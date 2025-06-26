The Geopolitical Angle

Check out the billboard, which is being plastered across Tel Aviv. Yes, of course, that’s Trump front and center and larger than the others, but that’s also the al Qaeda ruler of “Syria” in the lower left corner. An honest to god al Qaeda terrorist, currently butchering Christians and Alawites, in the same poster with a POTUS—how low we are going. It’s just gross.

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics￼ “It’s Time for a New Middle East” U.S. Real Estate agent Steve Witkoff has announced that Washington expects to soon unveil an expansion of the Abraham Accords. In a coordinated media push, multiple billboards have gone up across Tel Aviv promoting the so-called “Abraham Alliance” and regional normalization. Notably, the billboards feature Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa and even Abu Mohammad al-Julani, the former Al-Qaeda affiliate leader in Syria. Syria in the Abraham Accords??? ￼4:44 PM · Jun 25, 2025

Notice in what follows that no Arabs are mentioned as participating in the four-way call. Why should they? They’re not independent sovereign countries, like Iran. Which is what the war on Iran is all about. No Middle East country can be allowed to be independent—Iran is the holdout. Note that, in effect, one thing that’s being announced is the ethnic cleansing of Palestine:

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics￼ ￼￼ BREAKING — Trump & Netanyahu’s New Gaza and Middle East Plan SAUDI ARABIA AND SYRIA TO JOIN ABRAHAM ACCORDS! Following a 4-way call (Trump, Netanyahu, Rubio, Dermer) after the Iran strikes, both sides agreed on these “fundamental principles in general terms”: ￼ “Gaza hostilities will conclude within two weeks”

￼ “Four Arab nations (including Egypt and the UAE) will administer the Gaza Strip, replacing the murderous Hamas terrorist organization”

￼ “The remaining Hamas leadership will face exile to other countries, while the hostages gain freedom”

￼ “Multiple nations globally will accept numerous Gaza inhabitants seeking emigration”

￼ “Abraham Accords expansion will bring Syria, Saudi Arabia, and additional Arab and Muslim countries to recognize Israel and establish official relationships”

￼ “Israel will declare its willingness for future Palestinian conflict resolution under the ‘two states’ concept, contingent upon the Palestinian Authority reforms”

￼ “The United States will acknowledge limited Israeli sovereignty implementation in Judea and Samaria” Also: Trump reportedly angered by Israeli strikes after his Iran ceasefire announcement, fearing it would derail this deal. 11:26 AM · Jun 26, 2025

Commentary:

Thomas Keith @iwasnevrhere_ 4h The “Abraham Shield” is doctrinal domination, coded in diplomacy and enforced through architecture, finance, and digital control. It is a blueprint for a Middle East where Palestine exists only as a security vacuum to be filled. Iran is sanctioned into collapse. Arab states become logistics corridors and police zones. Israel, as the unspoken sovereign, writes the rules, redraws the maps, and names the new cities. If “Hamastan” becomes “Abrahamstan,” it means the region has accepted not peace, but defeat. This is occupation in high-definition, with branding, funding, and backing from every regime too cowardly or compromised to say no. This is not a roadmap to a two-state solution. It’s a delay tactic masquerading as vision. This “Abraham Shield Plan” is a post-sovereignty architecture for permanent Israeli hegemony in the region. It repackages conquest as reform, ethnic erasure as stabilization, and colonial encirclement as regional security. Let’s break it down in real terms. Israel demands 10 years of demilitarization, censorship, puppet governance, financial sterilization, and ideological purification before even considering what amounts to a non-sovereign Bantustan. All of it, every single clause, is pegged not to Palestinian rights or legal frameworks, but to whether they’re compatible with Abraham Accord economics and anti-Iranian posturing.

There’s another side to triumphalism.

Thomas Keith @iwasnevrhere_ 19h ￼Israel entered the 12-day exchange convinced it could absorb costs; the ledger now shows a nation bleeding cash, talent, and confidence. Direct military outlays hit $5 B in the first week, then ballooned to $725 M every 24 hours, $593 M on offensive strikes that failed to silence Iran, $132 M on frantic mobilisation and missile intercepts that still let 400 warheads through. Iron Dome batteries alone inhaled $10 M to $200 M per day while Iranian salvos sailed past them and erased $1.47 B in civilian property, triggering 38 700 damage claims, 11 000 evacuations, and 30 condemned high-rise skeletons across Tel Aviv’s financial spine. The Weizmann Institute, Israel’s prestige export, lies in shards, 45 labs gone and $500 M in biomedical IP incinerated, pulling decades of grant pipelines and pharma partnerships off the table overnight. Intel’s Kiryat Gat fabs froze mid-wafer, choking a supply chain that feeds 64 % of Israel’s exports and 1/5 of its GDP; the high-tech sector now runs on skeleton crews because 300 000 reservists were yanked from R&D floors and data centers to guard empty runways at Tel Nof. Commercial flights halted twice at Ben Gurion, insurers jacked premiums, and foreign airlines rerouted around a country that once sold itself as the region’s safe hub. Capital is already in flight. More than 80 000 Israelis emigrated in 2024, the largest outflow since 1948, pushing the two-year total above 500 000 and forcing Netanyahu’s cabinet to slap a travel ban on Jewish dual nationals to stem the leak. Investor confidence cratered: venture funds paused term sheets, construction sites stand idle, and mega-projects wait on credit that no longer clears. The finance ministry, staring at a deficit set to shove public debt past 75 % of GDP, begged for an extra $857 M in defence cash while slicing $200 M from hospitals and schools. Analysts peg Israel’s aggregate loss between $11.5 B and $17.8 B, up to 3.3 % of GDP, before counting long-tail hits from halted exports, cancelled IPOs, and sovereign-risk downgrades. Iran, still sitting on its uranium stockpile, spent a fraction of that yet forced the self-styled “Start-Up Nation” into a liquidity scramble, an insurance panic, and a brain-drain spiral. Tel Aviv promised deterrence; Tehran handed it a balance sheet in red ink and the visible stamp of strategic humiliation.

A later news item has already upped the losses to $20 billion.

Kathleen Tyson @Kathleen_Tyson_￼ All that without mentioning IDF casualties (undeclared) and losses of bases, airbases, ports, and intelligence hubs. And now that we know they use Palantir, WhatsApp and Meta were used for targeting and geolocating assassination strikes, a new security order will emerge that excludes Israeli compromised BigTech. 9:37 PM · Jun 25, 2025

￼Thomas Keith follows up on that to explain why China prefers independence whenever possible.

Thomas Keith @iwasnevrhere_￼ The real failure wasn’t the Israeli targeting, it was the naïve belief that using Western apps didn’t carry sovereign risk. China never made that mistake. They built the firewall before the telemetry went active. They blocked Meta not for content, but because foreign-coded software with backdoors and covert jurisdictional ties is a threat vector, full stop. If you don’t own the protocol, you’re the product. If you don’t write the stack, you’re being indexed. If you don't firewall early, you're not “connected”, you’re colonized. So yes, Kathleen’s right: a new security order is coming. But Beijing already wrote its first rule over a decade ago: Never trust the pipes of your enemy.

A commenter asks: Then banning Tik Tok is good?

Thomas Keith @iwasnevrhere_￼ Banning TikTok doesn’t have sovereign symmetry with China. It’s colonial panic dressed up as cybersecurity. Ask yourself: Who codes the firewall? Who is it meant to shield? Whose narratives are safe inside it? Because in China, it’s the Han. In America, it’s Greenblatt. This isn’t “the U.S. defending itself.” It’s an ethno-political minority enforcing its global narrative boundaries. It’s Israel’s loyalists firewalling perception for Tel Aviv, not for Toledo. 5:35 AM · Jun 26, 2025

In other words, in China the national interests are served. In America social media is increasingly the firewall for the Jewish Nationalist garrison state that America is becoming.