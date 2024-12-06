So much going on, it’s enough to make your head spin. In no particular order …

In addition to the Lavrov - Tucker interview, I picked up from Larry Johnson the CNN interview with Lavrov’s deputy, Sergei Ryabkov. Interestingly, the interviewer, Fred Pleitgen, is actually German and I noticed that he pronounced Russian words correctly, although his Wiki page says he majored in North American studies. However, his perspective, especially toward the end seemed very typically American. I should add that Ryabkov, while generally handling himself very well, completely flubbed the closing exchange.

Highlights, IMO. Like Lavrov—but more outspokenly, perhaps—Ryabkov maintained that the war is about Russia resisting being subjected to DC/Brussels, not really about Ukraine. He also maintained that, under Trump 1.0, US - Russia relations “went from bad to worse” and also criticized Trump’s choice of such outspokenly Russia hostile foreign policy appointees. When the subject of Kellogg as envoy for Russia - Ukraine was raised, Ryabkov laughed heartily at the mention of Kellogg. It seems clear that the Russian, understandably, strongly resent the idiotic rhetoric coming from the Trump team and that, based on Trump 1.0, do not hold out high hopes for Trump’s supposed peace blitz. Instead, Ryabkov made it extremely clear that Russia is in this war to win, and that’s exactly what they intend to do.

Following on from the Rogan - Benz interview; note that obstructing regime change has become “human rights abuse”:

Secretary Antony Blinken @SecBlinkenDec 5 I met with human rights activists to discuss Russia’s abuses in Ukraine and concerns over crackdowns on civil society and media, political prisoners, and spreading “foreign agent” laws in the OSCE region. We must stand strong against repression and defend human rights. Glenn Diesen @Glenn_Diesen￼ The US has weaponised human rights: - Human rights entail American fake "NGOs" representing (or replacing) civil society of other states - US support for genocide is not a human rights issue

Coming soon to a country near us/you? Something about TikTok posts—how do you say Russia Hoax in Romanian?

Visegrád 24 @visegrad24￼ Romania has become the first country in the world to annul a presidential election result due to foreign intervention via TikTok

Kit Klarenberg @KitKlarenberg Absolutely shocking, brazen move, executed as 'wrong' candidate was gonna win. But unsurprising. Calin Georgescu stood on explicit anti-war, anti-sanctions platform and garnered widespread support in Romania and diaspora circles. His victory simply couldn't be permitted. 10:07 AM · Dec 6, 2024 Romania very interesting case as population predominantly eastern-leaning but EU/US has invested *vast* resources in turning the country pro-West, and NATO has grand plans for missile/base expansion there. So of course any threat to those ambitions must be neutralised. Said it before, will say again - we are living in an age of shameless tyranny. The West is no longer concerned about negative optics of draconian, undemocratic, illiberal actions like this, and don't even bother concealing them. Very, very dark time we're living in. What's next? przidnt￼ @przidnt1￼ Wasn't the "do over" election in 2004 basically the first step of Ukraine on the path of destruction it's currently on?!

I think Arnaud is being rather unfair to reddit:

Arnaud Bertrand @RnaudBertrand￼ Crazy... Trump nominates a guy - former senator David Perdue - who has a reddit-level understanding of [China] as his ambassador to China. For instance he wrote this article (https://washingtonexaminer.com/magazine-features/3142400/chinas-new-war-americas-freedom-depends-on-confronting-the-threat/…) entitled "China’s new war: America’s freedom depends on confronting the threat" in which he writes, laughably, that "the CCP firmly believes its rightful destiny is to [...] convert the world to Marxism". Which is absolutely insane paranoid talk, and the very contrary of what China seeks to achieve: they don't want foreigners to influence THEM, but they couldn't care less which system other countries have... Never in its entire history has China tried to spread its beliefs in other countries - you never had Taoist missionaries roaming the world for instance - it's completely antithetical to Chinese culture. … Ironically he quotes Sun Tzu in his article. He and Trump probable missed his key teaching about the crucial importance of knowing your adversaries... 11:08 PM · Dec 5, 2024

Maybe this will keep the Chinese too busy to bother trying to convert us to Marxism:

Just a link, but an interesting discussion:

As my wife (who’s doing so much better now) said: God must really luv Jimmy Carter to keep him alive to see this day:

The halt came right after a phone call from Valery Gerasimov to Charlie Brown. Message sent and received?

Amos Goldberg, Professor of Genocide Studies at The Hebrew University in Jerusalem "Yes, it is genocide. It's so difficult and painful to admit it, but we can no longer avoid this conclusion. Jewish history will henceforth be stained"

How dare he?

Alex (Sasha) Krainer @NakedHedgie Putin just crossed West's red line, insulted out cherished values! Quote Legitimate Targets @LegitTargets BREAKING: Russia has BANNED the Satanic Temple.

