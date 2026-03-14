The breaking news tonight is that the US has attacked and “obliterated” military targets on Iran’s main oil terminal—Kharg Island in the Persian Gulf.

My guess is that this is what Trump hopes to accomplish:

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 3h￼ Another lie from Trump before he heads off to War-a-Lago for the weekend. ... US Navy to escort tankers through Hormuz “soon.”

The idea is to “open” the Strait of Hormuz, sail some USN ships through it, and declare victory. I believe that’s terribly simplistic.

Iran has refused negotiations and stated that it will choose when the war ends. Trump apparently must believe that he will be able to dictate an end to his war—which he desperately needs politically—by “getting Iran’s attention” with the threat that “next time” he will shut down Iran’s ability to export oil through Kharg. I’m skeptical. Iran has been planning for this war for 20 years and, no doubt, gaming out every conceivable scenario. Iran has to have very seriously considered what to do if the US attacked their “crown jewel.” I can’t believe that their considered conclusion would have been: ‘Well, we fight until the US bombs Kharg, then we give up.’ In fact, Trump’s threat to shut down oil exports from Iran will almost certainly have the opposite effect—Iran will be more determined than ever to keep the Strait of Hormuz closed to every country.

Simplicius notes that the strike itself was another ‘standoff’ strike, an admission that the US does not have air superiority over Iran and could only strike from the peripheries.

SIMPLICIUS Ѱ @simpatico771￼ Turns out Will was right. They loaded up JDAMs for Kharg island while pretending they were overflying Iran proper or had “air superiority”

Will Schryver is of my view:

Will Schryver @imetatronink 37m￼ “Iran’s crown jewel”￼ They’re gonna try to fashion this Kharg Island bombing into a politically viable pretext to get out of this war. But it ain’t gonna come so easy as that. Bombing an oil terminal on an 8 square mile speck of an island in the Persian Gulf is weak sauce.

This war is existential for Iran. I may be wrong, but I believe Iran has long been prepared for this and will be all the more determined to fight on against the evil that they face. Trump and his Jewish Nationalist controllers always believe that intimidation and brutality will work—we’ve seen that mentality at work in Gaza, in the West Bank, in Lebanon.

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 2h￼ ￼Israeli media openly discusses targeting Lebanese civilians as official policy: “In Israel, there are those who already think we need to hit targets that are not just Hezbollah’s — but civilian targets, in order to send them a message.” A political source told Israeli media: “If the Lebanese government doesn’t take control of the situation, we will strike targets associated with it.”

They fail to understand the Iranian mentality. In the end they will regret this war to dominate the world. But so will the rest of the world.

I’ll close with an excerpt from Nima’s conversation with Chas Freeman today, right at the beginning:

Nima: Ambassador, let me start with what Pete Hegseth said just moments ago. He says that on the battlefield the United States is winning. But he said something so much amazing to me--that all the Iranian leaders are in the bunkers. They’re hiding in the bunkers. Today is the the International Quds [Jerusalem] Day, they call it in Iran, and it’s about the free Palestine, is about what’s going on in Palestine. We’ve seen all the Iranian leaders, the chief justice, the head of parliament, the president, Pezeshkian, was there without [a security detail]--he was freely walking through the people. Why you hear Pete Hegseth just trying to say something so much different? Because you can watch it on TV, what’s going on in Iran! You can see the officials are on the streets for this symbolic protest that is always every year they have in Iran, for Palestine, for the people in Palestine, and what do you make of it? Chas: Well, I don’t think [Hegseth] frankly has much credibility anywhere. He has a habit of saying stupid things. But I would like to make a number of comments about this. First, let me just say that Western journalists, foreign journalists, have been in Tehran reporting during the war. There are some restrictions on their movement, obviously, because the security situation is tight. But they’ve been able to interview people, including some who are against the Islamic Republic. The contrast with Israel--where we have almost no reporting at all--is striking. In other words, Iran is open to the press, Israel is closed. And this caused me to think a little bit about the difference in culture in the two countries. Israel is all about seeking revenge for historical wrongs to the Jewish people. Those wrongs were committed in Europe, not in the Middle East, not in the Arab world, not in Persia. In fact, Purim, the great festival last Tuesday, celebrates the [fictional] events in ancient Persia which were favorable to the Jews. So this is a striking contrast. Israel is about revenge on anybody who’s not Jewish for what was done to the Jews--as they see it. They are very very sadistic about this. Iran is Shia. It celebrates contemporary victimization. The late supreme leader went to his death happily as a martyr. Iranians turned suffering into strength. Israelis turned it into hatred.

Trump has adopted that sadistic mindset for his own selfish purposes.