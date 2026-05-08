Meaning In History

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Steghorn21's avatar
Steghorn21
2h

Wow, at this rate, they'll be arresting people for stealing elections and running pedophile rings. Excuse my cynicism, Mark - it's been a long day.

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1 reply by Mark Wauck
Stephen McIntyre's avatar
Stephen McIntyre
2h

It makes for good headlines for the FBI to show that they’re on the job trying to stop financial crimes.

Yet the biggest financial crimes in history are taking place in and around 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. where people , firms, and even the United States government are rigging, the futures markets to make not just a few million, but many billions of dollars.

Whatever these guys the FBI just busted we’re doing is peanuts compared to what’s really going on . But everybody from Cash Patel on down will be giving themselves a great big pat on the shoulder for a job. Well done.. what absolute bunk.

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