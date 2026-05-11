Meaning In History

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Steghorn21's avatar
Steghorn21
3h

Wow, when you've lost Kagan, you've really lost it. Agree totally that these maniacs won't let it go. They will go down fighting to the last. Let's hope they don't take us all down with them.

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Stephen McIntyre's avatar
Stephen McIntyre
3h

First of all, I do not believe that Iran has the capability to build 200 plutonium bombs. Where did that piece of information come from? Would not the IAEA have known something about that when they were still doing inspections before truck tore up the JCPOA.

They certainly could’ve emulated North Korea and quickly had plutonium bombs and certainly could have put those on their missiles . I don’t believe there is any evidence that they have this.

From all the information that I have been reading for the last two or three years Iran has been using their nuclear enrichment program for civilian uses, and I believe they also use that as fuel for their nuclear reactors.

We go back 25 years to the national intelligence estimates which all said the same thing they are not working on a nuclear bomb.

I agree that the Israeli army is probably exhausted and overextended. There is no possible way they can keep going in Gaza and South Lebanon. Hezbollah is waging a war of attrition and wearing the IDF down.

Exactly what resources does Israel have left to resume the war on Iran more than the United States does. I agree that they could go for one last massive campaign that will totally exhaust our resources, but Iran will survive.

More importantly, does Trump and Israel realize the devastation Iran will put on the Persian Gulf Oil states? The people in the United States are absolutely ignorant of the outcome and consequences of what’s going on. I have a cousin, who is very smart and a retired doctor, yet he drinks the Trump Kool-Aid by the gallon every day and anything I have sent him to try to show the consequences of what’s going on. He totally rejects. He has unmitigated faith that Trump is so smart and that all those around him are smarter than everybody else and are making the right choices.

He owns a nice size motor yacht down in Florida. I’m just waiting for the day when he can’t afford to fill that boat up to go anywhere which is rapidly coming. I predict as fuel prices go up, particularly marine fuel, that there is going to be massive Sellers market for recreational boats. a great number of people will no longer be able to afford the fuel and will be looking to get rid of their boat, but there won’t be much of a market out there looking to buy.

Now, if I was interested in buying a nice swan sailboat , all I need to do is wait for another seven or eight months and the price on those things are going to be Rockbottom.

I was watching Alistair Crooke on Danny Davis show and he makes an awful lot of sense about what’s going on with Israel and the war. He flat out, says we have lost this war and that is not the only sentiment being put out there on this very subject.

No matter how you cut it in the next 6 to 8 months the total consequences of what Trump has done is going to hit. America and I’m talking about the 95% plus that don’t pay any attention to what’s going on are going to be in for the greatest shock of their lives economically.

I want a personal note. I am trying to re-position my portfolio to take advantage of what I know is going to happen. Particularly in the area of commodity price is which will go up vertically by November.

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