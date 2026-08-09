Meaning In History

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History Lass's avatar
History Lass
10h

I think it quite plausible Israel will " go it alone" for a round or two with Iran. Then they will start screaming for the US.

They might actually false flag their own people to get the US back in the fight.

I didn't use to be so cynical. Sigh🥺🥺

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Manul's avatar
Manul
10hEdited

Wouldn’t it be ironic if you refused the COVID jab and were thrown out of the military during the Biden admin and were permitted reentry during the Trump admin only to be tossed again because you refused the flu mRNA jab?

When I was in the military we all hated forced jabbing because it made us sick. Next to the jabbers was a table full of aspirin and Tylenol to alleviate our symptoms.

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