Iran has been warning Trump that they’re getting tired of his act. Iran knows escalation, because it sure looks like they did it. Early Reports Suggest Strong Iran Response To US Attacks. Trump’s response after all the 24 hr. deadline stuff and 1000 missiles atcha and all the ‘you’ll be sorry’ yackety yak?

Megatron @Megatron_ron 42m￼ ￼￼ Reporter: “Iran has declared the Strait of Hormuz is closed. Is that true?” Trump: “As far as we are concerned, it’s open. Don’t talk about it.”

Can he get away with it?

Robert A. Pape @ProfessorPape 20h￼ Hormuz has been effectively closed for days, as video shows Bad news for the world economy as oil inventories keep running down August shock is becoming more likely by the day

Daniel Davis Deep Dive @DanielLDavis1 2h￼ This is such a humiliation. We keep claiming - officially - over and over that the SoH is free and open, and the physical evidence keeps proving our official claims are lies. Marine traffic observers keep validating that only a trickle has seeped thru the U.S. approved southern corridor. Iran keeps saying the SOH is closed, and traffic only goes at small levels through its northern passage. Every time US officials say these things, they yet further degrade our credibility. …and Iran retains control of the SOH.

Nostra, House of Gold @Nostre_damus 16h￼ Iran will be begging for a deal before the market opens please patiently wait for the news from axios

It seems that strikes are continuing, and Iran is no longer waiting to be attacked before responding.

MenchOsint @MenchOsint Prince Hassan Air Base, Jordan. Indeed it seems that a Drone hangar was destroyed, and smoke was still visible on Sentinel-2 satellite imagery. (July 12, 08h16 am UTC) Wondering if the MQ-4C was killed ... Interesting detail spotted by @Pataramesh, the Prince Hassan Air Base targeted by Iran this morning is the one hosting the $240 million MQ-4C Triton [$240M/ea.], which was deployed in Al Dhafra Air Base before the war started, but repositioned due to its dangerous proximity with Iran.

Mario Nawfal @MarioNawfal BREAKING: ￼￼￼ Iran has reportedly carried out surprise strikes on ATACMS missile systems in Kuwait. This is significant for two reasons: ⁠1. It’s the first time since the ceasefire that Iran initiates the attack, after the tit-for-tat is over. 2.⁠ ⁠These ATACMS systems were reportedly used in U.S. strikes on Iran yesterday. If this was the first land-to-land missile use by the U.S. since the ceasefire, it strongly suggests Kuwait approved launches from its territory. Now Iran responds and the unraveling continues...

The Hormuz Letter @HormuzLetter 12h￼ BREAKING: Iran’s IRGC announces the full destruction of logistical support centers for US aircraft carriers and refueling platforms at Duqm port in Oman with ballistic missiles, in the third phase of its response to the US strikes, per Tasnim. This is the first Iranian strike on Oman since early March.

Philip Pilkington @philippilk Jul 11￼ I guess oil will hit $60 or so this week. :-)

The art of the deal?

AMK Mapping ￼@AMK_Mapping_ 12h￼ I think it’s safe to say that this is the largest escalation since the beginning of the so-called memorandum of understanding. The U.S. carried out over 140 airstrikes on Iran, while Iran launched dozens of ballistic missiles and drones towards targets in Jordan, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Oman and possibly the UAE, while striking a second vessel in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran is proving to the U.S. that it will not back down in the face of American escalation, and furthermore, will escalate in kind by launching much larger attacks than last time. Even if, hypothetically, every single Iranian missile and drone was shot down, the message remains the same, and U.S. interceptor missile stockpiles continue to be drained. The threat of escalation is Iran’s biggest advantage, especially as Trump continues to wage this prolonged and incredibly unpopular quagmire of a war that cannot be won, and continues to humiliate the U.S. and Israel on the world stage. The next level of escalation for Iran is pre-emptive strikes. Because they know that the U.S. will attack Iran again in the future with essentially 100% certainty, I would not be surprised if we see some sort of attack ahead of an expected U.S. strike as a show of force.

The increased targeting of logistical centers is, in a way, very like pre-emptive strikes.