Meaning In History

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Ron Baxter's avatar
Ron Baxter
2h

These guys are spot on correct. And don't think for a minute that the Republicans, in large measure, didn't go right along with the madness. Yes, President Trump as well.

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Texas Khaan's avatar
Texas Khaan
2h

I will never forget, also I can't forgive Governor/Emperor Greg Abbott I for going along with the STUPID-20 epicpanic.

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