED A BEAR MARKET TERRITORY. Bank of America: -23.5%

Wells Fargo: -20.1%

Goldman Sachs: -24%

Morgan Stanley: -24%

Capital One: -25% Along with this, the KBW Nasdaq Bank Index has dropped 15.6% from its peak and has hit a 5-month low. Historically, bank stocks peak before the recession, and if this decline continues, it’ll be a sign that there’s a lot of trouble ahead for the US economy.

With all of this hitting the fan, what’s Trump’s plan? He’s barnstorming the country, playing to apathetic audiences, trying to convince them that endless war—in the face of all the evidence of military and economic disaster—was the biggest and most beautiful idea yet. But Americans seem to have caught on that it’s another con. Pew did a bit of a deep dive into the attitudes of religious voters—core to Trump’s coalition. My wife sent me some articles from Catholic sites.

The Catholic vote is a key in many swing states and was huge for both of Trump’s wins—it’s why JDVance is Veep.

According to Pew survey data, the U.S. Catholic population is 54% White, 36% Hispanic, 4% Asian, 2% Black, with an additional 2% identifying as another race. Pew found Hispanic Catholics, however, trend much younger than white Catholics, with four in 10 Hispanic Catholics being 50 and older compared to 70% of white Catholics. Election data shows most Catholic voters supported Trump in 2024, with Latino Catholics driving notable gains. But Catholic voters as a whole have varied in recent presidential elections about which party most of them choose to support. For example, election data shows that most Catholic voters supported Al Gore in 2000, George W. Bush in 2004, Barack Obama in both 2008 and 2012, Trump in 2016, Joe Biden in 2020, before supporting Trump again in 2024. Many pollsters have attributed the broader dip in Trump’s approval rating to the ongoing and unpopular war in Iran, as well as to related climbing energy costs.

So numbers like this are a clear warning sign of disaster ahead:

The Pew survey found that among all Catholics, Trump’s approval rating has dropped from 47% at the beginning of his second term to 30% in October 2026. Among Hispanic Catholics, it dropped from 31% to 18%, and among white Catholics from 59% to 39% over the same period. Trump, the survey also found, is underwater with every religious group except white evangelicals. But even among that group, Trump has seen a 20-point drop in support from 78% to 58% across the same period of time.

With that said, those numbers don’t necessarily translate into good news for Dems in, say, House and Senate races. Still, the fear for GOPers is that Trump is dragging them down, in terms of motivation for these voters to actually turn out. These are not winning numbers.

Among all Catholics, the survey found 42% said that if the election were held today, they would vote for the Democrat in their House district, 39% said the Republican, while another 19% said they were unsure or would select another party’s candidate. Among white Catholics, 50% said they would support the Republican candidate, and 32% said the Democrat, with another 18% unsure. Among Hispanic Catholics, 59% said they would support the Democrat, 19% said the Republican candidate, and 21% said they were unsure.

So Trump is pulling out the Big Guns, figuratively but potentially literally, as well. In particular he’s trying to swing peace/energy “deals”—at least in the headlines, to make it seem like he’s returning to his campaign promises. But he can’t let go of the threats of war, which are red meat for Evangelicals. Here’s a roundup:

The Hormuz Letter @HormuzLetter 9h￼ BREAKING: Trump ordered the US military to develop new strike plans that include deploying the “mother of all bombs,” the largest non-nuclear bomb in the US arsenal against Iran to target “a lot of energy infrastructure” and nuclear sites, per multiple US officials to CNN. The newly developed options amount to a “fireworks show,” a US official says. The plans for striking Iranian nuclear sites, including Pickaxe Mountain, also explicitly call for using the MOAB, should Trump give the order to resume the war either before or after the midterm elections.

The “US official” gets it right—a fireworks show. Any further war on Iran would be the death knell for the global economy—it’s only purpose would be to somehow push the GOP over the finish line to holding either the Senate or the House, and thus saving Trump from impeachment and removal. The call for the MOAB is kind of a giveaway. It’s intended for a big show, but in terms of Iran’s nuclear facilities that are buried deep … In addition, a leak yesterday from “US intel” stated that Iran retains “thousands of antiship missiles,” to go with their thousands of ballistic missiles. That suggests that there are high officials who are concerned about Trump’s willingness to use the military for electoral purposes, no matter how unlikely success would be.

But the big action seems to be on the sanctions front. Now, Prof Pape claims that Trump has a specific demographic in mind, that this isn’t simply a scattershot burst aimed at voters worried about the economy. But I don’t subscribe to his substack, and I tend to strongly discount anything he says about Russia. Anyone who does subscribe should feel free to identify that demographic in the comments.

The Hormuz Letter @HormuzLetter 10h￼ BREAKING: Trump administration plans to ease sanctions on shadow fleet oil tankers that have carried oil and petroleum products from Russia, Iran and Venezuela, in an effort to reduce record-high global freight rates, per Reuters. The US already lifted sanctions on Russian diesel this month, running through April 2027. ￼. BREAKING: US considers unfreezing Russian assets, with Trump envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner planning a release of up to $100 billion in frozen Russian sovereign assets as an upfront incentive for a limited ceasefire on energy infrastructure, per the FT. European officials rejected it outright, opposing giving up any control over the assets or returning any to Russia. “This was just simply not going to happen,” an EU official said. At the same time, the US threatened Ukraine this week with a total halt to intelligence sharing if it struck Russian energy sites again.

I’ll end with a post by Mario that captures the arrogance of Anglo-Zionism. These are people that no one can trust, who have an overweening sense of entitlement:

Mario Nawfal @MarioNawfal￼ ￼￼￼ The U.S. pitched Europe on unfreezing some of Russia’s frozen assets to lure Putin back to peace talks. Witkoff and Kushner suggested the money could go into a special vehicle overseen by Washington, which raised more than a few eyebrows. They floated the idea in Miami last week with officials from Ukraine, France, Germany, the UK, the EU and NATO in the room. A person briefed on the meeting said they were, unsurprisingly, told it was “simply not going to happen.” Western allies froze about €260B of Russian state assets in 2022, most of it sitting in the EU. Releasing a single euro would need all 27 EU members to agree, which is about as far-fetched as Moscow paying war reparations. The Kremlin, meanwhile, says it will chase its “stolen” assets through the courts. Europe has sat on that vault for 4 years, and somehow someone thought it would just slide the key across the table

Desperation time.