While most of the coverage of Trump’s war on Iran has obviously been focused on Iran, Hezbollah—supposedly destroyed via the typically Jewish Nationalist sneak decapitation attack (with Trump’s collusion)—is back in a big way. Israel has its hands full, as Hezbollah is coordinating some of its actions with Iran and is probably receiving intel via Iran as well. This is important, as it signals the difference a regime change can make. It’s another example of the Jewish Nationalist inability to understand the old maxim about being careful what you wish for.

Think back to the days when Israel bombed Iran’s embassy in Damascus and assassinated Hezbollah’s Nasrallah using the pretext of US negotiating with Nasrallah to geo-locate him. The then Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Khamenei, declined to respond militarily. He also failed to get involved militarily in support of Hezbollah when it was attacked by Israel or in support of Gaza or Yemen. Reports at the time suggested that many in the IRGC regarded these failures to act as betrayals of allies. Nevertheless, Israeli insisted on assassinating Khamenei in another sneak attack facilitated by Trump’s negotiation charade.

Hezbollah didn’t get involved in the current war for a few days, which suggests that there was some negotiating between Hezbollah and the Iranian government/IRGC—guarantees were likely given. Now Hezbollah is all in. Worse still—for the Zionist Entity—the new Supreme Leader is likely fully committed to supporting Hezbollah. That will throw a spanner into any Trump TACO attempts, because Iran will almost certainly not walk away from Hezbollah.

Here’s a brief summary of sorts:

Thomas Keith @iwasnevrhere_ ￼Hebrew outlets are now openly acknowledging the strike on the SES Emek HaEla teleport near Beit Shemesh in the Eilah Valley, a major satellite communications station roughly 160 km from the Lebanese frontier. The strike highlighted the resistance’s ability to reach strategic infrastructure deep inside the interior. At the same time, commentary in Yediot Ahronot concedes that Hezbollah remains far from the weakened or disorganized force previously portrayed after leadership assassinations and repeated strikes on its arsenal. The continued launches toward Tel Aviv and central regions, the strike on strategic communications infrastructure, and the sustained bombardment of the Galilee are now being cited as evidence that the resistance has retained both operational cohesion and strategic reach. The same outlet now warns that any attempt to dismantle Hezbollah would require preparing the public for a long war that could last months or years and potentially involve the occupation of large areas of southern Lebanon, while admitting that even such a campaign offers no guarantee of eliminating the resistance.

Philip Pilkington is suggesting that Israel is attempting to more or less walk away from the war on Iran—leaving it to their chump, Trump—and pivoting to Lebanon. PP probably has in mind the various statements from the Anglo-Zionist leadership that indicates the search for an off ramp is going on in earnest—even as Israel attempts to put together an offensive into Hezbollah. But he also cites a news report. Then PP hits on the key consideration:

Philip Pilkington @philippilk 8h There now appear to be attempts to steer Israel into focusing on Hezbollah and letting the Iran War go. All of this rests on the assumption that Iran does not get a vote here. The reality is that Iran has the final vote.

Exactly. There’s a new Supreme Leader who is unlikely to back down. In addition, Chas Freeman believes—based on what we know about Khamenei fils—it’s probably only a matter of time before Iran fields nukes. That will prove very meaningful when it comes to deterring Anglo-Zionist aggression against Iranian allies in the future. But this is what smarty pants Jewish Nationalists wanted, what they paid for. We can hope that they get it—good and hard—but the tragic consequences of their arrogance and their disregard for non-Jewish lives will remain. Trump has expressed that attitude well in his blasé statements that casualties are simply a thing that happens during wars. A bit like his statement yesterday that America commits war crimes—sinking an unarmed Iranian ship over a thousand miles from home, far from the war zone, rather than capturing it—because they’re more fun than the humane alternatives.

I have to reproduce these two brief tweets by Luke Gromen that cleverly capture the Double Think/Speak of Trump’s regime:

Luke Gromen @LukeGromen 22h￼ US and Israel: “This means Iran is out of missiles with warheads lighter than one ton.” Iran: “We think Israel is largely out of interceptor missiles.” High stakes poker to find out who has been bluffing about missile capabilities and who hasn’t been. Walter Bloomberg @DeItaone 23h ￼ COMMANDER OF IRAN’S AEROSPACE FORCE: FROM NOW ON, MISSILES WITH WARHEADS LIGHTER THAN ONE TON WILL NOT BE LAUNCHED - STATE MEDIA

Luke Gromen @LukeGromen 3h￼ “We had to destroy the village in order to save it” -Vietnam War “We had to move our air defense missiles from Asia to the Middle East in order to weaken China” -Iran War Saagar Enjeti @esaagar 4h South Korea’s President is trying to calm down the population about the removal of US defense assets but said openly he opposed the move The message is getting pickup all over the Asia Pacific

Listening to Mac with DD. Mac is comparing Raisin’ Caine’s performance yesterday with something readers of a certain age will remember—the pressers during the Vietnam war, in which whoever was speaking would rattle off sortie numbers, numbers of bombs dropped, body counts, and etc. And we lost.

Earlier today, Aaron Mate smartly noted that Trump openly stated that the war would be ended only in consultation with Netanyahu. Did Americans vote for Netanyahu? Trump and his clown crew have been trying to persuade Americans—to little effect—that Trump’s war is a war to protect America from an imminent Iranian attack on our Homeland. Or maybe it’s a war to safeguard the flow of Gulf oil to China. It depends on the day. But Aaron’s point remains—Why does a foreigner that Americans never voted for—and whom we can’t vote out of office—get a veto over war and peace for Americans? Why doesn’t Trump make that decision in consultation with, say, the US Veep? We did, after all, vote for Vance. In case you haven’t figured this out, Jewish Nationalist money speaks to Trump much louder than American votes.

But earlier today I mentioned to my wife that maybe I should get a yard sign that would read:

VANCE 2026!

Maybe that could start something.