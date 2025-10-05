Professor John Mearsheimer exposes a case of what he calls “dual loyalty”. The question is whether there was even that degree of loyalty.

John Mearsheimer on Israel’s Lawyers by John Mearsheimer | Oct 5, 2025 | News | 0 Comments Reprinted from John’s Substack: In May 2005, Aaron David Miller, an American who has a passionate attachment to Israel and was one of President Bill Clinton’s advisors at the Camp David negotiations in the summer of 1999, published a remarkable op-ed in the Washington Post titled “Israel’s Lawyer.” Miller wrote: “For far too long, many American officials involved in Arab-Israeli peacemaking, myself included, have acted as Israel’s attorney, catering and coordinating with the Israelis at the expense of successful peace negotiations. If the United States wants to be an honest and effective broker on the Arab-Israeli issue, than surely it can have only one client: the pursuit of a solution that meets the needs and requirements of both sides.” “With the best of motives and intentions, we listened to and followed Israel’s lead without critically examining what that would mean for our own interests, for those on the Arab side and for the overall success of the negotiations. The “no surprises” policy, under which we had to run everything by Israel first, stripped our policy of the independence and flexibility required for serious peacemaking. If we couldn’t put proposals on the table without checking with the Israelis first, and refused to push back when they said no, how effective could our mediation be? Far too often, particularly when it came to Israeli-Palestinian diplomacy, our departure point was not what was needed to reach an agreement acceptable to both sides but what would pass with only one — Israel.” While Miller is to be commended for his honesty, his comments are truly remarkable in that he is effectively admitting that even though he is an American who should have axiomatically privileged the US national interest over Israel’s, he was privileging Israel’s interests over America’s. And note that he says he was not the only one who subordinated the US national interest to Israel’s interests. He surely would include his fellow advisor at Camp David, Dennis Ross, who also has a passionate attachment to Israel. Obviously, hardly anything has changed since Miller penned his op-ed, as President Trump’s top two advisors who will be negotiating with Israel and Hamas in Egypt this week are ardent Zionists — Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff.

Remember when Trump said Kushner wouldn’t be involved in Trump 2.0?

This situation is unacceptable. It is not in the American national interest to have individuals with a dual loyalty — or who might even be “Israel firsters” — negotiating on behalf of the United States. Common sense dictates that the US negotiators in Egypt should be individuals who are solely guided by what is in the American national interest.

Yes, that is a remarkable admission. “With the best of intentions” American diplomats “followed Israel’s lead without critically examining what that would mean for our own interests.” Which certainly raises the question: Exactly what were their intentions? After all, this admission leaves one of two possibilities: These American diplomats were either profoundly stupid or were engaged in a fraud on the American people by representing the interests of a hostile foreign power over those of the United States. After all, how can a supposed mediator follow the lead of only one party to a negotiation—as Miller admits was done? That’s a fraud. Only a complete moron could seriously suggest that this was done “with the best of intentions.” It’s impossible to take that claim of “best of intentions” seriously.

The Jewish Nationalist buying spree of American media continues. It raises questions that should be of deep interest to Kash and Blondi:

Who are the ‘influencers’ Israel is paying $7k per post? We actually don’t know and that’s likely illegal On Tuesday, RS published a story about how Israel is paying a cohort of 14-18 social media influencers around $7,000 per post to promote the country’s image in the American public. The campaign, nicknamed “Esther Project,” is coordinated by a newly created firm working out of a Capitol Hill rowhouse called Bridges Partners, and is slated to run through November. However, as of publication, it is unclear who the influencers themselves are. According to the contract, they were supposed to begin posting on behalf of Israel in July, yet have not registered as foreign agents. By not registering as foreign agents and disclosing their names, the influencers are likely in violation of the U.S.’s premier foreign lobbying law, the Foreign Agents Registration Act. FARA experts say they must also mark their content on social media so that viewers know it is content sponsored by Israel. Ben Freeman, the Director of the Democratizing Foreign Policy program at the Quincy Institute, said that the law in this case is straightforward. “If you’re being paid by a foreign government to influence the American public on that government’s behalf you should register under FARA.” Freeman added, “If these influencers are knowingly accepting money from the Israeli government to produce content for the Israeli government that’s being viewed by thousands or millions of their followers in the U.S., it’s not at all clear why they would not be required to register under FARA.” Currently, the Bridges Partners contract only lists one registered foreign agent: Uri Steinberg, a consultant who owns a 50% stake in the firm. A lawyer who specializes in FARA who requested anonymity to discuss the sensitive matter explained that the influencers themselves are required to register as foreign agents. “Anyone who is distributing material propaganda and other informational materials aimed at the United States audience on behalf of a foreign government agency would need to be disclosed somewhere, including potentially by filing a short form registration,” the lawyer said during a phone call with RS.

The JPost has lots more details on the ‘Esther Project’ and Bridges Partners LLC. It includes a fascinating reference to the late Charlie Kirk: