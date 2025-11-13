It certainly looks that way. It appears that there will finally be a vote in the House on releasing the Epstein files:

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 15h ￼ It’s Over. A House effort to force a vote on compelling the Justice Department to release the Epstein files has now reached the required 218 signatures. The petition only crossed the threshold after Speaker Mike Johnson delayed the swearing-in of newly elected Democrat Adelita Grijalva for seven weeks. Once sworn in, she became the final signer. The discharge petition bypasses GOP leadership, which has blocked a vote on the bipartisan Epstein Files Transparency Act, introduced in July by Reps. Ro Khanna and Thomas Massie as pressure grew on the Trump administration to release additional Epstein-related records.

Trump 2.0 is pretty much in full damage control mode:

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 18h￼ ￼ White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on the meeting with Rep. Lauren Boebert where top officials pressed Boebert to vote against the full release of the Epstein files: “Doesn’t it show transparency that members of the Trump Administration are willing to brief members of Congress whenever they please? Doesn’t that show our level of transparency?”

On the whole I believe the release of these docs is a good thing—I’ll explain why I believe that, below—although we still have to wonder whether there will be complete transparency. Trust but verify! Trust? Well, verify! It’s important to keep that watchword in mind because I’ve already seen one instance of redaction via scissors—snipping off a portion of an email to give a verifiably false reading. Further, even with the full texts, they need to be carefully sifted. They’re full of insider references, jokes, gossip—and, remember, we’re dealing with liars. Not just Epstein but his correspondents. They all have agendas. Here’s one example of the difficulties involved in this process. One of the “victims” emails Epstein at his place in NYC on 12/8/2017:

Anti-Trumpers jumped all over this one: ‘Whoa, Trump as POTUS continued contact with Epstein!’ Problem. Yes, Trump was POTUS at that time, and therefore we know his schedule—he was in Florida:

So the reference to Trump being at Epstein’s house appears to be some sort of ‘insider joke’. The question becomes, What’s funny about it? Does it have some factual basis? What is that factual basis? The exchange does seem to presume some past connection, but it’s murky. Could it mean that Trump is the last person in the world who would be there now? Or does it refer to past associations—which are, to various degrees well documented and acknowledged by Trump himself? The trouble for Trump, which the Dems are undoubtedly relying upon, is that it will take time to sift through all this. And, even then, the general assumption will probably end up being: Where there’s smoke there was probably fire.

Nevertheless, what’s potentially so important about a release of these files is not confined to what we will learn about the world that Trump lives in. Yes, that’s important, but probably more important is that it will be equally impossible to conceal the world that Epstein lived and operated in—his reach extended to the top levels of politics, intel, finance, journalism. This, even after his guilty plea.

Let’s back into that aspect of the matter. Here’s a gossipy email exchange in which Epstein and Kathy Ruemmler trash Trump:

This is only one email. There are undoubtedly more. It’s important to understand who and how connected Kathy Ruemmler is:

Ruemmler was an associate and friend of the late financier and pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, and she exchanged e-mails and calls with him during and after her time as White House Counsel during the Obama administration, and up until late-August of 2018 to January of 2019, when she was included as a backup executor in his will.

So, Obama’s White House Counsel exchanging emails and calls with a creep like Epstein? Her current view of all that is: “I regret ever knowing Jeffrey Epstein.” I’m sure that’s true—now. But Epstein was a known quantity back then, and Ruemmler was near the top of the politico-legal establishment, not some naif. Here’s her current gig:

In 2020, Ruemmler joined Goldman Sachs as a partner. She is as Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel; she was previously Global Head of Regulatory Affairs. She is on the firmwide Management Committee.

Now, here’s another chatty email exchange between Epstein and Ruemmler. It’s dated about two months after Ruemmler left the Obama White House, but what it features is Epstein listing his range of contacts—and that list is an eye opener:

Notably, we see the overlap between Trump’s world (the reference to Peter Thiel) and the Dem world of insiders. Bill Burns? At the time in question, Burns was Deputy Secretary of State for Obama. He was Director, CIA, for Biden. There’s lots more in snippets like that, but again—it all has to be sifted through. What were these people doing meeting with a known creep like Epstein, and what does this tell us about the ruling class?

One more example. We see a NYT reporter emailing with Epstein during the 2016 Trump transition. The reporter obviously views Epstein as potentially having inside information regarding Trump appointments to Treasury. Why? Is it because the reporter knows of Epstein’s financial connections, or is it because of Epstein’s connections? Or could it be that he thinks Epstein still has links to Trump himself? All of the above? Some of the above? But, of course, what this does tend to show is the elite world that Trump the “populist” moves in. And that world of the elite ruling class is bipartisan, with tentacles in the Deep State as well.

It remains to be seen how far this will take us in unraveling the Deep State. Perhaps it will slow down some of the geopolitical chaos. We can only wait and see.