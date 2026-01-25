Have you been following all the news about Venezuela? No? Maybe that’s because there’s like a cone of silence over that entire fiasco. My guess is that Trump—if he ever develops a tendency toward self reflection—will regret expending political capital on that one. Once the oil companies told him they weren’t interested—something he should have asked sooner rather than later—everything went silent. But Trump forges on:

The Kobeissi Letter @KobeissiLetter￼ We now have: 1. Another government shutdown on the way 2. Potential new 100% tariffs on Canada 3. President Trump actively looking to acquire Greenland 4. US “armada” heading toward Iran 5. DOJ investigation into Fed Chair Powell 6. BlackRock’s CIO as the likely next Fed Chair 7. President Trump calling for $2,000 stimulus checks and 1% interest rates Asset owners will be the only winners.

Oh, yeah, tariffs can and will be reversed. “Armadas” can be reversed, too. Fed nominations? We can hope so, but I expect the worst.

But the really serious topic is this: After Trump got his ego boost from beating up on the hapless Euros in Davos, how will the rest of the world react? I presented Sean Foo’s expectations yesterday. Those were general, but his predictions appear to be developing. For example:

The Kobeissi Letter @KobeissiLetter￼ BREAKING: India has reportedly reached a new trade deal with the EU and will cut tariffs on cars from 110% to 40%, with tariffs eventually falling to 10%. India is making trade deals with the EU and Canada is making trade deals with China. Global trade is shifting.

How will Trump respond? Will he threaten more countries (than just Canada) with tariffs and/or sanctions for trading with one another? The old order is ending. Trump doing his Canute routine—without the self knowledge—isn’t going to cut it. And it appears he doesn’t welcome criticism:

The Kobeissi Letter @KobeissiLetter￼ BREAKING: In secret recordings, Senator Ted Cruz reportedly “trashed” President Trump on tariffs, per Axios. “You’re going to lose the House, you’re going to lose the Senate, you’re going to spend the next 2 years being impeached,” Cruz said. Trump’s response: “F you, Ted.”

Instead of focusing on what he could do to keep Miriam Adelson and Laura Loomer satisfied for a few moments in time, Trump should have been focused on keeping the America public satisfied that he was in tune with their interests:

All of which brings me to Larry Johnson’s article today. It’s largely an extended quote from an article by his friend at Bitchute, Jeffrey Wernick. Recall that yesterday I presented this graph:

Wernick expands on that with some common sense—but nonetheless very powerful—observations about what this means in geopolitical terms. Read the extended quote at LJ’s site, but here’s my own version—edited for my purposes:

Losing Dollar Supremacy… The Savage Consequences of Weaponizing the Dollar as a Political Cudgel The dollar’s reserve status is an exorbitant privilege. It lowers our borrowing costs, expands our fiscal room, and lets us export risk and import goods on uniquely favorable terms. But privileges are not entitlements. They are conditional. And they come with responsibilities. A reserve currency must satisfy three conditions. Liquidity, stability, and neutrality. The United States has always provided the first two. The third was assumed. It is no longer assumed. A reserve currency is not just national money. It is global infrastructure. It functions like a public utility for settlement, collateral, and reserves. The responsibility is not “be nice.” The responsibility is to keep the system credible as neutral plumbing. Predictable rules. Stable access. Property rights that are not contingent on politics. If the world is going to hold your liabilities as its safety buffer, you cannot treat those liabilities as a lever of coercion. Weaponizing the dollar breaks that bargain. ... The chart shows the price. Every central bank learns the same lesson. If access depends on compliance, then holding dollars is not just a financial decision. It is a geopolitical exposure. So reserve managers do what rational actors do when an insurance policy starts behaving like a weapon. They diversify. This is not a policy choice. It is a portfolio adjustment to a change in the risk characteristics of the asset. This is why global trade can keep settling in dollars while dollar reserves fall. Transactions follow network effects and liquidity. Reserves follow trust. ... Reserves are held for crisis, and in a crisis you discover whether the asset you hold can be frozen, seized, or sanctioned out of reach.

This, of course, is exactly what Sean Foo warned about. These are the chickens coming home to roost after the seizure of Russian assets. The Euros thought that could never happen to them, but Trump has been making it abundantly clear—in multiple ways—that all bets are off. The Anglo-Zionist Empire, based on King Dollar, is in crisis. It is lashing out.

