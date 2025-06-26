Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marvin Gardens2's avatar
Marvin Gardens2
33m

the Israel anchor is pulling us under

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hope4gaia's avatar
hope4gaia
1h

This is all getting scarier by the minute.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Mark Wauck
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture