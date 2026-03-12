Meaning In History

Mark Wauck
3h

The US is trying to contact Iran for a ceasefire, Iran is refusing - The Guardian

Witkoff has already requested a ceasefire from Iran through various channels twice.

Iran refused, seeing no point in it, as the US is clearly using any ceasefire to better prepare its next attack on Iran.

Marvin Gardens2
3h

"When appearing weak, start a war to remove all doubt"

Don Tzu

