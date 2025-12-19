Meaning In History

Mark Wauck
10h

Just heard Chas Freeman say to Nima:

"The EU and Ukraine have lost the war. The only question is how much more they'll lose." He then adds re the asset seizure: "What will this do to the creditworthiness of EU banks?"

However ...

The US continues to try to play Russia, refusing a comprehensive settlement, insisting on only a ceasefire, trying to get its hands on Russian assets, trying to protect Anglo-Zionist control of Ukrainian assets.

I suspect there's much more to follow.

NFO
5h

Crazy for me to see how "full circle" everything has come in the last 30 years. Started my career in Moscow representing foreign investors (mostly US and European financial institutions) in infrastructure deals where political-risk insurance and export-credits-type protections from OPIC, EBRD and the like against expropriation by the Russians were a must. Now, it's the Euros behaving badly and the Russians holding to legalities. Wouldn't have seen that coming in, say, 1996.

