Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Roskell's avatar
Richard Roskell
5h

"Comments will be appreciated."

Well, you asked for it! I'm not an expert in economics, but on my layman's understanding, the picture painted by SightBringer is largely correct. 'Quantitative easing' by the Federal Reserve is imminent.

Quantitative easing is literally the Fed printing money in vast quantities to inject liquidity into the BANKING SYSTEM. (As opposed to spending it in the general economy.) It does this by using the printed money to buy Treasury assets from banks, adding cash to their reserves.

Liquidity has dried up in the US banking system. (It has also dried up in the London bullion market, a related story.) Banks - which are always leveraged roughly ten to one, liabilities to assets - do not have sufficient cash to cover their needs. That's where the Fed steps in. It buys paper assets - Treasuries - from the banks, injecting cash into the banking system.

When the Fed prints money in Quantitative Easing, it's highly inflationary because the increase in money supply is not based on economic production. The soaring price of gold and other precious metals is due in part to the market realizing that QE is coming. (Gold is a hedge against the inflation that QE brings.)

By the way, all that money that goes into banks in QE easing doesn't filter out into the economy one-for-one, thereby stimulating economic production. Rather, much of it is lent by the banks for purposes such as corporations buying back their own stock. This is the risk-free way for banks to use the money in big transactions, rather than in more risky and costly consumer loans.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Mark Wauck and others
Clyde Griffith's avatar
Clyde Griffith
6hEdited

"Trump’s tariff roulette: Where geopolitical strategy gets replaced by casino economics."

Should we be surprised? Trump is owned by a multibillionaire whose money is from casinos; his lower-level owners run hedge funds, casinos on concrete not sand.

A young relative's first job was on Wall Street. He told me that if two traders were waiting for an elevator, inevitably there would be bets on which would arrive first. It's a brain virus, and Trump has it.

Is there anywhere a zionist who has built something like Ford, or Carnegie?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mark Wauck
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture