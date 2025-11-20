Meaning In History

Mark Wauck
For a good laff from the Epstein article:

"Four years later, after Epstein’s meeting calendars were leaked to the Wall Street Journal, the bank finally admitted that [Ariane] de Rothschild had met with Epstein as part of her “normal duties at the bank between 2013 and 2019.” Epstein provided introductions to U.S. finance leaders and law firms and provided tax and risk consulting, the bank disclosed, while also helping de Rothschild personally on “a couple of occasions” with advice on estate management."

The idea that Ariane de Rothschild needed Epstein to introduce her to anyone in the world--much less "finance leaders and law firms" who would be tripping over their own feet to have 5 minutes with her--or to get tax/estate advice from a college dropout beggars belief.

Mark Wauck
https://www.jpost.com/israel-news/politics-and-diplomacy/article-874623

Ex-spy Jonathan Pollard, US envoy Mike Huckabee held secret meeting at US Jerusalem embassy

Jerusalen Post ^ | Nov 20, 2025 | Corrine Baum

Convicted Israeli-American spy Jonathan Pollard said that his meeting with US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee at the American Embassy in Jerusalem was a “personal” conversation to express gratitude, not a political exchange, in a phone conversation with The Jerusalem Post on Thursday.

“The meeting, simply put, was a personal affair. That’s it," he said. "The reason I wanted to meet him was to express my deep and sincere appreciation for everything he had done to help me when I was in prison."

(Excerpt) Read more at jpost.com ...

