Meaning In History

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Manul's avatar
Manul
18m

Interesting...

What does Trump say between now and when the futures markets open later this evening?

Rs in the Senate down by 2. Without the 2 biggest war hawks in the Senate, Trump may have a little more trouble.

The Gulf coast countries want it both ways. Claim they aren't a party to the bombings of Iran, yet keep the US military presence in their countries and host the bombing raids from their bases. Iran is on to this duplicity and will direct missiles their way. Strange that Iran hasn't attacked Israel again (yet).

There's no evidence this war is subsiding.

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Marvin Gardens2's avatar
Marvin Gardens2
7m

"Oh oh no.

All your bases lie in dust, my friend"

Siouxsie and the Persians

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