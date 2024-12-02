Trump’s latest appointment is a particularly interesting one. It, or a related one, had long been rumored. I have to assume that much of the Middle East, but not all, will welcome the ability to communicate to Trump through an Arab who has Trump’s ear and is part of the Trump extended family—the family connection may well be viewed as a plus in the region. Note Trump’s emphasis on PEACE (his caps), which would be a refreshingly new emphasis in US hegemonical dealings if taken at face value:

Who Is Massad Boulos? Trump's New Arab and Middle Eastern Senior Adviser

Newsweek ^ | Dec 1, 2024 | Natalie Venegas

President-elect Donald Trump named Massad Boulos, a Lebanon-born billionaire and the father-in-law of Trump's youngest daughter Tiffany, as his senior adviser on Arab and Middle Eastern affairs on Sunday.

The announcement, made on Trump's Truth Social platform, praised Boulos as "an accomplished lawyer" who is an "unwavering supporter of peace in the Middle East."

"I am proud to announce that Massad Boulos will serve as Senior Advisor to the President on Arab and Middle Eastern affairs. Massad is an accomplished lawyer and a highly respected leader in the business world, with extensive experience on the International scene," Trump wrote. "Massad is a dealmaker, and an unwavering supporter of PEACE in the Middle East. He will be a strong advocate for the United States, and its interests."

Boulos will be joining real estate developer Steve Witkoff, who Trump named special envoy to the Middle East, along with Trump's nominee for U.S. ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, in serving the region.

Boulos, who was born in Lebanon and moved to Texas as a teenager to attend the University of Houston, began his career when he joined his family's automotive business in Nigeria and rose to lead SCOA Motors and Boulos Enterprises.

It was previously reported that Boulos unsuccessfully ran for a parliamentary seat in Lebanon in 2009 and is known to have close ties across Lebanon's Christian political class as his father-in-law was a key funder of the Free Patriotic Movement, a Christian party aligned with Hezbollah.

However, in October, Boulos told Newsweek he is "not affiliated with any party in Lebanon," but is "acquainted with most Lebanese Christian leaders," one of whom is a presidential candidate endorsed by Hezbollah. He also disputed previous reporting by Saudi English-language newspaper Arab News and the Associated Press that he ran for parliament in Lebanon.

In the June interview with AP, Boulos described himself as a "friend" of Lebanese politician Suleiman Frangieh, leader of the Marada Movement. Hezbollah backs Frangieh's bid to become Lebanon's next president. In 2023, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah endorsed Frangieh's candidacy. Nasrallah was killed by an Israeli airstrike on Beirut in late September.

