Meaning In History

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Ray-SoCa's avatar
Ray-SoCa
3m

Thoughts:

1. Noise on escalation sounds like usual Trump bs before declaring victory and doing a taco.

2. Putin knows Russia will win and the best way to deal with Trump, a thin skinned narcissist is be respectful. Duran post - from Russia with love:

https://substack.com/home/post/p-207639549

3. Larry Johnson on us Weopon stocks and talks are ongoing.

https://larrycjohnson.substack.com/p/the-us-faces-a-strategic-crisis-with?

4. Russia shutting down Odessa’s seaport is in response to the targeting of Russian ships in the Black Sea. There was an official agreement to keep grain flowing open, then Ukraine violated it, perhaps an unofficial agreement, by going after civilian Russian ships.

https://larrycjohnson.substack.com/p/russia-continues-to-pound-ukraine

Russia air defense are adapting making the Ukrainian attacks on Moscow, St. Petersburg, and ships less effective. And Russia is producing more starlink jammers, necessary for the long attacks.

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