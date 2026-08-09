We’ll start with the hot one, which most people discount—that Israel will “go it alone”:

The Hormuz Letter @HormuzLetter 37m￼ BREAKING: A source close to Iran’s Ghalibaf says Iran expects an Israeli surprise attack. “Evidence indicates an increase in the enemy’s readiness for a surprise attack amidst mediated negotiations with intermediaries,” he adds. This comes after the Israeli military last night said “we are currently making preparations to start the war independently of the US,” and informed the CENTCOM Commander that Israel does not need approval or support from the US for the war against Iran. Iran has previously warned it will directly strike the Haifa oil refinery and Tel Aviv the moment Israel attacks again.

Not so hot, but still breaking and more credible, are all the reports that Trump has been actively looking for an off ramp, but Iran has been blocking that off ramp. In other words, Trump wants to de-escalate but Iran wants to escalate—as I’ve been maintaining. Crazy? Not at all. If you look at Iran’s terms you’ll soon realize that they largely preclude a resumption of war. It’s not a question of a paper “deal” with an untrustworthy US. It’s a question of extracting concrete concessions that can’t be simply discarded or walked back. Sure, Trump can renounce such a deal, but if he’s already pulled out of the bases, returned Iran’s money, and so forth, who will care? Not Iran—they’ll have gotten what they want. But they don’t want to let Trump off the hook any time soon:

Patarames @Pataramesh 2h￼ We observe intense signaling from Washington - Credible arguments about the inability of the U.S. to defend against Iranian firepower for any duration necessary to make a difference -￼ Leaks of facts so plausible that even war hawks can hardly argue against Off-ramp requested?

The Kobeissi Letter @KobeissiLetter 1h￼ BREAKING: President Trump says he is “low keying it with Iran” and he is prepared to allow economic pressure to mount as opposed to ordering a new military offensive, per Axios. Details include: 1. On Saturday, Iran issued a new list of demands to allow shipping through the Strait of Hormuz 2. “We are only semi-negotiating with them,” Trump said 3. US officials say President Trump is looking to “de-escalate for now” US stock market futures open in under 5 hours.

The weird thing about mounting pressure? It cuts both ways. And Trump knows it. “Low keying it” means his pollsters are telling him that it’s best to try to distract public attention from the war. The WSJ is giving an idea of just how badly Trump needs out of this. Gotta laff at the closing line—the negotiations are getting increasingly complicated. No shit! And who wants them to be complicated? Iran. Because it keeps Trump bogged down in an unwinnable situation that keeps draining US military and economic resources. Just about the last thing Iran wants at this point is for Trump to walk away. They’ll even go for a resumption of war to keep Trump in place and losing face.

The Kobeissi Letter @KobeissiLetter 3h￼ BREAKING: President Trump has been floating the idea privately to senior aides that he’s willing to “walk away” from the Iran War without a nuclear deal should Iran fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz, per WSJ. Details include: 1. This objective reportedly became “more difficult” yesterday when Iran insisted on its highest price yet for reopening the Strait of Hormuz 2. Iran is now seeking billions of dollars in US payments, the removal of US troops from the region, among other things to reopen Hormuz 3. US officials said Trump is patient and expected to ride out the latest developments as long as gas prices remain where they are

Where I am gas prices went up about $.30 last week.

4. Trump has reportedly told senior aides that Iran is likely unable to revive its nuclear work during his presidency The Iran War negotiations are becoming increasingly complicated.

PP totally gets it:

Philip Pilkington @philippilk Aug 8￼ There is no way on God’s green earth that Strait is opening before the midterms. The Iranians are intent on destroying Trump’s presidency. . The Iran war is about to rein [sic] in a New World Order. And you’re going to live in it - whether you like it or not.

The Houthis are on board with Iran’s plans. This big gas processing facility is all the way over on the Persian Gulf coast, eastern KSA:

The Hormuz Letter @HormuzLetter 16h￼ BREAKING: Yemen’s Houthis have just struck the Saudi Aramco Berri Gas Plant in Al Jubail, Saudi Arabia, one of the largest gas processing facilities in the country. NASA FIRMS Satellite imagery also shows a massive fire burning at the site. This is the first attack on Saudi Arabia energy facilities roughly 2 weeks.

Meanwhile, out in the Indian Ocean …

￼Mike Levin @MikeLevin Aug 7￼ Right now, more than 5,000 sailors and Marines are stuck aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln in the ninth month of a deployment that was supposed to last seven, supporting military operations against Iran that Congress never authorized. Their families are begging someone to listen. Moldy showers, broken toilets, no hot water for weeks, meals that came down to half a cup of rice and two tortillas. A ship’s store out of soap, deodorant, and toothpaste. Sailors so worn down that, according to one family member, the ship’s own doctor warned they need to reach port soon or people are going to start losing their minds. Back in April, when families first raised the alarm, Pete Hegseth dismissed the reports as fake news. These are the people we ask to serve in one of the most dangerous workplaces on Earth, the flight deck of a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier. They, and their families, deserve answers.

Sooner or later this will become a big story.

Tom Renz @RenzTom Aug 7￼ Just in time for the new Moderna mRNA flu “vaccine” the navy reverses course and mandates the flu vaccine for almost everyone (navy order below)! They can’t poison our soldiers fast enough. This shot was not properly tested - the administration gave it expedited approval - and is basically the mRNA COVID shot repackaged. They are going to construe to force mRNA on our soldiers. Fauci’s work is carrying on despite everyone wanting accountability. This is why I keep saying that it’s not enough to go after Fauci - we have to go after the people that bought him.

Interesting financial/economic news re China and Iran. Note that Yanbu hasn’t been struck by the Houthis.

￼Luke Gromen @LukeGromen 10m￼ Sure...here’s just one example of what I meant, as Yanbu has been in the news a lot lately as the way for the west to circumvent Hormuz. China made the investment in Yanbu w/Saudi, China owns 37.5% of it, & China may get right of first refusal on most barrels that transit it: 2/ Many western investors have said, “Most of the BRI loans & investments are still in USD!” Our response has long been, “Well of course they are. If you’re long USTs & short oil/commodities, you get around that by lending USDs against physical oil & commodities.”

Re the “mounting pressure” noted above:

Luke Gromen @LukeGromen 3h￼ Part of a US Trilemma. As of 2/26/26, the US could choose 2 of 3 of: 1. Keep inflation & LT UST ylds < problematic levels 2. Ramp up US grid investment to catch China 3. Go to war in Iran Trump chose #3; now he must either choose #1 or #2, or end Iran war & choose #1 & #2.

The WSJ is on to something, including Trump’s “constant jawboning”—and who’s keeping Hormuz disrupted?

Sina Toossi @SinaToossi Aug 7 WSJ: the feared oil crunch may not have been avoided, just delayed. The likely reason is that the world had more “hidden” oil inventories than analysts realized. But those stockpiles are finite. If Hormuz remains disrupted, prices could rise sharply once they’re exhausted.

Time remains on Iran’s side.