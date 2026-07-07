Meaning In History

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Stephen McIntyre's avatar
Stephen McIntyre
1h

I find it incomprehensible that Vance is this stupid. He understands nothing a warfare or logistics.

The propaganda out there that I’ve seen in the last couple of days is that for every Ukraine soldier killed they are killing eight Russians. They’ve got it ass backwards on that.

They never seem to want to acknowledge that the Ukrainian military has lost in excess of 1.5 million troops if not more. They have been sending out people to press anyone in the service regardless of their age and they last maybe days on the front because they don’t have any training.

Ukraine is up against one of the best trained armies in the world with tremendous resources and now the gloves are coming off, finally. You push the Russians too much further and they’re gonna pull out to hypersonic missiles and the nuclear powered missiles and they are going to cause havoc like nobody can believe.

Iran is going to do the same thing in the Gulf area. If the United States and Israel keep it up, then Iran is going to destroy Israel and the other armies in the region that hate Israel are going to walk right in and finish the job.

Can these people in the administration, not understand that Iran can and will target the infrastructure of the oil states and take them out?

Trump is trying to play chicken or the country that’s not going to play.

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Ray-SoCa
7m

I disagree with Philip Pilkington. He is trying to prove a point using data, Ukraine War, that is not relevant. And the Vietnam war is a lot more complicated than his explanation.

What’s he’s ignoring is the Russian System of war that has made war into a science. You are seeing in Ukraine the clash of two styles of warfare, Western and Russian.

He is also ignoring the huge disparity of explosives thrown by Russia verses Ukraine, which has resulted in lower Russian casualties. First it was artillery, now it’s glide bombs and drones. The technology angle that has created a 20 mile gray zone and technology design differences between Western and Russian equipment. And the fact the war has turned into an industrial war, which the west can’t fight due to deindustrialization.

And the essay’s thesis does not fit well with what happened with Iran and the U.S. and Israel. The change in technology that obsoleted the advantage the historical U.S. and Israel have in aircraft is huge.

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