Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Wauck's avatar
Mark Wauck
7h

https://crisismagazine.com/opinion/why-all-catholics-must-reject-the-judeo-christian-label

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies by Mark Wauck and others
Steghorn21's avatar
Steghorn21
9h

Our side has been quick to point out the vast lefty billionaire funding operation behind the "No Kings" protests, but fails to point out that this pales into insignificance in comparison to the Zionist lobby's efforts. Our whole political system has been captured by a foreign entity. How ironic that Trump wasn't a Russia plant as the Democrats claimed back in 2016 but in reality is a fully paid up Zionist plant.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
28 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mark Wauck
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture