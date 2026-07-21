Jewish Nationalists have given Trump his instructions, so here goes. Smotrich gave the game away in remarkably candid fashion. Jewish Nationalists want Americans to continue fighting the war against Iran, while Jewish Nationalists stand aside:

Smotrich says US fighting Iran is ‘best for us’ and Israel will not join Middle East Eye ^ | 21 July 2026 | Elis Gjevori Israel’s finance minister, Bezalel Smotrich, has described the renewed US war on Iran as the ideal outcome for Israel, provided Israelis do not have to fight it themselves. “Israel has no interest in joining the campaign - the current situation is the best for us”. Israel and the US started the war with coordinated attacks on Iran on 28 February, after Israel lobbied Washington into the conflict, prompting Tehran to retaliate against US military assets across the region. The war was renewed earlier this month with the US striking Iranian targets and Iran hitting US assets across the region. Israel has so far not joined in the fighting. “[We] must remember that the ultimate goal of Israel, and not necessarily the United States, is to undermine and weaken the regime in Iran - to the point of overthrowing it.” Washington and Tehran signed a 14-point memorandum on 17 June to terminate military operations. Israeli officials opposed the agreement and pushed for the campaign to continue. Israel then sought to derail the agreement by continuing its attacks on Lebanon, despite the halting of those attacks being the agreement’s first provision. Earlier this month, US Vice President JD Vance said figures within the Israeli government had sought to pull Washington away from diplomacy and deeper into war with Iran. “You have seen this very discreet, extremely well-funded campaign to try to derail the negotiation and try to derail the deal,” he told the Joe Rogan podcast.

Ben Swann @BenSwann_ 50s￼ AMERICAN TROOPS ARE PAYING FOR A WAR THAT ONLY SERVES ISRAEL. Today’s reality is grim: U.S. service members are being put in the line of fire for Israel’s interests, while staying in the region only makes them more vulnerable to Iranian retaliation. The Pentagon is not telling the full story on the number of deaths and injuries, and the gap between the public line and the battlefield reality keeps widening. Iranian strikes are rapidly damaging U.S. military installations across the region. In Jordan alone, reports say just 5 of 20 Air Force runways are operational right now, a sign of how badly the infrastructure is being hit. What’s being sold as controlled escalation looks more like a steady erosion of U.S. capabilities on the ground. The bigger issue is where this is heading. Americans are being pushed into a war with Iran on behalf of Israel, and the escalation ladder now includes the possibility of boots on the ground and even nuclear strikes.

For a very interesting half hour discussion of this and the issues surrounding escalation, I can recommend:

What’s taking center stage tonight is the reported attack coming on Pickaxe Mountain, a huge and deep facility beneath a solid granite mountain near the Natanz nuclear facility. Jewish Nationalists have told Trump that Iran is storing centrifuges at Pickaxe Mountain—it’s a cover story, whether true or not. It’s an excuse for war that Trump can use—not a serious reason. I assume, however, that the massive buildup of refueling tankers and fighters will also be part of the attack on Iran more generally.

MenchOsint @MenchOsint 4h￼ Reports of B-1B Bombers taking off from the UK, and USAF Tankers are now taking off from Romania to refuel the bombers mid-flight. This morning additional tankers were deployed to NAS Sigonella, if there is a bomber mission they will participate.

The Hormuz Report @HormuzReport 3h￼ JUST IN: Iran has directly rejected Donald Trump’s claim that Tehran is “desperately” seeking a meeting — with a member of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission saying the only “meeting” Iranians want with him is revenge. Trump had told reporters: “They want to desperately meet. Until they are ready to meet in a meaningful way, we have no interest in meeting.” The Iranian official fired back: “Trump claims that Iranians are desperately eager to meet with him! He’s right; by ‘meeting,’ he means revenge.”￼ The Hormuz Report @HormuzReport· 4h￼￼ BREAKING: Multiple U.S. B-1 bombers have taken off from RAF Fairford in the UK after Donald Trump announced the U.S. would strike Iran’s Pickaxe Mountain, a heavily fortified nuclear site near Natanz. Trump said, “We’re going to take out Pickaxe Mountain. Tell the Iranians to be ready,” later adding, “We’ll be hitting that area very probably pretty soon. There’s not a thing they can do about it.” The Wall Street Journal previously reported that Israeli intelligence believes Iran moved thousands of uranium-enrichment centrifuges into tunnels beneath Pickaxe Mountain following the June 2025 war. The site is estimated to lie 300–450 feet beneath solid rock, and military experts say even the GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator may be unable to destroy the underground complex. The U.S. has struck Iran for 10 straight nights, but Pickaxe remains untouched. Trump has called it a “nice big fat shot” target. The strategic problem is stark: the U.S. may be able to strike the mountain — but not the nuclear infrastructure buried beneath it.

Here’s a quote from Matt Hoh, talking to the Judge today, to give a flavor for how the American military feels about working for Israel.