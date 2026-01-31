Meaning In History

Todd E Smekens
2h

What's interesting to me is I caught a few posts today insinuating that this tranch of the Epstein File was ordered by Israel because Trump was backing out on attacking Iran. Maybe Mossad will sell streaming rights to all the videos they collected from Epstein's lairs when Bill Barr had Epstein illegally arrested. He had a Get Out of Jail Free card printed by Alex Acosta.

Trump and Melania are neck deep in the Epstein Files. Trump did more than rape little girls, there is testimony from other girls that some of them were murdered.

So, attacking Iran might be a temptation to distract the faux media in this country from the 3 million documents that were released, but they will be all over the internet because they are seriously ugly.

I don't think Trump will ever have any credibility with foreign leaders after this Epstein release is properly vetted.

Doug Hoover's avatar
Doug Hoover
2h

Very Possible Epstein escaped during the 3 MIn electrical blackout, leaving the body of someone else. Most commercial building generators kick on in a matter of seconds, let alone a maximum security Prison.

