Before we get to the main topic, I want to point to two related items—because it’s all related.

We’ve been spending time talking about what a fiasco Trump’s very ill-advised Venezuela has become. This morning Sean Foo explains another way in which the overall trade war—because Venezuela was really about economics, not drugs (whatever happened to those drug boats, anyway?)—has backfired. Many Trump supporters bought into the nonsense that tariff shock and awe was supposed to reshore US manufacturing. Tariffs would magically restore the lost US industrial base, virtually overnight. Of course that was never the case. The meat cleaver and indiscriminate approach to using tariffs is a dead giveaway. As Luke Gromen has argued, the US is so dependent on China at this point that it would take 20 years—if everything went right—to get back to where we were. The tariffs were intended to coerce an industrial base into existence in the US, by coercing other countries to move their industry here. Foo uses the prime example of Germany to illustrate the failure.

Germany is, or was, a major technical and industrial power until they joined the Anglo-Zionist war on Russia. Now Germany’s economy is imploding. This should have been the moment when Germany relocated its very valuable industries to the largest market in the world. Instead, Germany is relocating to China, for the simple reason that Asia is where the big emerging markets are, and China is the best location to establish a position in those markets:

Speaking of gold:

Luke Gromen @LukeGromen 2h￼ China SHFE gold vault tonnage began rising sharply higher right around the same time that non-monetary gold became the USA’s single biggest export for 1st time in 20+ years US exported much of that gold to Switzerland; biggest Swiss gold export destination in that time? China.

Moving more directly toward Iran, here’s an article by Alastair Crooke that I highly recommend:

Gaza reconstruction; Ukraine reconstruction – ‘It’s all business’

Here are the first few paragraphs, as a teaser for the rest:

Over the past two weeks, two important messages were conveyed to Iran, both of which were rejected. One came from the U.S. and the other from Israel. The former was: “We [the U.S.] will carry out a limited attack and you should accept it; or at least, give only a symbolic response”. Tehran rejected this request, saying that it would consider any attack to mark the beginning of a full-scale war. Israel’s message, delivered through one of the various mediators, was: “We will not participate in the American attack”. It asked Iran therefore, to not target Israel. This request also met with a negative response, together with the explicit clarification that were the U.S. to commence military action, Israel would be immediately attacked. In parallel, Iran informed all states in the region that any attack launched from their territory or airspace, would result in an Iranian attack on whomsoever facilitated such U.S. military action.

In other words, Iran is explicitly holding Israel hostage in its negotiations with Trump—or whomever Trump is fronting for. It’s a real threat because Iran is determined to establish deterrence on a sold basis.

As background, the Iranian perception of threat of U.S. military action has moved beyond the level of a manageable threat, to that of an existential threat. Consequently, writes Iranian analyst Mostafa Najafi, Iran’s leadership has “concluded that a U.S. attack — even if limited in scope — [would] not lead to the end of a conflict … [Rather, it would] result in the continued shadow of war and increased security, economic, and political costs for the country. On this basis, a comprehensive response to any attack, even whilst accepting its consequences, is viewed as a strategy for restoring deterrence and preventing the continuation of sustained military pressure”.

Iran is obviously displaying a high degree of confidence—exemplified by their response to Rubio’s my way or the highway bluff: OK, it’s the highway. That leads on to the main show, so to speak. Patarames has a fascinating 23 minute video out today:

Patarames @Pataramesh 35m￼ Its 2026 The U.S. President sends his son-in-law to an aircraft carrier, doing strange poses to intimidate Iran... . If anyone is surprised why Iran is so unafraid, watch my realist video analysis of the current power balance. Many on X currently ask themselves why Trump does not just finish Iran off. Here are some key explanations

In the video Patarames presents the relative leverage that the Anglo-Zionists and Iran have, and he argues that Iran’s leverage is decisive. Key to his argument is that Iran’s nuclear status was decisively enhanced by Trump’s sneak attack back in June. Iran advanced from being a “latent” nuclear power and is now an “ambiguous” nuclear power. This is a big deal, and I have two transcribed excerpts below the embedded video that may help in understanding all this. But listen to the video:

