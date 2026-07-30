Ed Dowd, Chris Martenson Get It--Covid Edition
Ed Dowd captures the complete corruption of the American political system in a brief tweet. For people like me who are disgusted by rabid Republican support for genocide and global bullying but who, unlike me, were expecting any sort of alternative …
The idea that six years after the political establishment launched a war on humanity the Dems are lionizing the frontman for that war. They haven’t the decency to seek the truth about who were the people responsible for that war and what their motives were:
￼Edward Dowd @DowdEdward
18h
Watching the Democrats faun [= fawn] over Dr. Death is a stark reminder of how reprehensible these people are…6 years later and this is still political.
Matt Van Swol @mattvanswol￼
If you only watch ONE video from the Fauci hearing today, it should be this one...
Bernie Moreno: “It was about six years ago today that I decided I’m going to give up my businesses, sell them all, run for office, run for the United States Senate.
Here I am sitting in front of you six years later, saying, “Who the fuck do you think you are for doing that?”
It is a total disgrace what you did to this country and my Democrat colleagues are standing there defending you.
I hope the voters of the United States of America watch the clips of every one of you doting on a guy who is more interested in being a celebrity than saving American people.
I will make it my mission to make certain that every single one of those Democrats who did that will see that clip over and over and over again.
Because there is no defense of what you did. You may have had a 50+ year legacy of public service, but it ends in total and complete disgrace.”
Chris Martenson emphasizes what every thinking person knows—this was planned:
Chris Martenson @chrismartenson
21h￼
This list from Toby Rogers has been living rent-free in my head. It’s not like “they” got a few things right and a few things wrong, they got EVERYTHING wrong, which means this was intentional.
Toby Rogers @uTobian￼
Every step was designed to inflict maximum harm:
Splicing HIV into a coronavirus.
Blocking access to hcq and ivm.
Removing NAC from the shelves.
No early treatment.
Respirators that kill 90% of patients.
Seeding nursing homes with Covid+ patients.
Blanket DNR orders for the disabled.
“15 days to flatten the curve” that slowed the rate of natural immunity.
Closing schools for two years.
Masks that reduce oxygen.
Shutting down gyms.
Keeping liquor stores open.
Closing hiking trails and parks thus preventing people from getting vitamin D.
Remdesivir and Paxlovid that are expensive, useless, and deadly.
The most toxic and deadly vaccines in history on a new platform that will never work.
Billions of dollars spent on propaganda to convince people to accept every step of this nefarious plan.
Firings, censorship, and blacklisting of critical thinkers.
Covid is a world war, launched by the ruling class, against humanity.
NEVER FORGET!
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These guys are spot on correct. And don't think for a minute that the Republicans, in large measure, didn't go right along with the madness. Yes, President Trump as well.
I will never forget, also I can't forgive Governor/Emperor Greg Abbott I for going along with the STUPID-20 epicpanic.