Meaning In History

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Mark Wauck
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WSJ:

https://www.wsj.com/politics/policy/trump-fundraising-groups-financial-disclosures-8d5f5c35

THE MYSTERY MONEY POWERING TRUMP’S SECOND TERM

The president and his allies have built a network of groups financed by wealthy donors and businesses that is advancing his priorities with little public disclosure￼

July 15, 2026 7:00 pm ET

Presidents have always raised money from private donors—to run for office, throw inaugural balls and build presidential libraries.

But Donald Trump has turned his second term into an unprecedented fundraising blitz, raising well over half a billion dollars from wealthy donors and stashing it in a sprawling network of nonprofits, cultural institutions and committees that he and his allies control.

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Alex
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The Lancers are no longer nuclear-capable AFAIK, so unless B2s or Tomahawks are used as well, it sounds more like a performative strike. Pickaxe is considered all but impervious to anything conventional, and even tactical nuclear might not cut it.

Pro-Iranian channels agree that the uranium likely has been moved there, and that weapons-grade enrichment might be already underway.

Israel has already been warned by the US of being targeted, so it sounds unlikely that they'll stay out for long. Iran has systematically degraded their outer ring of detection and air defence, and has been herding US assets there.

Gromen made an interesting point in a generally recommended interview (he goes across the full spectrum, from Iran war to debt crisis, fourth turning & Turchin to China's future). He said that one reason for the war on Iran is that there are vested interests in Washington who want the Neocons to fail. He's calling it "letting the dog catch the car". It rhymes with the thesis of elite overproduction, and increasingly violent competition, and could explain the increasing leaks.

https://youtu.be/tgQ_BBMuy3s

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