The consequence is visible in the data. According to Bloomberg Intelligence, the dollar’s share of global foreign currency reserves has fallen from roughly 65% to around 40% over twenty-five years, with the decline accelerating sharply since 2022. This is not gradual erosion. It is accelerating diversification. At this pace, it starts to look like exit. And the more the privilege is abused, the less anyone believes it is infrastructure. None of this is new. The economists who built and studied the postwar system saw it coming. Keynes … proposed … a supranational reserve currency … designed to eliminate the temptation inherent in a national currency serving as global reserve. The issuing nation would eventually abuse the privilege because the incentives were irresistible. The Americans rejected the bancor. They wanted the privilege. Triffin identified the structural trap. In 1960 he observed that to supply global liquidity, the reserve issuer must run persistent deficits. But persistent deficits accumulate liabilities that eventually undermine confidence. The privilege is self-liquidating. The reserve issuer must choose between starving the world of liquidity or drowning itself in debt. Either way, the system breaks. Triffin predicted the collapse of Bretton Woods. Nixon closed the gold window eleven years later. Rueff saw the moral hazard. He called the dollar system “the monetary sin of the West” and advised de Gaulle to convert French reserves to gold. He understood that a system dependent on one nation’s discipline would fail when that nation lacked discipline. ... Keynes warned about the temptation. Triffin warned about the structure. Rueff warned about the inevitable failure of discipline. Weaponization confirms all three. It accelerates what was already structurally inevitable, proves the conflict of interest Keynes identified, and demonstrates the moral hazard Rueff named. One force is slow. The other is fast. The chart shows both. Gradual decay from 2000 to 2020, then a cliff. There is no obvious floor. Some will argue that Treasury market depth and dollar liquidity impose one. But floors are behavioral, not structural. They hold until confidence breaks. And confidence is precisely what weaponization spends. The decline stops when the behavior stops, or when the diversification is complete. The alternatives are already emerging. ... ... None of these alternatives is a perfect replacement for dollar liquidity. All are responses to the same lesson. A reserve asset that can be weaponized is not a reserve asset. Settlement is a harder problem. Reserves can be diversified by individual decision. Settlement requires network infrastructure, liquidity, and counterparty adoption. The dollar’s dominance in transactions is stickier than its dominance in reserves. But the market is working on settlement too. Slowly, unevenly, and with no single alternative yet capable of matching dollar scale. The point is that it is trying. The market can take the exorbitant privilege away. Not by decree, but by a thousand individual decisions to reduce exposure to an asset that has revealed itself as a tool of coercion. And when reserve holders diversify, they are not likely to return. Trust is easier lost than earned. The dollar’s privilege was never a right. It was a franchise. Exorbitant privilege bought the United States extraordinary advantages. It also imposed an obligation to behave like a steward, not an owner. The world granted that privilege on trust. We are operating as if we own it. The market is reminding us that we rent it. Weaponization spends it.

Wernick mentioned the need for a network infrastructure for settlements. Here’s a map that shows the expanding Chinese CIPS system compared to the US’s creaky SWIFT system:

Which brings us, finally, to China. China is our Main Enemy. Just ask Elbridge “Bridge” Colby. Taiwan? Taiwan, says Colby, is expendable for the greater good, meaning, the Anglo-Zionist Empire’s greater good, which requires the subjugation of China. Remember, war is just economics and monetary policy when all else fails:

Arnaud Bertrand @RnaudBertrand￼ For years I’ve faced considerable pushback when I said that, to the U.S., Taiwan was but a mere expendable proxy, only useful to the extent it was located on the “first-island chain” and helped cage China behind a wall of American military assets. And for years I was told this was “CCP propaganda”, that Taiwan was all about defending “democracy” and “self-determination.” Well, guess who just proved me right? The Pentagon in their latest National Defense Strategy, released just yesterday (https://media.defense.gov/2026/Jan/23/2003864773/-1/-1/0/2026-NATIONAL-DEFENSE-STRATEGY.PDF…) They’ve completely dropped any pretense of caring about Taiwan as anything other than a useful geographic feature for U.S. military objectives. Heck, the word “Taiwan” doesn’t even appear in the document. Not once. Just their role as “denial defense along the First Island Chain.” That’s it. This is the triumph of Elbridge Colby’s “Strategy of Denial” thinking. Colby, now Under Secretary of Defense for Policy and as such the main author of the 2026 National Defense Strategy, has long argued that Taiwan matters only because of where it sits on a map. In fact Colby created a huge controversy in Taiwan back in 2023 by saying that, if war were to break out, the U.S. should bomb Taiwan (!) and destroy its industry, including TSMC, to prevent it from falling into PRC hands. When asked if Taiwan shouldn’t have a say in the matter, he replied that they shouldn’t because it’s “far too important for the rest of us” This prompted Taiwan’s Minister of National Defense to issue an incredible statement where he said that “Taiwan will defend itself from US bombing in the event of a China war” (https://tomshardware.com/news/taiwan-will-defend-tsmc-from-us-bombing-in-the-event-of-a-china-war…). Well, Colby is the guy in charge of Pentagon policy now, and it shows: he doesn’t even pretend to care about Taiwan beyond the role it fulfills for U.S. interests. As I argue in my latest article, this will likely backfire big time - and in fact it already does. Read it here: https://open.substack.com/pub/arnaudbertrand/p/taiwan-is-reading-the-writing-on

Trump has surrounded himself with knuckleheads. Not good.