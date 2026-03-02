Earlier today I reproduced a tweet by Luke Gromen that cited a WSJ article:

U.S. Races to Accomplish Iran Mission Before Munitions Run Out Trump says the Iran campaign might last a week or longer, but dwindling stockpiles could limit his options President Trump said there would likely be more American casualties as the U.S. military continues strikes against Iran. Photo: The White House When the U.S. military’s top general laid out the risks to President Trump of launching a major and extended attack on Iran, one of the issues he flagged was America’s stockpile of munitions. Now that is being put to the test, as the U.S. races to destroy Iran’s missile and drone force before it runs out of interceptors to fend off Tehran’s retaliation, current and former officials and analysts say. …

I’ve come across a substantial tweet that offers a commentary on the WSJ article and the issues that it raises. This is the author of the tweet:

Rose Kelanic @RKelanic, Director, Middle East Program @defpriorities | Geopolitics | Energy | Realism | Grand Strategy | @uchicago Ph.D. Author of “Black Gold & Blackmail” Cornell UP

Here’s what she has to say. Kelanic wrote this in a sort of short hand, like notes, so I’ve edited it by filling in a few wordS (“the” “that”) and correcting punctuation, for readability, but I’ve changed nothing:

WSJ: “The precise size of the U.S. stock of air-defense interceptors—what the Pentagon calls magazine depth—is classified. But repeated conflicts with Iran and its proxies in the Middle East have been eating into the supply of air defenses in the region.” In the 12 Day War, some evidence [surfaced that] Iran conserved many missiles, including its more capable ones, in case the war spiraled. They understand that the missile defense math is on their side and that they can potentially wait the US out. The problem: Iran’s drones and missiles are cheap and easy to replace. But missile defense interceptors are expensive and time consuming to build. US might run out of interceptors before Iran runs out of missiles, and Iran can produce more missiles than the US can produce interceptors. It’s the same broad cost-exchange problem that the US encountered fighting the Houthis, armed by Iran with similar cheap capabilities. That was less about interceptors/missile defense than premier U.S. guided missiles vs. cheap launchers. The US spent $7 billion bombing the Houthis over about 6-7 weeks and failed to degrade the Houthis’ ability to attack. The problem v. Iran is much worse because, on top of expensive offensive munitions, the US and Israel are burning through defensive munitions (interceptors) too. Trump says he wanted regime change, but it seems that he thought that could happen in a week — or perhaps hoped that the remnants of Iran’s regime would “lay down its arms” for “immunity.” What happens if Iran is still attacking Gulf targets a week from now, with US interceptor stocks even more critical? The level of overconfidence coming from the White House and Trump is astounding.

To all appearances, this looks like a known problem that Trump walked into on a wing and a prayer.