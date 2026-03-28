Early on after Trump 2.0 began I used to get a bit of pushback when I argued that the tariffs were simply part of a global shakedown and would absolutely NOT lead to a reindustrialization of America. The shakedown was to find money for dominating global AI for the tech bros. I no longer get pushback on that issue. It’s become obvious that the tariffs were part of an even larger strategy to shore up King Dollar—the Petrodollar. Trump made that clear when he stated that losing King Dollar hegemony would be a worse strategic defeat than losing a war. The patent effort to strongarm Russia into accepting a defeat, the constant drumbeat of military threats against various countries and of several actual wars—leading to the current war—have made the game totally clear. The whole program of Trump 2.0 is intended to reestablish the financial underpinning of the Anglo-Zionist Empire, which is the rule of King Dollar. And since energy is the foundation of industry, control of oil flow is essential to the continued reign of King Dollar.

I came across this interesting three way discussion, and I’ve done a partial transcript of remarks by Luke Gromen. Gromen basically points out where this failed imperial sustainment venture is leading—economic catastrophe, as the flow of oil through Hormuz dwindles.

The TRUTH About The War In Iran: The Worst Crisis in 30 years Taiwan’s down to 17 days of LNG--something like that. Guess what? What’s the market cap of Nvidia the day TSMC [Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company] shuts down for lack of helium, for lack of LNG? I don’t know, but it’s lower than it is today. What’s the valuation of the NASDAQ? We’re in a moment in time that is very surreal. We can all look and see where Hormuz is closed. We can all look and see that our government is lying about their ability to reopen Hormuz. And there’s different theories why that is. Some of them say there’s some 4D chess play. Some say they can’t reopen Hormuz. The guys on the ground [Gromen says he gets messages from service personnel in the Gulf region] laugh when they talk about what reopening would entail. that the reason there’s no Navy destroyers there is because they would be sunk if they went in. But we can see Hormuz is closed. We can see these shortages beginning to break out. Southeast Asia, fuel rationing, etc. And yet there is still this complacency that it’s going to get resolved when, number one, they’re both very far apart from a negotiating standpoint.

Some have likened the current days to the pre-Covid shutdown days. Or maybe the days before The Deluge. But, Gromen argues, the reasons offered for the war are patently dishonest—which leads back to the real reason: global hegemony through energy control.

But I would point out we got into this war because--as I’m told uniformly by everyone in the West--Iran is irrational, a suicide death cult. That death to America, death to Israel. There’s no negotiating with them. You have to kill them. And then [the same people in the West] turn around and go, “Well, I’m buying stocks because they’re going to negotiate. They’re going to sit down. They, it’s not in their interest to, lose a lot of money or lose their oil revenues.” And you’re like, “Wait, wait, wait, wait. You just got us into this war because you said they’re a completely irrational death cult, blah blah blah. And now you’re saying the irrational death cult that wants to kill us all is not going to kill us all because they’re worried about losing oil revenues? One of those two is true. And so I look at it as there are some very clear immediate order of operations. Australia, Southeast Asia, GCC, Southeast Asia, Chapter 10: How a Global Economic Collapse Could Cascade and then from there it’s going to go like this. Shortages in Europe, bond markets collapse, stock markets collapse, bank runs. That’s how fast it’s going to go. And two, three weeks should do it. The former commander-in-chief of the IRGC got on Iranian state TV two weeks ago and said, ‘They made a mistake. We can see their logistics. When we look at their logistics, we can see they planned on a short war. But now Trump and Netanyahu are stuck in a slaughter house in the Persian Gulf.’ His words, not mine. ‘Our plan for this whole thing is we’re going to collapse the global economy. We’re going to send oil to $120 and we’re going to wait, and the whole global economy will collapse. And then we’ll see how much everyone supports Trump the warmonger.’ Again, those are basically his words, verbatim, not mine.

Next, Gromen gets into the business about the Petrodollar and the deindustrialization of the American economy—and what that means, the incompatibility of global energy dominance, with control of the reserve currency, and a healthy industrial base. He’s a bit inarticulate here. I’ve edited it a bit to make his point a bit clearer, but I’ve also appended several articles that are devoted to that point.

Now, there’s a view out there that what the United States is doing in Iran is trying--in the aftermath of Venezuela--to control [most] of the world’s oil. We’re going to shore up the Petrodollar system. Okay? But what that means is the United States has to hollow out its defense industrial base. That’s what the Petrodollar did, right? What happened to the US industrial base? Gone. Sitting in China now. And so there’s this cognitive dissonance in people making this argument about controlling oil. If you’re going to control oil to support the dollar, then you’re not going to have an industrial base. Which means China’s going to make the entirety of your military for you in 5 to 10 years. If the United States government decides it is in its interest to have China make all of its military for it, then, yeah, then let’s go--use the military we have left before China makes it all and seize Iran and take god knows how many losses and spend god knows how much money doing it. And let’s grab Venezuela and let’s price oil only in dollars and then we can use our Chinese-made military to force China to buy oil only in dollars. Hurrah! But then you kind of quickly go: That doesn’t make sense. And as long as that doesn’t make sense, as long as it’s in the United States’s interest to not have a foreign country make its entire military for it, then I think gold has surpassed treasuries in FX reserves for good.

So, about the Petrodollar and deindustrialization—and why reshoring will never happen under Trump’s plan. Most of these articles are quite long.

Uncovering The Hidden Costs Of The Petrodollar Since its creation in 1974, the petrodollar system has changed the world in many significant ways, including:

The creation of a tight alliance between the United States and the Saudi Arabian dictatorship, as well as other tyrannies in the Gulf region.

The steep rise of the “eurodollar” shadow global economy as petrodollars (created outside the control of the Federal Reserve) flooded banks in London and North America and were then recycled into U.S. treasuries or loaned back out to emerging markets.

The financialization of the American economy as the artificially strong dollar made exports uncompetitive, hollowed out the middle class and shifted focus from manufacturing to finance, technology, defense and services, all while increasing the leverage in the system.

Additional stress on the Soviet Union, which was now faced with an increasingly dollarized world market, where the U.S. could print money to buy oil, but it had to dig oil out of the ground.

Painful issues for emerging market economies, which became mired in dollar-denominated debt that was difficult to pay back and stuck in a system that prioritized dollar accumulation over domestic investment, harming income and triggering debt crises everywhere, from Mexico to East Asia to Russia to Argentina.

Steady growth of the oil and fossil fuels industries at the expense of nuclear power and regional energy independence.

And, of course, the continuation of the U.S. as a military-financial hegemon and the ability of the U.S. to run humongous deficits to finance wars and social programs, all in part paid for by other countries.

Does QE Cause Wealth Inequality? So, American consumers, businesses, and taxpayers are spending quite a bit of money on healthcare and military, without better health results, and without lower levels of terrorism domestically. And as I wrote about in my article about the petrodollar system, the United States has basically hollowed-out its industrial base in order to maintain its status as the global reserve currency. By making deals with OPEC since the 1970s to ensure that the rest of the world needs dollars to buy oil (the only currency OPEC countries will sell oil in, due to our agreements), we put the dollar in high demand internationally, which artificially strengthened the dollar above its balance-of-trade value, and made our exports less competitive and increased our import power, which led to structural trade deficits. Or as the Financial Times once described it, the US gave itself Dutch Disease.

This is a long historical article—quite interesting:

The Rise and Fall of the Petrodollar — Is the International Financial System Doomed? How ‘petrodollars’ rearranged the World The Americans laid out their terms. They were simple and two-fold. 1) The Saudis must agree to price all of their oil sales in U.S. dollars only. (In other words, the Saudis were to refuse all other currencies except the U.S. dollar as payment for their oil exports.); 2) The Saudis would be open to investing their surplus oil proceeds in U.S. debt securities.

The article then goes into the short term “benefits” and the longer term hollowing out of the US economy.

Trump is trying to extend this Petrodollar system. It’s a trap.