Two big stories today, neither favorable to Anglo-Zionist global hegemony. The election results in Brazil are a direct blow to Trump. Here’s the short story:

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva won a historic fourth term as Brazilian president on October 25, 2026, defeating Flávio Bolsonaro in the runoff with 51.79% of the vote to Bolsonaro’s 48.21% (a margin of ~4.4 million votes). This marks the first time since 1989 that a candidate who lost the first round came back to win the presidency.

Bolsonaro is refusing to concede. That’s all I know. Except that Bolsonaro ran a campaign that featured in-your-face optics of him being, if not a Jew himself, the next thing to it in terms of being a “friend of Israel”. But if you want a pretty good explanation of why this is so important, listen to Sean Foo today:

Brazil, of course, is the “B” in BRICS, and it has long been a major goal of the Anglo-Zionist Empire to peel Brazil away from BRICS. Then Brazil could be fitted into a vassalized Latin America under US hegemony. Equally important, Brazil’s close economic ties to China could be controlled or even cut, leading to the same dynamic for the rest of Latin America. At this point, all that is on hold. We’ll have to see going forward, but for now this is a body blow to Anglo-Zionist plans to control Latin American economic resources to shore up their own global hegemony.

The other major development is this. KSA has bent the knee to Tehran—joined by Pakistan and Turkiye. I don’t say that the Pakis and Turks are bending a knee, but their presence in Tehran with the Saudis suggests that they fully realize that Iran must be recognized as a leading regional power that they need to be on good terms with. Any notion of the Pakis and Turks going to war with Yemen to protect the Saudis is as much of a non-starter as the notion that Trump was going to defend KSA. Everyone knows that the Saudi war on Yemen is lost. I think Will Schryver gets this pretty right:

Will Schryver @imetatronink 18h￼ ￼ Much speculation today about two government-linked Saudi flights to Iran. Some think there may be a “peace deal” in the making. I seriously doubt it. The Iranians are dictating terms the Americans can’t accept. The Saudis are trying to bribe the Iranians to not hurt them.

First, Iran isn’t about to jettison their solidarity with Yemen. Second, they won’t be bribed, no matter what. Third, yes, they are definitely dictating terms.

Iran has reiterated its terms for a “deal” with the US—the seven points of the MOU must be implemented. As Alastair Crooke told Judge Nap this morning, both the Iranians and Yemenis are demanding a fundamental regional realignment—not a temporary fix or deal that benefits US vassals and Anglo-Zionist hegemony. But that means, in effect, the end of Anglo-Zionist world hegemony, which is built upon the petro-dollar and control of Middle Eastern energy (and other resource) flows. That’s why Trump can’t fulfill the agreement he signed—the Anglo-Zionist establishment won’t accept that.

Will Schryver @imetatronink 1h￼ ￼ The House of Saud Bends the Knee in Tehran Türkiye and Pakistan are just there to console the Saudis in their moment of humiliation. Meanwhile, somewhere in the great beyond, Ali Khamenei and Qasem Soleimani are sharing a triumphant high five.

Now, I don’t doubt for a moment that the US was consulted with before this meeting was arranged. But that just reinforces the fact that the Anglo-Zionists aren’t in a position to dictate terms for the region. Will this force a reassessment of Israel’s position vis a vis the US? Logically, it should.