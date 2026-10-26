Meaning In History

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Mark Wauck's avatar
Mark Wauck
5h

Megatron @Megatron_ron

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BREAKING: Aramco, one of the most valuable companies in the world, is now seeking loans from the World Bank, per Bloomberg

Saudi Arabian state-backed oil company Aramco is nearing agreement with international banks on a $10 billion loan that would bolster its finances after just a few months of a war that engulfed Saudi Arabia

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Kevin Slattery's avatar
Kevin Slattery
4h

I was surprised to see Lula win with the amount of intervention the U.S. did in that election.

It’s enjoyable seeing Iran knows the U.S. not its vassals can be trusted. There are no deals to be had with them.

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