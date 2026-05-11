I’m talkin’ ‘bout the article in The Atlantic by Neocon Grandee, Robert Kagan, that argues that Trump has led the US into a massive, irreversible strategic defeat from which there is no exit—except for MORE BIGGER WAR. Most of the accounts I’ve read focus on Trump’s defeat so far, which may suggest that Jewish Nationalist Kagan is accepting defeat. Not so. In fact, this article looks more like an attempt to head of acceptance of defeat by the political establishment, in favor of TOTAL WAR. But first, to set the context, everybody—more or less—still believes that Trump will, in fact, attack Iran again. On top of all the troubles Trump has brought upon us. Here’s a good example of that view, among quite a few:

Robert A. Pape @ProfessorPape 21h￼ Trump just responded aggressively to Iran’s response Last sentence is “they will be laughing no longer” Major escalation coming soon With lasting damage to energy infrastructure and world economy more than likely . Netanyahu is now effectively calling for US ground forces to seize Iran’s enriched uranium . Yesterday on TMJ, I explained why Iran was unlikely to buckle and the US has been drawn deeper into the Escalation Trap The reasons show Iran’s response and Trump’s reaction today are as predictable as they are tragic. . Credible analysis shows Iran has plutonium for 200 nuclear weapons [Patty Marins addresses this in a new substack, as well as the dire consequences that will flow from escalation by Trump: What if Iran carries out its threats? Undersea cables and gulf infrastructure damaged in global chaos] This is in addition to enriched uranium that has been the focus of Trump negotiations Iran rapidly emerging as 4th of world power Nuclear Iran coming soon . 3h￼ With Iran rejecting Trump’s proposal, Trump’s Iran strategy has entered the danger zone Stage 1: Bombing Stage 2: Iran controls Hormuz Now Washington faces the real choice: Stage 3 → escalation & possible ground war or Stage 4 → Iran emerges as a new center of global power For Americans, this now means casualties OR $6–8 gas for months

There are caveats that apply. One significant one is that the military is briefing Congress that they’re on the brink of “critical shortages” of munitions. Will Congress finally take action against a POTUS who is attempting to act unilaterally against the interests of Americans—whether as a result of blackmail or some other compulsion. Another very important caveat involves the upcoming Trump trip to Beijing, where Xi is prepped to confront Trump over Iran. It’s impossible to see any cards that Trump has to play against China/Russia/Iran, with China fronting for the trio. Are these caveats exactly what Kagan is desperately seeking to head off—to stiffen the spine of Congress and Trump, to prepare for the Jewish Nationalist Total War for global hegemony?

As an intro to the Kagan article, here’s Will Schryver brief characterization of the defeat that Kagan sees in this war—for the moment:

Will Schryver @imetatronink￼ Hard to believe I am reposting something Robert Kagan wrote, but that is simply a reflection of the degree to which Iran has inflicted an overwhelmingly decisive strategic defeat against the United States: even Kagan is compelled to recognize it.

You can also read MoA’s fine article:

Moon makes several points. One is that KSA and Qatar are maneuvering to ditch the Anglo-Zionist security architecture in the Gulf and join the BRICS led one—this comes in the context of repeated reports that KSA and Qatar are maintaining talks with Iran (and presumably with Russia and China). He then moves on to the Kagan article, quoting a brief extract that sets out the current US defeat in the starkest terms.

Checkmate in Iran – Washington can’t reverse or control the consequences of losing this war. (archived) – Atlantic It’s hard to think of a time when the United States suffered a total defeat in a conflict, a setback so decisive that the strategic loss could be neither repaired nor ignored.

…

Defeat in the present confrontation with Iran will be of an entirely different character. It can neither be repaired nor ignored. There will be no return to the status quo ante, no ultimate American triumph that will undo or overcome the harm done. The Strait of Hormuz will not be “open,” as it once was. With control of the strait, Iran emerges as the key player in the region and one of the key players in the world. The roles of China and Russia, as Iran’s allies, are strengthened; the role of the United States, substantially diminished. Far from demonstrating American prowess, as supporters of the war have repeatedly claimed, the conflict has revealed an America that is unreliable and incapable of finishing what it started. That is going to set off a chain reaction around the world as friends and foes adjust to America’s failure.

Moon: Kagan acknowledges that the U.S. has no way out of its dilemma:

Even if Trump were to carry out his threat to destroy Iran’s “civilization” through more bombing, Iran would still be able to launch many missiles and drones before its regime went down—assuming it did go down. Just a few successful strikes could cripple the region’s oil and gas infrastructure for years if not decades, throwing the world, and the United States, into a prolonged economic crisis. Even if Trump wanted to bomb Iran as part of an exit strategy—looking tough as a way of masking his retreat—he can’t do that without risking this catastrophe. If this isn’t checkmate, it’s close.

Close. But not final. Checkmate can be avoided by TOTAL WAR. As I’ve argued consistently, they will never give up. We are in the grip of fanatics who live within a pathological delusion.

Rather than present lengthy quotes from Kagan’s article, I’ll present a lengthy analysis by Arnaud Bertrand. Arnaud takes a victory lap of sorts, as you’ll see, and he quotes himself as extensively as Kagan—which is not a bad thing to illustrate that he (Arnaud) saw this coming. However, in addition to listing Kagan’s main points which agree with what Arnaud wrote a month ago, Arnaud also offers a further critique. Again, the point that I want to stress is that Trump has trapped himself (and us). Trump may escalate for personal and pathological reasons. But that won’t change the outcome. It will only make it worse than it already is—and that’s exactly what Arnaud expands upon:

￼Arnaud Bertrand @RnaudBertrand￼ There’s no overstating how extraordinary this Atlantic article is, given the author and the outlet. As a reminder Bob Kagan is: - The co-founder of Project for the New American Century, probably the single most imperialist Think Tank in Washington (which is quite a feat) - A man who spent his entire life advocating for American military interventions, especially in the Middle East, and a vocal advocate of the Iraq war. He started advocating for intervention in Iraq before 9/11, which speaks for itself... - The husband of Victoria Nuland, an extremely hawkish former senior U.S. official (a key architect of U.S. policy in Ukraine, with the consequences we all witness today) - The brother of Frederick Kagan, one of the key architects of the Iraq surge In other words, we ain’t exactly looking at some sort of anti-imperialist peacenik. This is quite literally the guy Dick Cheney called when he needed a pep talk. And the man is writing in The Atlantic, the most reliably pro-war mainstream media outlet in the U.S. (also quite a feat). So when HE writes that the U.S. “suffered a total defeat” in Iran that has no precedent in U.S. history and can “neither be repaired nor ignored,” it’s the functional equivalent of Ronald McDonald telling you the burgers aren’t great: it means the burgers really, really aren’t great. Extraordinarily (and somewhat worryingly, for me), his arguments for why this is such a defeat are virtually the same as those I laid out in my article “The First Multipolar War” last month. Here they are ￼ 1) Vietnam/Afghanistan were survivable, this isn’t He agrees that this war - and the U.S. defeat - is fundamentally different in nature from previous U.S. interventions. Where I wrote that the wars in Vietnam and Afghanistan didn’t change the equation much in terms of power dynamics (“in the grand scheme of things, the giant walked away with little more than a bruised ego”), Kagan writes that “the defeats in Vietnam and Afghanistan were costly but did not do lasting damage to America’s overall position in the world.” And when I wrote that “it’s painfully obvious that the Iran war is of a qualitatively different nature” from these, he writes that “defeat in the present confrontation with Iran will be of an entirely different character.” Same point. 2) Iran will never relinquish Hormuz and uses it as selective leverage When I wrote that Iran has turned “freedom of navigation” on its head by establishing “a permission-based regime” through the Strait of Hormuz, Kagan arrives at the same conclusion: “Iran will be able not only to demand tolls for passage, but to limit transit to those nations with which it has good relations.” He also agrees that “Iran has no interest in returning to the status quo ante,” when I myself cited Iran’s parliament speaker Ghalibaf in my article, saying: “The Strait of Hormuz situation won’t return to its pre-war status.” Same point and virtually the same words.

Note that. Last week Rubio, amidst all his war mongering rhetoric, suggested that Trump would settle for a return to the status quo ante bellum. Not gonna happen. And in #3 Kagan agrees with Pape’s assessment of where Iran is headed in geopolitical terms if Trump fails to go all in on TOTAL WAR.

3) Gulf states will have to accommodate Iran He agrees that most Gulf states will have no choice but to accommodate Iran, effectively making Iran into a, if not THE, dominant regional power. Kagan writes “the United States will have proved itself a paper tiger, forcing the Gulf and other Arab states to accommodate Iran.” On my end, I wrote that “the Gulf monarchies will eventually have to choose between two security propositions. One where they stay aligned with a distant superpower that [can’t protect them]. The other proposition being: make peace with the regional power that just proved it can hit [them] whenever it wants.” Which is not much of a choice… 4) Military impossibility to reopen Hormuz Kagan writes that “if the United States with its mighty Navy can’t or won’t open the strait, no coalition of forces with just a fraction of the Americans’ capability will be able to, either.” On my end, in my article I cited Germany’s defense minister Boris Pistorius: “What does Trump expect a handful of European frigates to do that the powerful US Navy cannot?” The exact same argument. 5) Global chain reaction Kagan agrees that this is a global strategic failure that fundamentally changes the U.S.’s position in the world. As he puts it: “America’s once-dominant position in the Gulf is just the first of many casualties… America’s allies in East Asia and Europe must wonder about American staying power in the event of future conflicts.” You’ll have guessed it, I wrote essentially the same thing: “Think about what it says if you’re Saudi Arabia, quietly watching your American-built defenses fail to protect your own refineries. Or any European country now facing the worst energy shock since 1973, caused not by your enemy but by your ally, and realizing that said ‘ally,’ supposedly in charge of ‘protecting’ you, couldn’t even protect Israel’s most strategic sites - when it’s the country with which it’s joined at the hip. I’m not even speaking about China or Russia who are seeing their worldview being validated on almost every axis simultaneously.” 6) Weapons stocks depleted, credibility shattered Kagan: “just a few weeks of war with a second-rank power have reduced American weapons stocks to perilously low levels, with no quick remedy in sight.” Me: “America’s most advanced weapons systems are much more vulnerable than previously thought - not theoretically, but in actual combat.” Kagan: “America’s allies… must wonder about American staying power in the event of future conflicts.” Me: “The U.S. security guarantee has been empirically falsified in real time.” ----------- So, yup, Bob Kagan and I agree on nearly everything. I need a shower ￼ Reassuringly though, we still differ on a few fundamental aspects.

Many of those fundamental aspects revolve around the fundamental moral bankruptcy of Jewish Nationalism and the Jewish Supremacy Project in the Middle East.