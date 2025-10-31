Meaning In History

Randy
2h

If China has about 600 nuclear weapons (warheads?) that is a credible deterrent especially as the US has no credible air defense. 600 should be enough to wipe out the US.

Russia has a proven, excellent air defense network. While China's AD hasn't been tested they might be as or more technologically advanced than Russia. China also supposedly has been placing an advanced sensor network in the Pacific to detect subs. Does the US want to FAFO?

Stephen McIntyre
43m

The most ironic thing of all is that United States policies as regards to China and Russia, and even Iran have driven those three countries into a close relationship to deal with the Anglo Zionist problem, as well as the chaotic and erratic narcissism of Donald Trump.

They are the ones that are the so-called adults in the room. They are trying to keep the lines of communication open, trying desperately to find somebody in the West that has the common sense to respond and talk to them in a normal tone of voice diplomatically to solve the problems.

I have been seeing these statements, particularly by the secretary of treasury and Trump about all of these so-called deals he made out in Asia and none of them are worth even the paper they are written on because these countries particular Korea and Japan cannot come up with $1 trillion together to invest in the United States .

The so-called rare deal with Japan means nothing . South Korea can’t pay us $350 billion and then on top of that invest another 500 billion in the United States where in the hell do they think this money is coming from?

I said it in a previous post on another thread, Japan , South Korea, Vietnam, and I even think Australia are looking ahead to join BRICS. They see the handwriting on the wall, the next hundred years of trading and growth are going to be in Asia, Eurasia, the subcontinent and North Africa.

Trump is doing nothing but isolating this country with his total imaginary madness and I don’t think he’s gonna get a clue even a year from now on how to deal with China .

