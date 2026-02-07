Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
hope4gaia's avatar
hope4gaia
2h

Mark, I'm not a ghoul BUT I was hoping for Iran attacking Israel.

It really seems to me that the world cannot be at peace until the zionists are gone.

Plus Tumpf, of course!

Reply
Share
1 reply
Marvin Gardens2's avatar
Marvin Gardens2
4h

"The tariffs were intended to coerce an industrial base into existence"

Investors *loath* chaos, as they can't predict anything.

We can't predict tomorrow, let alone a year.

We awaken every day wondering what world we've awakened to.

Only a fool would invest in a multi-year project right now.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Mark Wauck
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mark Wauck · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture