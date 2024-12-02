Trump’s latest appointment is a particularly interesting one. It, or a related one, had long been rumored. I have to assume that much of the Middle East, but not all, will welcome the ability to communicate to Trump through an Arab who has Trump’s ear and is part of the Trump extended family—the family connection may well be viewed as a plus in the region. Note Trump’s emphasis on PEACE (his caps), which would be a refreshingly new emphasis in US hegemonical dealings if taken at face value:
Who Is Massad Boulos? Trump's New Arab and Middle Eastern Senior Adviser
Newsweek ^ | Dec 1, 2024 | Natalie Venegas
President-elect Donald Trump named Massad Boulos, a Lebanon-born billionaire and the father-in-law of Trump's youngest daughter Tiffany, as his senior adviser on Arab and Middle Eastern affairs on Sunday.
The announcement, made on Trump's Truth Social platform, praised Boulos as "an accomplished lawyer" who is an "unwavering supporter of peace in the Middle East."
"I am proud to announce that Massad Boulos will serve as Senior Advisor to the President on Arab and Middle Eastern affairs. Massad is an accomplished lawyer and a highly respected leader in the business world, with extensive experience on the International scene," Trump wrote. "Massad is a dealmaker, and an unwavering supporter of PEACE in the Middle East. He will be a strong advocate for the United States, and its interests."
Boulos will be joining real estate developer Steve Witkoff, who Trump named special envoy to the Middle East, along with Trump's nominee for U.S. ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, in serving the region.
Boulos, who was born in Lebanon and moved to Texas as a teenager to attend the University of Houston, began his career when he joined his family's automotive business in Nigeria and rose to lead SCOA Motors and Boulos Enterprises.
It was previously reported that Boulos unsuccessfully ran for a parliamentary seat in Lebanon in 2009 and is known to have close ties across Lebanon's Christian political class as his father-in-law was a key funder of the Free Patriotic Movement, a Christian party aligned with Hezbollah.
However, in October, Boulos told Newsweek he is "not affiliated with any party in Lebanon," but is "acquainted with most Lebanese Christian leaders," one of whom is a presidential candidate endorsed by Hezbollah. He also disputed previous reporting by Saudi English-language newspaper Arab News and the Associated Press that he ran for parliament in Lebanon.
In the June interview with AP, Boulos described himself as a "friend" of Lebanese politician Suleiman Frangieh, leader of the Marada Movement. Hezbollah backs Frangieh's bid to become Lebanon's next president. In 2023, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah endorsed Frangieh's candidacy. Nasrallah was killed by an Israeli airstrike on Beirut in late September.
Two perspectives on an unrelated family matter. This first one seems a reasonable supposition:
HOLY SHIT
Joe Pardoned Hunter for all crimes he might be involved in starting on Jan 1, 2014. Why did he pick that date? Because 2014 is when the CIA/State Dept took over Ukraine.
2014 is when Hunter’s biolab company, Metabiota, began looking for coronaviruses in Ukraine.
Joe is not just covering the drug and gun possession charges. Joe is running cover for all of Hunter’s criminality in Ukraine, which is really Joe’s criminality in Ukraine. This is not just a pardon for Hunter. This is a pardon for JOE!
Speaking of caricatures, Zakharova’s take on the pardon makes sense, given that our elections are caricatures of elections:
DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics
Biden's pardon of his son Hunter Biden is a caricature of democracy, said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.
The situation in Syria remains a bit murky. Russia and Iran are backing Assad and the Russia air forces are striking at the Western sponsored terrorists. One interesting item that I’ve seen reported in numerous posts is that the terrorists have made heavy use of drones:
dana @dana916￼
￼￼￼￼￼￼￼ Syrian source: The terrorist attack on Aleppo was carried out with the participation of Ukraine and America, using drones and advanced technology.
For the first time, the Syrian army's communications are being subjected to significant jamming operations, which are techniques that are difficult for terrorists to obtain and use without international Western support.
ASSYRIA
6:32 AM · Dec 2, 2024
In seeming confirmation that the Zelensky regime is a terror proxy for the Anglo-Zionists:
The Kiev Post also admitted that Ukraine have trained Al-Qaeda, ISIS, Al-Nusra and many other terrorist fractions on Turkey's territory.
"Joe is not just covering the drug and gun possession charges. Joe is running cover for all of Hunter’s criminality in Ukraine, which is really Joe’s criminality in Ukraine. This is not just a pardon for Hunter. This is a pardon for JOE!"
This is Jonathan Turley's take as well (https://x.com/JonathanTurley/)
"The Hill posted my column on the implications of the Biden pardon and how it might not achieve as complete immunity from prosecution as President Joe Biden may have hoped for. What it does achieve is the final and total corruption of the Biden presidency."
"...It is also the final corruption of the media with many responding with the usual uncomfortable shrug despite the litany of lies. It is a measure of what you can call Biden ethics. In the curious world of Joe Biden, a lie that no one believes is treated the same as the truth."
"...President Biden has become the very embodiment of our post-truth politics where identity rather than veracity drives meaning. Many accept that he may be a liar on a presidential scale, but he is our liar. That is enough..."
"...However, this pardon does not merely benefit Hunter but benefits Joe Biden. He pardoned for any crimes from the most mundane to murder, including any crimes associated with the multi-million-dollar influence-peddling operation."
"With his pardoning of his son, President Biden has set a standard that is not merely a new low but positively subterraneous for future presidents..."
This must be a typo: “Done at the City of Washington.” The correct version should read “Done at Mafiosi HQ, Imperial City on the Potomac.”