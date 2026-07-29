Meaning In History

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Kevin Slattery's avatar
Kevin Slattery
1h

Things we know about Covid, the short list:

-Ralph Baric created it at UNC.

-Munster put it in animals at Rocky Mountain L4.

-Dani Alexander was handling it in Wuhan.

*she may have been patient zero in China.

-multiple other countries like Italy had infected people almost a year before China.

-The speed in which it spread around the globe was multiples faster than 03SARS making it very plausible it was simultaneously released around the globe.

-no one is looking into Robert Kadlec. They should be

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Steghorn21's avatar
Steghorn21
35m

It seems that the US political and military leadership has absolutely no institutional memory. They forgot what the Taliban taught them: "You have the watches; we have the time." Iran is reminding Trump and Co. of this truth once more. As for Covid, are we at last heading towards some kind of reckoning? I hope to live long enough to see Fauci and all the rest of the scurvy crew hanging from ropes for what they inflicted on the minds and bodies of billions of people.

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