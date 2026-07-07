I’m happy to say I got a lot done today. When I wasn’t working in the yard I was listening to some outstanding podcasts. Let’s try looking into the future a bit—like, mid August.

Veep Vance’s job these days appears to be to go out and say really stupid things in public. So, for the latest example, he said that Russia’s offensive capabilities on the battlefield are just about “zero”.

JD Vance praises Ukraine, says Russia’s achievement ‘getting close to zero’ "The Russians are in a place right now where the amount that they can get through continued offensive operations is vanishingly small—and getting close to zero," he noted. … According to Vance, the Donald Trump administration is advising Kyiv to maintain the strongest possible defensive posture while Washington continues negotiations. … The vice president also recalled that when he first began studying this war, it seemed clear to him that the widespread use of drones and surveillance technologies made it more logical for Kyiv to dig in and wear Russia down rather than launch a costly offensive to retake occupied territory.

There are a couple of problems here. One is that the Russians understand—Putin’s spokesman, Peskov, just said so—that they are no longer in an SMO. They are in a war with, inter alia, the United States of America. That means that there’s no point in coming to a deal that addresses only the situation in Ukraine. Russia will have no peace unless the US—meaning, the Anglo-Zionist Empire, because the US is the military arm of that Empire—agrees to make peace with Russia on its own account.

Philip Pilkington dealt with the second problem last week in a substack. That problem has to do with Vance’s assumption that the asymmetry of drone warfare—what he calls “micro-warfare”—has somehow neutralized all of Russia’s “macro-warfare” advantages. I have maintained from the outset that Putin is determined to keep Russian casualties as low as possible for very valid demographic reasons. PP addresses the micro- versus macro- aspect of the war, and he concludes:

PILKINGTON: The Chess Game that Explains the Ukraine War Philip Pilkington explains how revolutionary warfighting tech creates only the illusion of a return to battlefield creativity and entrepreneurialism; in fact the real shift is in the other direction. Micro-war has never disappeared. Rather it has been contained to various types of war. Guerrilla wars of the sort fought by the Cuban Revolutionaries under Fidel Castro or the Irish Republican Army are forms of micro-war. They take place in specific environments that make macro-war irrelevant. The same is true of many of the policing-style operations that the United States has undertaken in recent years. The Vietnam War was an attempt on the part of the Americans to apply a hybrid doctrine of macro-war to a set of circumstances that was better suited to micro-war. What all these wars have taught us is that, in the era where technology allows for advanced forms of micro-war, it is very difficult to occupy territory in an area where the inhabitants would prefer that you leave. Micro-war has not been rendered irrelevant by the rise of the industrial economy. But it has been rendered subordinate. At the end of the day, if great powers go to war and open the battlefield up to no-holds-barred destruction then we assume that the rules of macro-war will win the day.

This is what Russia has done—except that Russia has applied no-holds-barred tactics in slow motion to keep casualties lower. But make no mistake—and especially not Vance’s mistake: Russia is committed to winning. So, what does this portend? Maybe this:

Ethan Levins ￼@EthanLevins2 Does anybody else see what’s happening? Better call Zelensky …

Professor Pape was on fire today. Here’s a brief excerpt from his discussion with Marion Nawfal, in which he warns that Iran’s real period of maximum leverage with begin on August 15th:

August 15th is like a triple witching hour. Witching hour number one is because the 60-day MOU is up. So now Iran’s not bound by the four corners of the MOU. Witching hour number two--I’ve been saying this is when Iran’s period of maximum leverage starts. This is the oil inventory drawdown. I gave you the latest stats today. They’re on track for that, as best we can tell. Something in that window. And that will generate maximum pressure because that would mean that the oil inventories are down to the bottoms or near bottoms. And if there is not even a third of the oil coming through the straight of Hormuz, this is really shaky ice here for the world’s economy. And of course the midterms, you know, Trump may not want to just get in this and and start this so easily as everybody’s been saying. But now you have a triple--another issue--which is [Iran’s] rising demands. Iran has not missed many beats here, and they’re already talking about how when they do put the fees in, friendly countries won’t pay fees. Friendly countries won’t pay fees--or at least lower fees. What are they talking about as unfriendly countries? A friendly country is someone like China. What’s been an unfriendly country? They’ve talked about the Gulf States with the US bases. They’re unfriendly. You see what I mean? So, all of a sudden, the talk over the last couple weeks is about this friendly - unfriendly distinction. You can see that this can start to morph into something that would put a lot of pressure on us before the midterms--and probably after the midterms because, again, this what I’ve defined as this period of maximum leverage. Iran wants to wreck the presidency of President Trump--not just simply get out of it in some sort of business deal. And that’s why they won’t take the money that Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff are offering--as the Wall Street Journal made absolutely crystal clear. They’re throwing money at the Iranians and the Iranians are just simply saying, ‘Sorry is not good enough.’

I want to focus very briefly on that whole friendly vs. unfriendly distinction. Pape doesn’t say this—he seems to assume that the lines are drawn. My suggestion is that, in addition to all the other pressures at work here, there will be a real scramble by many “unfriendly” countries to become “friendly” countries. And I would further suggest that there are likely to be many creative ways to accomplish this, with the help of already certified “friendly” countries—and especially China. Pressuring the US to withdraw from bases, curtailing military and intel links with unfriendly countries, opening up to alternative payment systems—such as those sponsored by China. And that’s probably only scratching the surface of the creative possibilities.

Speaking about China, did you hear the one about how China successfully test launched a long range (1500 - 2000 km) submarine launched ballistic missile? There’s no punch line—it really happened.

I also listened to Pape talking with Danny Davis. He concluded by saying that we may be at the point where Trump has his last chance to come to the realization that he’s toying not only with the world’s future—he’s also toying with his own political future. I liked these two screen grabs. In this first one, we have a guy who’s not fooled by all the gaslighting:

This next one illustrates Pape’s point that the US vs. Iran isn’t the KC Chiefs vs. a high school team. Iran is an NFL level team in geopolitical terms—they know their strengths and their weaknesses and they play to their strengths. They don’t miss much:

Let’s close with this bit of practical advice: