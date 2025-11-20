First just a few snapshots of economic related matters. Most of them tend to illustrate that the way ahead for Trump is going to difficult, at best.

The other day we were talking about the 600K Chinese students that Trump wants to let into the US, and how that correlated with the H1B controversy. This explains that:

steve hsu @hsu_steve Nov 19￼ YAWN ￼ NYT: In the A.I. Race, Chinese Talent Still Drives American Research Meta unveiled the company’s Superintelligence Lab in June: named 11 star researchers with huge comp packages. All 11 were immigrants educated in other countries, 7 were born in China ... New hires in Meta’s A.I. division are often told jokingly that there are two languages they should know. The first is Hack, the company’s in-house programming language. The second is Mandarin, according to three people familiar with the culture of the company’s A.I. teams. . Global human capital flow from analysis of top AI paper authors. Compare PRC, US, India as source of top AI talent.

Luke Gromen @LukeGromen 4h￼ Question 1: How much higher would the fiscal deficit, US wage growth, and 10y UST yields be if we actually paid workers in the defense industrial base a living wage? Question 2: Could the US afford its debt at that 10y UST yield without YCC or its functional equivalent?

Luke Gromen @LukeGromen 3h￼ What are the value of chips with a 3-4 year useful life until obsolescence, if the marginal datacenter electricity hookup is 5-6 years out & a quorum of US skilled trades are 5-8 years from aging out? Either US govt or US chipmakers need to subsidize trade wages, like yesterday.

This next is somewhat long, but you’ll easily get the idea. Shadow banking is a big and risky deal. Obviously, in an economic downturn things could get dicey.

StockMarket.News @_Investinq￼ BlackRock Just Waived Millions in Management Fees to Keep One of Its CLOs From Blowing Up . When the world’s largest asset manager has to eat fees just to patch over a struggling portfolio, something’s seriously wrong. Here’s what happened, BlackRock manages a CLO, think of it as a pool of loans from private companies that get bundled together and sold as bonds to investors. Different investors buy different tiers based on risk, some buy the safe tier (senior), others buy the riskier tier (junior) for higher returns. The whole structure only works if the loans stay healthy. But the loans in BlackRock’s CLO started failing. …

Re Epstein, I find it hard to believe that we’re ever going to see anything documenting Epstein’s undoubted intel ties—which I take to be the heart of the matter. Who thinks that DoJ holds the CIA files on Epstein and that those files will be opened to the public?

Red Pill USA @Red_Pill_US 22h￼ Jacob Rothschild photographed alongside former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak, the very same Ehud Barak who visited Jeffrey Epstein at least 36 times, even after Epstein’s 2008 conviction. When you start connecting the dots, it’s hard not to notice how often the same names and faces keep appearing, isn’t it?

Ian Carroll @IanCarrollShow￼ We know who Epstein worked for- and don’t let them tell you otherwise: Jeffrey Epstein Pursued Swiss Rothschild Bank to Finance Israeli Cyberweapons Empire Epstein to Ehud Barak: “[Ariane de Rothschild] said to me, if Ehud wants to make serious money, he will have to build a relationship with me. take time so that we can truly understand one another.” ￼With an avalanche of new documents released by the House Oversight Committee, and looming legislation mandating further disclosures, the press has renewed its relentless coverage of the life and times of Jeffrey Epstein. Yet, with some notable exceptions, a major part of his life’s work has remained outside the media’s gaze, his relationship with the state of Israel and his prominent role in helping advance the Israeli cyberweapons industry. And so our series continues.

Wally Rashid @wallyrashid Nov 19￼ For those who don’t understand what this means: Larry Ellison, the guy who just purchased TikTok, now essentially owns Gaza. The “Board of Peace” is ran by Tony Blair. Larry Ellison pledged $250 million to Blair’s institute, conditional on Blair following Ellison’s wishes.

Lastly, PP’s take on Epstein. What’s clear is that Epstein didn’t get all the money that he did get to play around with because he was something other than a college dropout. He got the big bucks because the CIA—and possibly others—found he was useful:

Philip Pilkington @philippilk￼ The more I read the Epstein emails the more I think that he was a half-educated midwit and a pseud. Here he is saying that inflation is a “concept from the 50s” irrelevant in the internet age. 3 years later inflation became the biggest political issue in the US. . Nope here is the whole exchange. Bannon wants dirt on Powell. Epstein dives into a soliloquy on muh internet and why inflation is irrelevant. The guy is just an idiot who is high on his own gas. No one burst his bubble and told him he was a moron because… well… . I don’t think we need to parse Epstein’s emails for deep meaning. They are the ramblings of a well-connected narcissist who surrounded himself with smart people and integrated half-understood concepts and words into his poorly written, borderline illiterate emails.

For a purpose. The CIA can fully inform us all about the purpose behind Epstein. But they won’t.