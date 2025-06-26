The Home Front

Judging from the news today—and, actually, since Trump’s inauguration—the America we thought we knew and wanted to see great is rapidly being transformed into a paranoid Jewish Nationalist fortress state. Complete with a president with a messiah complex, who thinks he’s The Chosen One.

Consider.

Megatron @Megatron_ron NEW: The U.S. embassy now wants every visa applicant to list all social media usernames from the past 5 years and make their profiles public. In order to check if you are an "anti-Semitic" or you just don't support Israel.

Chris Menahan ￼@infolibnews￼ Rep. Jared Moskowitz rages about the "Woke Right" at House hearing on anti-Semitism. "I'm called a foreign asset, a foreign lobbyist [on social media]... This hearing ain't gonna fix sh*t!" he says. "Marjorie Taylor Greene is holding up the Antisemitism Awareness Act because she wants to say that Jews killed Jesus!" "If you look at social media…There are a lot of people on the Woke Right that it turned out—they hated Jews more than they liked the president…It is people with MILLIONS of followers…It's happening on both sides!" Soon we'll have "consensus," he warns. 10:56 PM · Jun 24, 2025

Yikes! A consensus—can’t have that! Well, except …

Nothing for it but a witchhunt.

Thomas Keith @iwasnevrhere_ 14h￼ Any criticism of Israel, even from young, disenfranchised Americans, is no longer treated as political dissent, but as a civilizational threat to Jewish safety. That reframing grants it moral urgency and emergency optics. Platforms like TikTok become scapegoated as antisemitism engines. Why TikTok? Because it’s Chinese-owned. So Jewish vulnerability is now linked to Chinese psychological warfare, which in turn justifies U.S. digital retaliation. Zionist security is rendered indistinguishable from U.S. national security. Defending Jewish interests, support for Israel, suppression of BDS, censorship of Palestine discourse, is repackaged as defending America from foreign subversion. You’re not banning TikTok to help Israel; you’re protecting your children from algorithmic radicalization. The American response grid activates across domains. Cyber (TikTok ban). Legal (IHRA redefinition of antisemitism). Political (China + antisemitism = new Cold War). Military (Indo-Pacific tilt that maps cleanly onto Israeli priorities). Zionist narratives are now baked directly into the firmware of America’s confrontation with China. It works because it fuses three loaded signals: trauma (Holocaust memory), terror (radicalized youth), and tech (virality, psyops, dopamine). Together, they generate a rhetorical killbox where any dissent is tagged as anti-Jewish, pro-China, and hostile to democracy itself.

In Israel the corrupt Netanyahu is wildly unpopular, but among the extremist Jewish Nationalists who own Trump, Netanyahu has become a cult figure of sorts. Imagine what sort of influence they must have over Trump to require him to do things like this:

Megatron @Megatron_ron 12h NEW: In a very long post, President Trump glazes Netanyahu, says 'the United States saved Israel, and now it is going to save Bibi Netanyahu.'

Only The Chosen One could get away with that: