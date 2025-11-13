Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Wauck's avatar
Mark Wauck
11h

Example:

Jeffery Epstein said in newly released emails: "I know how dirty Donald is"

.

Dirty knows dirty. You gotta be in the game to recognize game.

.

The quote is shocking, yes, but ***the real question is: Why were so many powerful people connected to Epstein in the first place? That says more about the system than any email ever will.***

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Mark Wauck's avatar
Mark Wauck
9h

Danielle DiMartino Booth @DiMartinoBooth

1h￼

Rumor had it…RIGHT

US employers shedding the stigma of being the Grinch that stole the holidays

@Verizon to cut 15,000 jobs next week, the largest in the company’s history as it looks to reduce costs to contend w/increased competition for wireless service & home internet

@WSJ

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
24 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mark Wauck
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture