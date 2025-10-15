I’m working on some longer things, so I’ll just offer some briefs to document the continued slide into chaos. Trump’s gaslighting of the American public—because nobody else is fooled—can’t last.

Exhibit #1—Trump is making stuff up for short term political support, but the lying will catch up with him.

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics Oct 14￼ ￼ “I told anybody that wants to be in BRICS that’s fine, but we’re gonna put tariffs on your nation. Everybody dropped out, they’re all dropping out of BRICS. BRICS was an attack on the dollar.” — Donald Trump ￼ Just to make the obvious clear... No BRICS nation has dropped out because of Trump’s threats. Argentina declined its invitation in December 2023 after Milei took office — months before Trump even made this statement. Core members like China, India, and Russia remain firmly in BRICS, which expanded in 2024 to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the UAE. Indonesia joined as the 11th member in January 2025, and Saudi Arabia is still considering entry. The bloc also continues to grow through partners like Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam. Trump’s claim that “everybody dropped out” is a complete fabrication — classic self-delusion from a man who confuses his own threats with global reality.

More:

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics Oct 14￼ ￼￼ Trump says there are “long lines waiting for gasoline in Russia.” Straight from Zelensky’s White Powder “Intelligence Report.”

Larry Johnson is currently in Moscow. No gas lines.

What self respecting country in the world is willing to be treated like this?

Is this what the faux peace in Gaza was meant to prepare for? Hamas committing suicide was never in the cards. Will Trump blame Hamas for the ceasefire that’s already broken to justify US bombs on the ground? But this switcheroo won’t deceive most Americans:

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 23h￼ ￼￼ “If Hamas does not disarm, we will disarm them and it’ll happen quickly and perhaps violently. But they will disarm, do you understand me?” - Trump, a day after his historic “Peace Summit” Muhammad al-Hindi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Islamic Jihad Movement, said resistance factions reject disarmament and will not accept it by force. He added that Israeli attempts to obstruct the agreement were expected, there are no international forces monitoring the Gaza ceasefire, and Netanyahu failed to achieve “absolute victory.” Al-Hindi also rejected the presence of an international high commission in the Strip.

Now, this one is truly amazing. Some “private donor” wants to purchase a department of the US government. What? You think this wouldn’t come with strings? Let’s see, the Adelsons bought Trump and in return they got the Golan Heights and an embassy in Jerusalem—and who knows what else? Why do you think someone would buy the Department of War—and what would they get in return? What would be their wish list? Remember—Trump openly stated that he did what the Adelsons told him to do. OK, Trump says he won’t need the money, but what does this tell you about Trump that he openly talks about “donors” feeling free to approach him in this way—donors who see an opportunity? What’s he doing for other donors that we don’t know about? Damascus? Beirut?

Meanwhile, while Trump tries to browbeat failing countries like Argentina into not doing business with China …

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics￼ ￼ China’s exports are growing at the fastest pace in six months, according to The Wall Street Journal, despite U.S. tariff pressure. In September, Chinese exports rose by 8.3% compared to the same month last year, up from 4.4% in August. Shipments to the United States fell 27% year-on-year, continuing the decline that began in April. Exports to the European Union — China’s second-largest trading partner — surged 14.2%, marking the strongest growth in over three years. Sales to ASEAN countries increased by 15.6%. Economists note that U.S. tariffs have only a limited impact on China’s overall economy, since direct exports to the American market now account for just about 10% of China’s total export volume.

Back to Argentina. Trump seems to be preparing for regime change, just in case:

Did you ever think you’d see the day when B-52s were used for drug interdiction? Well, maybe it was something else, but I assure you—this is not helping America’s position in the world:

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics￼ ￼￼ The pair of USAF B-52 bombers flew toward Caracas for some time but have now turned back.

Steve, we hardly knew ya …

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics￼ ￼ American real estate developer Steve Witkoff may step down from his position as Trump’s special envoy to focus on his private business interests, Middle East Eye reports, citing sources. His potential departure could raise questions about Washington’s commitment to remaining actively engaged in the next stages of Trump’s “peace initiative.”

The Jewish Nationalist information control campaign continues apace. Maybe it was Larry Ellison who was that “donor” Trump was talking about? One good turn deserves another—after all, it was Trump’s gaslighting about the Chicoms and TikTok that allowed Ellison to acquire TikTok and change its algorithms:

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 4h￼ BREAKING: David Ellison, son of Oracle founder Larry Ellison, is reportedly preparing to submit an official merger proposal to acquire Warner Bros., HBO, and CNN. If successful, this could consolidate massive media power under the heir of one of Silicon Valley’s most influential billionaire families.

Where to even begin?

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 4h￼ ￼￼￼ NEW: The U.S. has threatened up to a 500% tariff on China for importing oil from Russia, only on the condition that Europe do the same. Treasury Secretary Bessent says 85 senators back granting Trump the authority, and the president has instructed Bessent to inform European allies that the tariffs will be applied if they act in tandem. These people are so desperate and insane.

How to totally alienate all of Latin America, and probably a significant percentage of Americans:

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 1h￼ ￼￼ BREAKING: The Trump administration has secretly authorized the C.I.A. to conduct covert action in Venezuela, escalating its campaign to remove President Nicolás Maduro. The new authorities, a presidential finding, allow the agency to carry out lethal operations in Venezuela and the Caribbean, either unilaterally or alongside potential U.S. military action. This comes as the Pentagon draws up strike options and continues a large military buildup in the Caribbean, with 10,000 U.S. troops, eight warships, and a submarine already in place. The authorization was developed under National Security Adviser Marco Rubio and C.I.A. Director John Ratcliffe, who has vowed to make the agency “more aggressive.” Privately, U.S. officials have been clear: the goal is regime change. . “I think if Maduro’s smart he’s gonna go ahead and move to Russia, China, some place like that. Because his days are numbered.” - Republican Senator Rick Scott

I can’t take any more of this.