There’s a lot to be said about the modern experiment of popular government, all that jazz about 'Government of the people, by the people, for the people.’ Obviously it doesn’t really work like that, and it doesn’t really work for the Common Good—but who has an alternative at this point, that we would risk adopting? So much could go wrong. Well, correction. The Ruling Class and Deep State do have an alternative. They’ve implemented it and they’re quite happy with it. They call it ‘Democracy’, but it’s not your grandfather’s democracy. And it’s not a republic, except in name—it’s a late stage empire by now, where the emperor is a captive and a bureaucratic and institutional oligarchy manages things. And there’s also a Praetorian Guard somewhere in the wings.

At least that’s the picture that Mike Benz painted in his 2-3/4 hour discussion—really more of a marathon dialogue—with Joe Rogan. I was particularly struck by this passage that occurs between the 26 and 31 minutes marks. This comes up as Benz is explaining the way our Rulers adopted toward We the People the same approach and techniques that the Anglo-Zionist Empire has used for decades in the regime change process around the world. That became necessary because We the People were no longer following the script. They were getting information from unapproved sources. And so the search for “guardrails”:

We need institutional guardrails against people voting for the wrong person. Those institutional guardrails are so-called "democratic institutions", which is another cute rhetorical trick, because that's the CIA, State Department, watchword for "asset". When USAID, for example, goes in and funds university centers, media outlets, parliamentarian groups, activist groups, legal scholars, you name it in a region, they are building up their assets to exert soft power on that society, on that government, in order to influence the passage of laws, ... and so what they argued is: Actually, democracy is not about the will of individuals. It's about the consensus of institutions. So, if there's institutional consensus building between the military, the diplomatic sphere, the Intelligence Community, the NGOs, the media outlets, the universities--that's really democracy. Those are the institutional guardrails, those are the people who know best. That's a difficult process, it takes years. That's why there are these consensus building institutions like the Atlantic Council, the Council on Foreign Relations, the Wilson Center and the Carnegie Endowment. We have a whole suite of consensus building institutions to bring together the banks, the corporations, the government officials, the outside interests, so that they all get on the same page about a certain policy or initiative or regional drive or industrial change. If at the end of that process a bunch of people vote for [the wrong] politician …, that throws a monkey wrench in those years of consensus building, that, they began to view as an attack on democracy. Thus elections are a threat to democracy, they corrupt democracy.

I will say, this is perhaps the most compelling presentation I’ve heard Benz give.