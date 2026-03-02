Meaning In History

Mark Wauck's avatar
Mark Wauck
2h

Philip Pilkington @philippilk

5h￼

Iran has been saying over and over that the volleys in the 12 Day War were from old stock. It looks like they were telling the truth. They are now launching MIRVs that are sort of like lower-tech Oreshniks.

Mark Wauck's avatar
Mark Wauck
2h

Relevant to this post from Patty Marins:

Here at least 8 interceptors fail to stop the Iranian missile

Here again 11 interceptors fail against the Iranian missile

In this video, we see at least 12 interceptors being launched against 2 Iranian missiles, where one gets past the interceptors and hits its target.

On this second night of war, Iran bombarded Israel with several barrages that easily exceed 100 missiles.

Iran attacks massively with more modern missiles that make air defenses perform poorly

It appears an aircraft strayed too deep into Iranian airspace and was downed. The scale of the explosion suggests it was not a drone.

© 2026 Mark Wauck
