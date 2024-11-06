Interesting:
I’m guessing that “all other races” is basically “Asians” of one variety or another. My guess is that if you looked at 2020 and 2016 you would not have seen 45% of “Asians” voting GOP.
Anecdotally, here in Chicago a few neighborhoods went Red—in addition to the areas heavily populated by police and fire personnel. Those included Chinatown (go ahead, guess) and Little Village (Mexican).
Staggering class realignment/shift in working class
Harris lost DESPITE major shift of affluent voters her way
2020: Trump wins voters over $100K, 54-42
2024: *Harris* wins voters over $100K, 54-45
2020: Biden wins voters $50K-$100K, 57-42
2024: *Trump* w/ voters $50K-$100K, 49-47
2020: Biden wins voters under $50K, 55-45
2024: Trump massive improvement w/ voters under $50K, 49-48
8:27 AM · Nov 6, 2024
My wife who is a die in the blue Chicago machine Democrat today echoes the sentiment shared today on the View.
White men and Hispanic men says it’s about inflation/economy followed by immigration.
Which is a fact based approach versus an emotional based assessment?