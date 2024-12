Trump’s latest appointment is a particularly interesting one. It, or a related one, had long been rumored. I have to assume that much of the Middle East, but not all, will welcome the ability to communicate to Trump through an Arab who has Trump’s ear and is part of the Trump extended family—the family connection may well be viewed as a plus in the region. Note Trump’s emphasis on PEACE (his caps), which would be a refreshingly new emphasis in US hegemonical dealings if taken at face value:

Who Is Massad Boulos? Trump's New Arab and Middle Eastern Senior Adviser

Newsweek ^ | Dec 1, 2024 | Natalie Venegas President-elect Donald Trump named Massad Boulos, a Lebanon-born billionaire and the father-in-law of Trump's youngest daughter Tiffany, as his senior adviser on Arab and Middle Eastern affairs on Sunday. The announcement, made on Trump's Truth Social platform, praised Boulos as "an accomplished lawyer" who is an "unwavering supporter of peace in the Middle East." "I am proud to announce that Massad Boulos will serve as Senior Advisor to the President on Arab and Middle Eastern affairs. Massad is an accomplished lawyer and a highly respected leader in the business world, with extensive experience on the International scene," Trump wrote. "Massad is a dealmaker, and an unwavering supporter of PEACE in the Middle East. He will be a strong advocate for the United States, and its interests." Boulos will be joining real estate developer Steve Witkoff, who Trump named special envoy to the Middle East, along with Trump's nominee for U.S. ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, in serving the region. Boulos, who was born in Lebanon and moved to Texas as a teenager to attend the University of Houston, began his career when he joined his family's automotive business in Nigeria and rose to lead SCOA Motors and Boulos Enterprises. It was previously reported that Boulos unsuccessfully ran for a parliamentary seat in Lebanon in 2009 and is known to have close ties across Lebanon's Christian political class as his father-in-law was a key funder of the Free Patriotic Movement, a Christian party aligned with Hezbollah. However, in October, Boulos told Newsweek he is "not affiliated with any party in Lebanon," but is "acquainted with most Lebanese Christian leaders," one of whom is a presidential candidate endorsed by Hezbollah. He also disputed previous reporting by Saudi English-language newspaper Arab News and the Associated Press that he ran for parliament in Lebanon. In the June interview with AP, Boulos described himself as a "friend" of Lebanese politician Suleiman Frangieh, leader of the Marada Movement. Hezbollah backs Frangieh's bid to become Lebanon's next president. In 2023, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah endorsed Frangieh's candidacy. Nasrallah was killed by an Israeli airstrike on Beirut in late September. (Excerpt) Read more at newsweek.com ...

Two perspectives on an unrelated family matter. This first one seems a reasonable supposition:

Clandestine @WarClandestine HOLY SHIT Joe Pardoned Hunter for all crimes he might be involved in starting on Jan 1, 2014. Why did he pick that date? Because 2014 is when the CIA/State Dept took over Ukraine. 2014 is when Hunter’s biolab company, Metabiota, began looking for coronaviruses in Ukraine. Joe is not just covering the drug and gun possession charges. Joe is running cover for all of Hunter’s criminality in Ukraine, which is really Joe’s criminality in Ukraine. This is not just a pardon for Hunter. This is a pardon for JOE!

Speaking of caricatures, Zakharova’s take on the pardon makes sense, given that our elections are caricatures of elections:

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics Biden's pardon of his son Hunter Biden is a caricature of democracy, said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

The situation in Syria remains a bit murky. Russia and Iran are backing Assad and the Russia air forces are striking at the Western sponsored terrorists. One interesting item that I’ve seen reported in numerous posts is that the terrorists have made heavy use of drones:

dana @dana916  Syrian source: The terrorist attack on Aleppo was carried out with the participation of Ukraine and America, using drones and advanced technology. For the first time, the Syrian army's communications are being subjected to significant jamming operations, which are techniques that are difficult for terrorists to obtain and use without international Western support. ASSYRIA 6:32 AM · Dec 2, 2024

In seeming confirmation that the Zelensky regime is a terror proxy for the Anglo-Zionists: