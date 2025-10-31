Trump notoriously—by his own proud admission—doesn’t like to read and doesn’t like to sit through intel briefings. So it comes as no surprise that he is susceptible to being misled by nitwits like, well, Tom Cotton for one.

The nuclear weapons tests that Trump mentioned involve small underground controlled explosions. This was stated by the chairman of the US Senate Intelligence Committee, Tom Cotton. He clarified that these are "not large-scale explosions with mushroom clouds in the desert or in the southern Pacific Ocean," but specifically underground tests. According to the senator, they will be "a response to threats" allegedly coming from Russia and China. "We will not sit idly by while they conduct such tests. We will not turn the other cheek," the politician added. Recall that yesterday Donald Trump ordered the US Department of War to begin testing American nuclear weapons. At a meeting with Xi Jinping in Busan, South Korea, the US president evaded answering journalists' questions about why he decided to change plans regarding nuclear weapons tests. Source: Izvestia

Note: Russia has not detonated a nuclear weapon for testing purposes since 1991. China's last test was in 1996.

Apparently these knuckleheads were unable to distinguish between testing nuclear capable delivery vehicles—the new Russian nuclear powered cruise missile (Burevestnik) or the torpedo (Poseidon)—and testing actual nuclear warheads.

Since we’re talking nukes, let me clarify my views on Russia - China. A lot of people are under the impression that China is on a par with Russia and the US as a nuclear power. That is not the case. China is not on a par with those two pre-eminent nuclear powers. On its own, China is actually vulnerable to a US nuclear attack.

This is an important consideration, because in my opinion any US war with China would inevitably be a nuclear war. The USN surface fleet is not able to risk an attempt to get within striking range of China and, in any event, lacks the striking power to defeat China. China is able to reach out to our naval assets and also to our regional bases with their missiles. That leaves our submarine fleet. That fleet lacks the conventional striking power to defeat China, but it does have fearsome nuclear capabilities and would likely be able to survive within striking range of China. That’s why any US war with China would inevitably be a nuclear war—there’s no other way for the US to win.

Now, some might say that the US could attempt an energy and raw material blockade of China rather than an all out military attack. That is no longer possible. Moreover, that would risk a Chinese attack on the USN and regional bases. That would risk, almost guarantee, a nuclear response from the US—see the previous paragraph.

It’s true that China, as also Iran, has a long history of preferring to ‘go it alone’ rather than getting entangled in alliances with foreign countries. Both countries also have longish histories of hostile relations with Russia and are, therefore, wary of Russia. However, I maintain that the vulnerability of both Iran and China to a US nuclear attack via submarine has led both these countries to reconsider their ‘go it alone’ preferences. In the case of China, Russia’s anti-submarine capabilities far outstrip China’s and could make an existential difference in case of a war with the US—or, preferably, could deter such a war. There’s a reason for all those “massive” Russian - Chinese naval joint exercises in the Pacific and elsewhere.

In related matters, if you have time you may wish to listen to Alexander Mercouris’ views on the Trump - Xi meeting (and more). The title itself is telling: China Stands By Russia. Of course, China will stand by Russia (and vice versa), because if they don’t and try to go it alone they know they’re vulnerable to a US attack. Mercouris, by the way, concludes that, in effect, China has put Trump and the US “on parole” for a year to see if a proper trade agreement—one that meets Chinese criteria—can be worked out. They gave ground on nothing substantive and the talks were conducted in a “chilly” setting.