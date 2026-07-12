Iran remains determined to defend its control over the Strait of Hormuz, as per the MOU. Early reports, following the US strikes at Iran—mostly, it seems, launched from Kuwait and Bahrain—suggest that Iran’s responses may be escalating.

MoloMonitor ￼@MoloWarMonitor 3h￼ The IRGC announced they launched a ballistic missile attack against the supply, logistics and refuelling station of the U.S. Navy in Duqm, Oman. This facility is the main logistics centre for American aircraft carriers, the USS Abraham Lincoln and the USS George H.W. Bush.

I seem to recall that this facility was targeted at least once during the war phase.

Megatron @Megatron_ron 2h￼ BREAKING: ￼ Iran carried out attacks last night against: – ￼ Jordan – ￼ Qatar – ￼ UAE – ￼ Bahrain – ￼ Kuwait Smoke was seen rising from the U.S. Navy’s 5th Fleet Headquarters in Manama, Bahrain

It didn't stop there, and once again Iran targeted logistics hubs:

Arya Yadeghaar (Backup) @AryJeayBackup 3h￼ Iran’s retaliation attacks after US attacks in Iran’s southern soil Following US attacks, Iran’s IRGC says it targeted: -￼ MQ-9 drone hangars & C&C center at Prince Hassan Air Base, Jordan -￼ Fighter jet maintenance & repair hub centers at US Al-Udeid Airbase, Qatar ( ! ￼) ￼The supply, logistics and refueling platforms for US Navy & aircrafts of the US Navy in Duqm, Oman Iran’s Army (Artesh) says it targeted: -￼ US Patriot system, ammunition depots, and radar sites of the US at a military base in Kuwait, with drones -￼ Communication systems, radar sites at US military sites in Bahrain Bahrain & Kuwait were the main source of attacks against Iran. Sirens were also activated in the UAE ￼ but no confirmed attack. • Footage 1: Iran Army drone launches towards US bases in Bahrain & Kuwait • Image 2: Smoke rising from the US Navy 5th fleet base, Bahrain • Footage 3: Additional smoke from US Navy 5th Fleet, Bahrain • Footage 4: IRGC ballistic missile launches towards US bases in the region, missiles included solid and liquid fuel types, such as Qadir, Emad, Khybar Shekan, Fateh-110, and Zolfaqar.

Patarames comments on what he sees as an asymmetry in the tit-for-tat strikes:

Patarames @Pataramesh 23m￼ Remarkable how the U.S. is targeting Iranian legacy systems with no real military value in modern war S-200 & HQ-2/Sayyad-1 SAM or their mockups/out-of-service samples are targeted And high-end assets like Tomahawks wasted... ￼ Effects of Iran’s resilient, asymmetric-warfare Patarames @Pataramesh￼ -￼ Iran projects accurate penetrative firepower out to 1000km+ in a target-rich environment -￼ The U.S. projects limited-range firepower towards Iran’s costal regions with a highly depleted target bank, often hitting objects without military value One side is paying the price

And now via DropSite Iran comments on their position and the Omani plan that we discussed yesterday. Reading between the lines a bit, it looks like the Omani plan was a Trump effort to get Iran to back off a strict reading of the MOU—and then, perhaps, declare victory. Iran, seemingly, smelled a rat and refused. They had been open to joint control with Oman, but that was before the MOU. The MOU was signed and Iran will insist on it. No wiggle room will be allowed.

jeremy scahill @jeremyscahill 3h￼ ￼A senior Iranian official told me that the White House engaged in a deliberate media disinformation campaign, including through Axios and CBS, claiming Iran blamed a recent attack on a vessel in Hormuz on a rogue sect within the Iranian military and that Tehran was considering an announcement with Oman about opening new transit routes in the Strait. “This wasn’t random—it was a very deliberate and coordinated media campaign designed to pressure us into changing our decision,” the official said. “We had already clearly told the Qataris and Omanis about our firm and final decision: Iran will not allow anyone to disrupt our security and oversight management of the Strait of Hormuz.” ￼The Iranian official said the U.S. is putting major pressure on Oman and added that the idea of opening an alternative lane in Hormuz outside of Iranian management “actually came from the American side.” “We clearly and firmly shared our final position with” the Omanis and mediators, the official said. “The movements we’ve seen in Hormuz over the last few hours are the practical implementation of that exact decision we announced.”

So, in other words, the interdiction of the ship in Hormuz followed by fairly massive retaliatory strikes against the US was the Iranian message to Trump: You signed it, we enforce it.