￼Edward Dowd @DowdEdward

18h

Watching the Democrats faun [= fawn] over Dr. Death is a stark reminder of how reprehensible these people are…6 years later and this is still political.

Matt Van Swol @mattvanswol￼

If you only watch ONE video from the Fauci hearing today, it should be this one...

Bernie Moreno: “It was about six years ago today that I decided I’m going to give up my businesses, sell them all, run for office, run for the United States Senate.

Here I am sitting in front of you six years later, saying, “Who the fuck do you think you are for doing that?”

It is a total disgrace what you did to this country and my Democrat colleagues are standing there defending you.

I hope the voters of the United States of America watch the clips of every one of you doting on a guy who is more interested in being a celebrity than saving American people.

I will make it my mission to make certain that every single one of those Democrats who did that will see that clip over and over and over again.

Because there is no defense of what you did. You may have had a 50+ year legacy of public service, but it ends in total and complete disgrace.”