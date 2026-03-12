We’re in clown world territory. For lack of coherent instructions from his controllers, Trump is out on a victory tour. Most of this stuff doesn’t even reach the level of damage control propaganda. For example, Trump yesterday was saying that the Strait of Hormuz is “in great shape”. He said that even as three ships were on fire there.

Philip Pilkington @philippilk 1h￼ Now we have good footage of the Iranian boat drones. They are pretty serious weaponry. And they can clearly just torch an oil tanker. If one of these hit a US Navy warship filled with ammunition it would kill a lot of people. Clash Report @clashreport 3h WATCH: The moment the U.S.-linked oil tanker Safesea Vishnu was hit in the northern Persian Gulf after allegedly ignoring warnings from Iran’s IRGC Navy. One Indian crew member was killed.

Meanwhile Trump “dances” to Lindsey!’s theme song. He obviously doesn’t even have talking points to speak of.

Danny Davis isn’t amused—less than ten minutes:

The real situation?

THE ISLANDER @IslanderWORLD￼ ￼￼￼ Trump is begging via Oman for Iran to accept a ceasefire. Ali Larijani, Iran’s security chief, looked directly at Donald Trump and posted publicly: “Even those greater than you could not eliminate the Iranian nation. Be careful not to get eliminated yourself.” Foreign Minister Araghchi made it plain: Iran didn’t ask for a ceasefire last time either. “It was Israel who asked for an unconditional ceasefire after 12 days.” They’re doing it again. On their knees. Again. The Epstein coalition with 5,000 (many civilian) targets, 170 schoolgirls, the most expensive military on earth is sliding messages through Oman begging for an off-ramp. There is no off-ramp. Iran will only accept humiliation and defeat for the Epstein coalition. Parliament Speaker Qalibaf said: “We are definitely not looking for a ceasefire. We believe the aggressor should be punched in the mouth so he learns a lesson and never thinks of attacking our beloved Iran again.” Qalibaf went further — Iran intends to “break the cycle” of war-negotiation-ceasefire that Israel uses to reset and rearm. The Strait stays closed. Wave 37 landed devastatingly hard on Tel Aviv and Haifa. The Omani mediator who said negotiations were making “significant progress” right before Washington launched the opening strikes now sits watching the rubble of everything he built. Trump betrayed him too. Trump betrayed everyone in this story except Netanyahu and Netanyahu played him like a casino chip.

In not unrelated news.

We are learning what transpired in that “frank” supplicatory phone call that Trump made to Putin. If this is what “frank” means with regard to Ukraine, I wonder what it means with regard to Iran and other topics of conversation?

Ryan Milton @1860rm 23h￼ ￼￼￼The Istanbul agreements of 2022 no longer correspond to the changed situation This was stated to TASS news agency by the press secretary of the Russian President, Dmitry Peskov, in response to a question about whether Moscow remains committed to the “Istanbul process” in resolving the Ukrainian conflict, or if there have been changes. The best deal Ukraine is ever going to get has just been taken off the table. The Istanbul process stated that everything would end provided that: ￼ Ukraine, give up 4 provinces

￼ Ukraine, would be neutral

￼ Ukraine, would not join NATO

￼ Ukraine, would be nuclear free That’s over. The next deal will be far worse, but it’ll be better than the one that comes after.

What a miscalculation of Russia (and China)—to launch a war on their key ally WITH NO REAL PLAN.

Also related to a recent post—this has been an ongoing process, but has to be especially alarming for the Zionist Entity at this juncture: