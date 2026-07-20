I’ll be providing an edited transcript excerpt from yesterday’s Matt Bracken interview with Mario Nawfal—below. Bracken is a former Navy Seal who has created something of a buzz on the internet due to his recent comparison of the WW2 battles of Iwo Jima and Okinawa to any plans for the US military to seize Kharg and/or Qeshm islands. I won’t be transcribing that part—follow the link for that part, which is the major part of the interview. It’s highly informative. Instead, however, I’ll focus on Bracken’s discussion of the intersection of Iran’s war fighting strategy with Trump’s desire to keep the war going—for reasons known mostly only to Trump. That discussion also contains references to the possibility of Russia escalating.

Before we get to the transcript itself, here are some brief items that are relevant to Bracken’s views:

Curt Mills @CurtMills Unfathomable setup and kicker here https://washingtonpost.com/national-security/2026/07/19/us-teeters-return-all-out-war-with-iran-after-more-troops-killed/…

Robert A. Pape @ProfessorPape 28m￼ America won’t reopen Hormuz before the midterms If that’s true, we’re not heading toward the end of the Iran war—we’re entering a new forever war The battle isn’t about tonight’s bombing It’s whether the U.S. can restore commercial shipping before politics overtakes strategy

Current Report @Currentreport1 9h JUST IN: Large numbers of US military cargo aircraft are heading to Europe en route to the Middle East.

Brandon Weichert @WeTheBrandon 56m￼ It’s looking like there was another Chinese HQ-9 Air Defense system failure in Tabriz. That’s been a consistently failed system. Chinese PL-15 air-to-air missiles are excellent. Their AD systems, from Venezuela to Pakistan to Iran, have not worked too well.

￼Sulaiman Ahmed @ShaykhSulaiman￼ WATCH: MARCO RUBIO ASKS OTHER COUNTRIES TO HELP THE US ￼ “We’re trying to protect global shipping, but other countries need to step up and help carry that burden. It is not the United States job to protect the entire planet forever.”

Hmmm. How about the people who ordered Trump to start this war? How about those who have stood aside—or led the cheers—while Americans and Iranians and Palestinians and Lebanese and Russians and Ukrainians die for Anglo-Zionism?

OpSec:

Clash Report @clashreport￼ The Pentagon withheld information about several recent Iranian attacks on U.S. bases in Jordan that injured dozens of American troops and damaged helicopters. Officials say they kept the attacks secret for operational security, arguing that releasing details could help Iran target U.S. forces. Since the war began on Feb. 28, 16 U.S. service members have been killed and more than 400 have been injured.

Now the transcript. I think readers will find this very interesting:

TRUMP CONSIDERS INVADING IRAN - w/ Fmr. U.S. Navy Seal Matt Bracken Iran’s strategy has been brilliant. They’ve been blinding the American early warning radar, beginning even during the 12 Day War, progressively taking out all of these early warning radars that are critical for defending deeper targets--like, say, in Israel. Because the Patriot and THAAD missiles don’t scan the entire sky, just waiting to see an enemy missile coming in. They’re informed before the missile is even at the apogee of its flight. They’re informed of the track by these early warning radars that were stationed along the Gulf States. So by the time the missile is approaching Israel, the Patriot is not scanning the entire sky--it’s locked in on a few degrees, ready to very quickly encounter and fire at that incoming missile. All of these early warning radars. They’re huge. They’re the size of a house. These radars underneath a dome. And just as critical as the radars are these giant satellite uplinks, which are a like a huge satellite dish, which can take all of this data, this enormous amount of data, and feed it up to satellites. It’s almost like a military Starlink system where each satellite will be overhead for a half hour or an hour, and then the data stream is switched from one to the next. But all that data from the early warning radar is fed up to the satellites, then fed down to Israel--to Americans or Israelis. Well, if you’ve taken out those satellite uplinks and you take out the early warning radar, now if Iran goes back to missile warfare against Israel, they’re going to have much greater success. And, you know, we’ve seen that these refueling air tankers are being pushed out of the closer [Gulf] countries. That’s why Iran has been attacking some of the Gulf States. They’re attacking these airfields that are critical for us. We have to fly everything in and, when that happens, it’s seen and then those are struck with drones and short-range missiles. So the critical asset in this war now turns out to be these aerial refuelers. These large aircraft that refuel the fighters so that the fighters can take off from Israel, refuel over Jordan or Iraq, and then have the range to get near Iran to launch a standoff missile. If Iran keeps pushing those refuelers further back, everything becomes more difficult. Your sortie rate goes way down. The cost of of delivering an aircraft close enough to launch a missile goes way up, because it’s doing multiple aerial refuelings. So now in Ben Gurion airport in Israel--and an air force base in southern Israel [Ovda], that’s where apparently all or most of these aerial refuelers are on the ground right now, when they’re not doing missions. And I think if there’s an escalation that is going to include Israel, Iran is going to fire missiles right at Ben Gurion and at this Air Force base in southern Israel [Ovda] to destroy as many of these aircraft on the ground as possible. Because if you take them out, we’re almost out of the fight. Iran has had decades to build underground tunnel complexes. So when we strike them, we’re just blowing dirt off of the top of of a complex. Our military installations are not dug into bunker complexes. They’re primarily above ground. So a missile strike, even nearby, puts so much blast and fragmentation horizontally through all of these buildings, aircraft hangers, and so forth. An aircraft can [sustain what looks like] very little damage on the ground [yet be] rendered mission incapable. It’s not like it has to have both wings blown off. Just putting some fragment or over-pressure blast onto these aircraft on the ground, they can be determined to be not mission capable. So yeah, we’re fighting the wrong war. [This sort of apparently light damage] may require a high level of repair and inspection to determine that they’re [mission capable]. And this is the type of target that we’ve seen struck, for example, in Kuwait with these hanger complexes. This is where they’re doing that work. So when you strike that hanger complex, maybe inside are a half dozen aircraft that are being worked on. Well, now those aircraft are destroyed completely and the maintenance facility is now out of action. So America has had the luxury until this war of being able to fight pretty much on the cheap and doing it in a mobile fashion, where we can come into a country, put up cheap buildings, cheap hangers--all above ground--not worrying about being attacked, really. We just project power. People don’t attack us. We project power. We don’t need to dig 40 feet underground into tunnel complexes because we are the leopard. Nobody attacks the leopard. Okay? And Iran decided to become the porcupine. They’re not going to be a leopard to attack the American leopard. They’re going to be a porcupine and you’re not going to be able to do damage to them. When you attack them, you do damage to yourself. But I think that the Iranian leaders have decided that the tit for tat period is over. It’s coming to an end. The especially after the state funeral for the supreme leader, the mood in Iran is--let’s finish this. And I think that there is a similar mood developing in Russia. In Russia they talk about the “E Day”, Escalation Day, in terms of, “When are we going to take the gloves off and hit these factories in Germany and in the United Kingdom that are producing these long range drones that are then launched from Ukraine, but they’re basically a German or a UK missile?” They’re using Ukraine as a safe launching pad. As long as a missile comes out of Ukraine, the Russians won’t attack Germany. They won’t attack Britain, even though that’s where the missiles were made. But the Russians at the same time as the Iranians are thinking about a major escalation. It’s time to do something definitive. Mario: There were two reports that came in while you were speaking. Israeli Channel 13 says Trump has sent a message to the Gulf States stating that if a ceasefire is not reached this week [weekend?], they must prepare for an escalation. So that came in a few minutes ago. Then KAN News reported that the US informed Israel that it intends to escalate its strikes against Iran in the coming days. According to two security officials, one Israeli and one American, as part of the ongoing strategic dialogue between Israel and the US, officials discussed the possibility that Iran could decide to “break all the rules and launch attacks against Israel in a move that would likely trigger an Israeli military response against Iran. Despite this scenario, at this stage, the US wants to keep Israel out of the current cycle of escalation.” So, two reports that came out in the last 10 minutes, both from Israeli news outlets, that the escalation is looking more and more likely, and we’re seeing the military buildup in the region as well. We’ve seen the refueling aircraft, about the US plans to station a 100 aerial refueling tankers across Israel. Dozens of tankers arrived over the weekend.

This next part about the port of Aqaba may be relevant to what looks like the Houthis joining in the war. For now, the Houthis are blockading KSA, but that could change very quickly. Of course, Iran has already struck at Aqaba.

Well, there’s the port of Aqaba and there are also air bases in the eastern part of Jordan that we’ve been using, but the port of Aqaba we have also been using to bring in material. It’s very expensive to bring in heavy material by air, obviously. So, if you can bring some ships into a port like Aqaba, which is next to the Israeli port right there at the top of the Gulf of Aqaba that connects to the Red Sea. It’s like a back door to the Suez Canal. So, Iran has hit that port of Aqaba and they’ve also hit Jordanian air bases that Americans are using for tactical combat aircraft. But if this escalates I’m sorry. Mario: A dozen US refueling aircraft are stationed at the Ramon International Airport. So that’s why a lot of people are talking about these strikes in Jordan at the King Hussein Airport could be a warning for the refueling aircraft. The Iranian missiles have some type of of submunition missiles that fragment into multiple re-entry warheads, instead of one big high explosive warhead. And this would be ideal for striking aircraft on the ground, which are fairly dispersed but are thin skinned targets. They don’t have any protection. They’re not behind concrete walls when they’re assembled like that. So, I think that if there’s an escalation, ... ... and it’s parallel to what’s going on in Russia, with the frustration of Russians over the fact that these long-range drones that are striking deep into Russia, they’re the size of aircraft, and other missiles are being produced in Germany, shipped to Ukraine, and then using Ukraine as like a safe launching point. You know that Britain and Germany can just say, “Don’t look at us. We just sent the missiles to Ukraine and we’re launching them from Ukraine, but you can only strike back against Ukraine.” Well, when you were saying about how Israel should be prepared for an escalation, I think that the escalation is going to be to strike these refueling aircraft. If the refueling aircraft, a significant portion of them are destroyed on the ground by preemptive strikes--and we’ve seen that the Iranians are willing to do preemptive strikes, not just tit for tat. I’m not sure, the reporters are usually wrong, an American ATACMS or HIMARS system being set up on the Kuwait border near Iran was struck before they even launched. So they’re spotted and they’re struck. So that’s preemptive in that sense. We’re in a war, so nothing is really preemptive. But if all these refueling aircraft, if half of them are taken out, America’s force projection in the region is done. It’s finished. And to think that we’re going to escalate this and Iran won’t respond? They’ve been very clear about what they’ll do. If this goes into a full shootout slugfest in the Gulf region, then you can destroy 60 years, 50, 60 years worth of infrastructure building in a matter of weeks. And you can’t rebuild it in a year or two. Mario: Exactly. If it’s pragmatism that’s leading decision-making right now, this war is going to end any day because there’s no ... Rationality is out the window. Rationality would not have led to this February 28th sneak attack. We’re not in the realm of the rational.

We’re in the realm of Jewish Nationalist madness pushing the world toward WW3.