Prior to the 12-day summer conflict, with international nuclear inspectors still safeguarding and tracking Iran’s stockpile of 60% highly enriched uranium, Iran held the status of a latent nuclear power. This meant the United States and Israel had a small time window during which they could confidently state that Iran had not yet broken out to become a nuclear capable state. This situation has now changed and was precisely one key reason why Iran regarded any attack by Israel as irrational and unlikely. The situation Iran faces today is that the 440 kg of 60% enriched uranium are not only not safeguarded by any inspectors, but their whereabouts cannot feasibly be known by the United States and Israel. It is suspected to have been stored at the deep tunnel complex at the Isfahan uranium conversion facility during the conflict. Just days after the United States attacked the tunnel entrances by Tomahawk cruise missiles, one entrance was already cleared and reopened. Despite contrary statements from Trump on Iran’s access to the material, that reopening was the point when Iran transformed from a latent nuclear power to an ambiguous nuclear power. The reason for this change is simple. Iran’s nuclear weapon research and development, which had created an advanced nuclear implosion device by the mid 2000s via the Ahmad program, and has almost certainly been developed and advanced ever since, was only dependent on a single element to create operational nuclear warheads--namely, highly enriched uranium formed into two small hemispherical metal shells. Therefore, it was only dependent on a material that was previously safeguarded by international nuclear inspectors, but is not anymore. A key fact largely unknown to the public is that this material—at its enrichment state of 60% instead of the common 90%—is already sufficient to work equally well in a nuclear weapon design that has been slightly altered for that 60% enrichment level. This is an open secret. It is also an open secret that an advanced country like Iran, which institutes regularly publish open-source papers on thermonuclear research and simulation, would not simply use the 440 kg of that weaponizable uranium to create simple 20 kiloton explosive yield range fision weapons. Rather, it would opt to create very low yield weapons which use a small amount, just several kilograms of that 60% material to then be used as primaries, meaning the igniters for a thermonuclear weapon with three-digit kiloton explosive yields. This fact dramatically changes Iran’s ambiguous nuclear capacity and amplifies the irrationality of putting Iran into this position through the military action of Israel in the 12-day conflict. Namely, as pure fision weapons, this material would be sufficient for around 20 nuclear warheads. However, if used as the mentioned primaries for thermonuclear weapons, that 440 kg of highly enriched uranium would be sufficient for more than 100 high yield thermonuclear warheads. This means it would instantly create a serious nuclear arsenal for Iran, establishing deterrence dynamics of mutual assured destruction against any global power, including the United States. ... Israel, on the other side, is facing another kind of dilemma. The summer 2025 strikes were not sufficient to stop Iran’s massive ballistic missile production quantities. Already 6 months after the strikes, important production sites like Shahude were reconstructed and likely back to producing solid propellant missiles. Furthermore, even that time-limited impact on Iran’s production may have been compensated for by the accelerating ongoing production of liquid propellant missiles. Liquid propellant missiles, contrary to Iran’s solid propellant ones, were not primary targets of the attack, as their production lines are situated mainly inside mountain tunnel complexes and are too hardened to be effectively attacked by Israel’s conventional means. However, there is another reason for this dilemma. While Iran has quickly recovered its missile production according to Israeli sources, the same is not true for Israel’s ballistic missile defense interceptors. Be it their own systems like the Aero3 or US systems like the THAD and SM3, the complexity of these interceptors means their production cycles are time consuming and production cannot be feasibly ramped up in significant ways. Hence, the situation now created for Israel is that it is less capable of defending itself than during the summer conflict. Iran, on the other hand, is likely to have already replaced the approximately 500 missiles expended in that conflict. Additionally, Israel made use of its high-end standoff attack weapons such as the Golden Horizon, which it possesses only in limited quantities and which are again so complex that their production cycles take a long time. Therefore, the position Israel now finds itself in roughly 6 months after the conflict combined with Iran’s nuclear ambiguity status means that Iran can hold Israel effectively at risk-- essentially [using Israel] as a bargaining chip against Trump during negotiations.

Note in the next paragraph that I’ve been pointing out exactly what Patarames notes—Trump doesn’t embrace the maximalist demands in public.

Excessive demands in the media like Trump requiring Iran to limit its ballistic missiles in range and quantity as well as to stop supporting its allies in the region are hence not only unrealistic but exist solely to create the public impression of a superior US negotiating position. This is amplified by Trump’s recent statements in which he carefully speaks only of his goal to remove Iran’s nuclear weapon capability, not even mentioning uranium enrichment, like before, and certainly not the missile and regional support conditions. A logical outcome given that the military option was already applied last summer and has lost its effect. While the big picture can only be deduced indirectly, it rather seems likely that Iran is on the initiative here. Recent Trump threats during the unrest in Iran in January 2026 in which he set red lines for Iran not to kill anyone involved were directly crossed by Iran with several thousand killed in those unrests. The so-called madman playbook Trump applies would usually dictate that one should not challenge him in a face losing way by crossing his red lines. This is because the unpredictably impression he makes on the world stage is essential to his madman’s strategy. It has great effect on minor powers and nations. Iran’s very vivid crossing of those red lines is hence a direct challenge. Its threat to strike Israel in retaliation on a significant scale is hence the reason this new drive by the United States and its allies in the region for negotiations has emerged. Iran has left Trump a face-saving exit path regarding that red line it crossed by promising something it has not even done yet. Namely, stopping a Trump alleged mass execution of more than 800 people arrested during the unrest. One point must not be misunderstood. The unrests were one of the key high value assets for Trump and Israel. During the 12-day conflict, Israel attempted to ignite this strategic scale asset in order to challenge Iran on the ground internally instead of just from the air. The most famous attempt to spark the unrests during the summer conflict was the strike on Iran’s important Evan prison entrance to set the prisoners there free. However, Iran’s security measures resulted in a failure to ignite widespread unrests at that time. In January, Trump also attempted to ignite this unrest asset by expressing his commitment to directly intervene militarily. The failure of this activated asset to result in a significant degradation of Iran’s internal stability means that [the internal 5th column asset] is now effectively a burnt asset, an asset in which the United States and Israeli intelligence services had invested a considerable amount of effort over a long period of time. The military force deployments and big public statements concerning a single US aircraft carrier group moving towards Iran are hence just part of the toolkit necessary to start negotiations together with a credible military threat. And Iran is doing the same posturing with missile launcher deployments and maneuvers that raise concerns in Israel about whether Iran will strike or not. Just as Trump was unwilling to participate on a greater military scale against Iran during the 12-day conflict, despite Israel making big claims that it had destroyed Iran’s air defenses and trying to incentivize Trump to take larger scale action. Even back in those days, he had been briefed by his intelligence services that a war with Iran would not be strategically beneficial and ultimately not feasible given its anticipated outcomes and exit strategies. And 6 months later, Trump is even less likely to take such a risk against a now ambiguous nuclear power, Iran. With a defensively and offensively more exhausted Israel as the ally, the current power balance is so obvious that all regional countries except for Jordan are not merely not in favor of a US strike, but have been denying any use of US bases and their airspace in the case of a US attack. This all paints a picture in which Trump is not the one in the superior position deciding whether to strike or not, but rather a situation in which the military option on the table has been tried and failed. Hence, a negotiated deal to get Iran out of the ambiguous nuclear power status that the 12-day conflict produced is now a primary goal for both Trump and Israel. In that context, the maximalist demands presented by Israel are rather intended for the audiences they are intended for, not for the actual decision makers. And in fact, following Iran’s military posturing, indicating an impending massive retaliation attack, Israel is reported to have contacted Russia’s President Putin to inform him that it does not intend any military confrontation with Iran. Furthermore, during the several weeks of unrest, Israel was remarkably quiet about the events, indicating its deescalatory intentions and concerns. At this time, renewed negotiations are planned by Iran and the US side. The shoot down of an Iranian Shahed 129 surveillance drone performing real-time position tracking of a US aircraft carrier shows that the situation is tense. The US side is aware that the Shahed 129 patrol missions are the first element of the kill chain Iran has continuously ready to fire with anti-ship ballistic missiles like the secretive sigil 2 ASBM modification at the end of the kill chain. 2 days prior to the negotiations a remarkable event occurred which served as a good indirect indication of the balance of leverage each side holds at this point. The United States side, utilizing the hawkish public image of Foreign Minister Rubio, demanded the talks go beyond the uranium enrichment topic and include countries like the United Arab Emirates joining the negotiations, which were to take place in Istanbul, Turkey. Iran, however, demanded the talks be merely a continuation of the bilateral format in Oman that was disrupted by the 12-day conflict. According to Axios, the United States side said, “Either our demand or nothing.” To which the Iranians replied with a laconic, “then it is nothing.” After Iran called the bluff, the United States side backtracked and accepted Iran’s demands. In conclusion, it can be said that a deal regarding Iran’s nuclear capabilities is a much more likely outcome of this current crisis than any military action. The only other feasible outcome would be for the United States side to intend a very limited strike campaign against Iran, an option that is almost fully deterred by the resulting certainty of Iran targeting vulnerable Israel on a significant scale. The successful US operation to capture Venezuela’s President Maduro will not intimidate major players with military potentials like Iran, Russia, or China into making concessions out of fear of US intervention. Quite to the contrary, recent events such as Trump’s failure to support the unrest in Iran by military means, despite his promises by words to the rioters, will result in a moment of consciousness for Iran’s opposition and anti-government sentiments. They will realize that the myth of unlimited US military power and its willingness to act in support of human rights or democratic movements is just that--a myth, incompatible with political realism and national interest.

The remaining possibility is that Netanyahu would risk Israel’s very existence by blustering Trump into attacking Iran. That would result, in my opinion, in a presidency ending disaster for Trump. Trump is probably acutely aware of that risk.