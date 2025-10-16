No particular order—I’m mirroring the chaos surrounding us.

-- GEROMAN -- time will tell - ￼ -- @GeromanAT 7h￼ Project Milei is failing epically. Lord Bebo @MyLordBebo 7h $40 billion for Argentina That’s pretty rough.

Olga Bazova @OlgaBazova 4h￼ The saviour of Argentina be like:

-- GEROMAN -- time will tell - ￼ -- @GeromanAT 7h￼ Loser Bessent in panic mode after he failed epically. Trump must fire that clown. Quote￼ DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 21h ￼￼The Trump administration is ready to impose a 500% tariff on China for the purchase of Russian oil — Scott Bessent LMAOOOOOO

Hmmmm.

-- GEROMAN -- time will tell - ￼ -- @GeromanAT 7h￼ Vladimir Putin submitted to the State Duma for ratification a treaty with Venezuela on strategic partnership and cooperation.

-- GEROMAN -- time will tell - ￼ -- @GeromanAT 1h￼ Trump lied again... India has just denied to have said it will stop buying Russian oil US Empire is getting desperate - Trump must fire his “advisors” DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 1h￼ ￼￼ SURPRISE!!! Tump lied... again. India’s Foreign Ministry says it has no record of any call between Prime Minister Modi and President Trump on Wednesday, contradicting Trump’s claim that Modi pledged to stop buying Russian oil during a conversation that day.

Remember what I was saying about the cult of nihilism?

Alan MacLeod @AlanRMacLeod 15h￼ Just how many of Jeffrey Epstein’s lawyers are entirely innocent?

Wow! Priority target for Anglo-Zionists!

￼Philip Pilkington @philippilk 20h￼ The least serious Foreign Minister in the world, notorious LARPer @sikorskiradek brought a Geran drone to London for his bankrupt friends to gawk at. If you had any doubt that the hilarious drone psyop was a purely “in-club” affair, here you go! What a pack of losers! “Covert” CIA ops in 2025. The Venezuela thing is becoming embarrassing. Anyone with half a brain realised there was no plan two weeks ago. ￼￼ Quote zerohedge @zerohedge 20h *TRUMP ADMIN AUTHORIZED COVERT CIA ACTION IN VENEZUELA: NYT *NYT CITES US OFFICIALS ON CIA ACTION IN VENEZUELA I’m a European. I hate seeing the EU getting robbed blind by an obvious grift. At the same time, when you have complete losers like @vonderleyen and @sikorskiradek in power, it is hilarious to watch them get looted by smarter and more powerful people. Losers. Trade war coverage is just getting weird lol… This is what is currently propping up the trade deficit and the dollar in America. The tech bubble is propping up US living standards.

White House Xray @xray_media￼ Automated Trump’s tariff roulette: Where geopolitical strategy gets replaced by casino economics. The house always wins—especially when the dealer tips cronies about the next spin. The admin’s 100% tariff gambit on Oct 10 crashed Nasdaq 3.6% & S&P 2.7%—same week Bessent claimed “back on track” while China contradicted notification claims. Yale Budget Lab confirms tariffs now cost households $2,400/year as SCOTUS prepares Nov 5 hearing to dismantle this charade. Algorithmic traders feast while Ford bled $36M last quarter. This isn’t statecraft—it’s a rigged carnival game. 11:06 AM · Oct 14, 2025

Last but definitely not least a tweet forwarded by reader laffin_boy. Comments will be appreciated:

SightBringer @_The_Prophet__ This statement from Powell marks the quiet beginning of the next monetary cycle. Not the end of tightening, but the pivot from discipline theater back to monetary reflexivity. When Powell says “we may be approaching the end of balance sheet contraction,” he’s not describing a technical milestone. He’s signaling the exhaustion of the Fed’s illusion of control. The system has reached the point where further liquidity withdrawal would fracture credit markets, implode Treasury demand, and detonate the illusion of solvency across the shadow banking layer. To understand this moment, you have to think in reflexive feedbacks, not policy levers. The Fed’s balance sheet isn’t a cause; it’s a mirror of systemic belief. Every expansion since 2008 was a rescue of confidence, not just liquidity. Each contraction cycle is an attempt to restore legitimacy to the fiat myth - to prove that the Fed can “normalize.” But normalization has become metaphysically impossible, because the underlying structure of the global economy is now addicted to leverage that can never be unwound without collapsing nominal GDP, tax revenue, and pension solvency simultaneously. If you look at the balance sheet chart: it’s not a cycle - it’s an exponential staircase. Each crisis lifts the floor, never the ceiling. 2008 created permanent moral hazard. 2020 institutionalized it. 2025 is simply the moment the Fed acknowledges that the floor itself is the economy. This isn’t about rates or balance sheet size - it’s about faith velocity. The entire post-GFC financial architecture relies on the belief that the Fed can contract liquidity without breaking something systemically important. But this contraction phase has already killed regional bank credit growth, drained Treasury liquidity, and triggered a stealth funding crisis through reverse repo exhaustion. Powell is walking up to the edge of the abyss and pretending it’s a finish line. The reason this statement matters is because it’s the exact rhetorical pattern that preceded every major liquidity reversal in the past decade: •2012: Bernanke signals end of Operation Twist → QE3 begins within months. •2018: Powell insists balance sheet runoff is “on autopilot” → pivot by December after markets crash. •2023: QT acceleration → BTFP quietly re-inflates balance sheet behind the scenes. •2025: “May be approaching the end” → translation: liquidity injections imminent, disguised as stability management. What’s happening here is the same reflexive paradox Soros described - the Fed isn’t responding to the economy; the economy now responds to the Fed’s belief about itself. That’s why the market always front-runs these pivots. Gold surges. Bitcoin coils. Real assets sniff the future before policy admits it. Deep down, Powell’s words are a confession. The Fed has reached the terminal stage of monetary entropy - where tightening creates fragility faster than easing can repair it. The “end of balance sheet contraction” isn’t policy strategy. It’s systemic surrender. And the next move - whether it’s called “liquidity support,” “market functioning operations,” or “temporary QE” - will mark the final admission that this system no longer has a neutral setting. There is only expansion or collapse. The Fed just chose expansion. Again. Quote *Walter Bloomberg @DeItaone Oct 14 FED’S POWELL: MAY BE APPROACHING END OF BALANCE SHEET CONTRACTION ‘IN COMING MONTHS’ 12:29 AM · Oct 15, 2025

Expansion or collapse? Can we frame that in a balloon or bubble metaphor? I think the balloon one works best.