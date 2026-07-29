In a very real way I think these two topics go together. The Covid Hoax was—among other things, such as an attempted mass murder on a global scale—a gaslighting of the populace at large. Possibly as a prelude to the gaslighting involved in Trump’s multiple wars.

First, here’s Mario’s summary of an interview that Brandon Weichert did with Matt Hoh. I really recommend the interview—it’s a lively discussion. One thing, part of the interview reminded me of Mario’s interview with Matt Bracken. Bracken made the point that in the event of any boots on the ground op in Iran, the need for air cover to protect even relatively small contingents would be humongous. Which leads to all sorts of complications and problems. In that regard, Matt Hoh’s point regarding the wear on airframes and air crews is highly relevant. I can’t imagine what the mental and physical stress must be like for these military personnel who have spent so many months in desert environments. So here’s Mario summarizing Matt (the full video is also at the link):

Mario Nawfal @MarioNawfal 22h￼ ￼￼ Washington and Tehran have no way out of this war except to eventually stop shooting

IOW, there’s simply no military solution for Trump. Just as there’s no military solution to the war on Russia.

Matthew Hoh’s answer on the off-ramp was BLEAK. There isn’t one... No NATO army takes Moscow, no Marine landing seizes southwestern Iran [jumping off] from Kuwait, and nobody in 2026 can define what victory between nation states would even look like. The shooting simply tapers off. Which explains why Tehran feels no urgency. Eight years against Iraq built a[n Iranian] doctrine of patience: hit hard in the opening days, then throttle down to fifteen or twenty-five ballistic missiles and a hundred drones daily, a pace it can hold indefinitely while the other side flies sorties from Missouri [that’s where the B-2s come from] and the UK [B-1s and B-52s]. Only one party in this war has the option of going home [and Iran is already at home]. Matthew reads the new squadron deployments the same way. Airframes are breaking, crews are spent, and those reinforcements exist to keep the current tempo alive.

IOW, what looks like massive buildups of forces are measures taken to deal with a low rate of mission capable aircraft.

The part that should unsettle Americans landed last: a future spent burning one or two percent of GDP forever hardening warehouses and substations, because in a world of cheap drones there may be no other answer.

Here’s what that final paragraph is about. Hoh and Weichert had a discussion of the way that drone warfare has changed everything. They made the point that building drones that could be deployed from relatively small vehicles in the US is relatively trivial. If Ukraine can take out the Russian equivalent of Amazon warehouses, why couldn’t people in the US take out the real thing? And would it really be so difficult for trained operatives to take out utility substations? Trump is playing with fire.

That’s also a good starting place for Danny Davis’ summary of his conversation with Doug Macgregor, who’s sounding very down about the way things are going for people who care about America:

￼ Daniel Davis Deep Dive @DanielLDavis1 4h￼ ￼ Col. Macgregor: Iran Has Already Won — And now we’re just waiting on reality to catch up to prove it “They realize that they’ve won.” Col. Douglas Macgregor (@DougAMacgregor) explains at the start of the war Iran’s primary goal was survival — and they achieved it. Once they realized they could weather the storm of the best America could throw at them militarily, the set higher objectives. The MOU Trump signed “effectively said, okay, you get what you want. You won.” Now their next objective is underway: “finish the job” by smashing U.S. bases beyond repair and forcing America out of the region entirely. “We are not fighting the war we were fighting just a few weeks ago. Donald Trump is fighting” a battle now only to discover how best to exit the fight with the least damage.

And, of course, Iran has absolutely no incentive to help Trump out. Quite the reverse. Revenge is their goal now.

Macgregor warns that choosing to try and escalate with the objective of achieving “the complete and utter destruction of Iran” would utterly fail, and mean “the end of us in the Gulf… and the end of Israel.” A new Middle East order is emerging led by Russia, China, Iran, and Turkey. Watch the full clip now. https://open.substack.com/pub/danieldavisdeepdive/p/macgregor-the-us-has-lost-in-iran?r=2sqew7&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=true…

This next is pretty funny. I have to say, Trump reminds me of a young kid who’s talking to his imaginary friend. Instead of being named “Sammy” or something like that, Trump’s imaginary friend is named “Supreme Leader”, and Trump has all sorts of amusing conversations with this imaginary friend.

Chris Martenson @chrismartenson 8h An unsourced rumor from The Times of Israel that helps Trump right as Netanyahu is visiting, you say? LOL This is clown world territory.

Great bridge between war and Covid—do follow the link to the two minute video:

Peak Financial Investing @PeakFinInv 8h ￼Excellent rant from George Noble, former manager of the #1 mutual fund in America: “Your listeners need to hear this. You’re being fed a pack of lies by CNBC and the Wall Street firms. Quality research has never been worse. Scott Bessent - stop manipulating the bond market and the oil market! The whole thing is a giant fugazi. It’s completely corrupt. “This is just another manifestation of the complete loss of confidence in the system writ large. Financial institutions, governments, the press, universities, the medical establishment, it’s all lies. And the reason people listen to you, and the reason they listen to me, is they know they’re not being told the truth. They’re not quite sure what the truth is, but they know the nonsense they’re being fed is patently false. And the stock market is just another manifestation of that.” Full interview: https://peakprosperity.pulse.ly/qnecl11sgf

There’s a lot of revelations coming out about the Covid Hoax. I don’t have time to do both war and that, but here are some pithy tweets.

Chris Martenson @chrismartenson 8h￼ According to this DARPA document dated August 13th, 2021, they knew at that time: - Covid came from a lab - That the mRNA ‘vaccines’ worked “poorly” - That ivermectin worked (since April 2020) - That hydroxychloroquine worked (ditto) DARPA informed the Inspector General, and all parties chose to say nothing to the public about any of it. Let that sink in... Making the ‘vaccines’ out of the full-length spike protein was anything but an accident.

Humanspective @Humanspective￼ Senator Rand Paul’s email drop contains this email from the NIH on March 2, 2021 saying: “The SMEs on that call (especially obgyns) were aware that mRNA might reach the fetus” But former CDC dir. Rochelle Walensky said at the White House Covid briefing on August 12, 2021 that they: “did not find any safety concerns for pregnant people who are vaccinated”.

My wife says, never trust someone who speaks of “pregnant people.”