Don't Forget Hezbollah; Vance 2026!
While most of the coverage of Trump’s war on Iran has obviously been focused on Iran, Hezbollah—supposedly destroyed via the typically Jewish Nationalist sneak decapitation attack (with Trump’s collusion)—is back in a big way. Israel has its hands full, as Hezbollah is coordinating some of its actions with Iran and is probably receiving intel via Iran as well. This is important, as it signals the difference a regime change can make. It’s another example of the Jewish Nationalist inability to understand the old maxim about being careful what you wish for.
Think back to the days when Israel bombed Iran’s embassy in Damascus and assassinated Hezbollah’s Nasrallah using the pretext of US negotiating with Nasrallah to geo-locate him. The then Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Khamenei, declined to respond militarily. He also failed to get involved militarily in support of Hezbollah when it was attacked by Israel or in support of Gaza or Yemen. Reports at the time suggested that many in the IRGC regarded these failures to act as betrayals of allies. Nevertheless, Israeli insisted on assassinating Khamenei in another sneak attack facilitated by Trump’s negotiation charade.
Hezbollah didn’t get involved in the current war for a few days, which suggests that there was some negotiating between Hezbollah and the Iranian government/IRGC—guarantees were likely given. Now Hezbollah is all in. Worse still—for the Zionist Entity—the new Supreme Leader is likely fully committed to supporting Hezbollah. That will throw a spanner into any Trump TACO attempts, because Iran will almost certainly not walk away from Hezbollah.
Here’s a brief summary of sorts:
￼Hebrew outlets are now openly acknowledging the strike on the SES Emek HaEla teleport near Beit Shemesh in the Eilah Valley, a major satellite communications station roughly 160 km from the Lebanese frontier. The strike highlighted the resistance’s ability to reach strategic infrastructure deep inside the interior.
At the same time, commentary in Yediot Ahronot concedes that Hezbollah remains far from the weakened or disorganized force previously portrayed after leadership assassinations and repeated strikes on its arsenal. The continued launches toward Tel Aviv and central regions, the strike on strategic communications infrastructure, and the sustained bombardment of the Galilee are now being cited as evidence that the resistance has retained both operational cohesion and strategic reach.
The same outlet now warns that any attempt to dismantle Hezbollah would require preparing the public for a long war that could last months or years and potentially involve the occupation of large areas of southern Lebanon, while admitting that even such a campaign offers no guarantee of eliminating the resistance.
Philip Pilkington is suggesting that Israel is attempting to more or less walk away from the war on Iran—leaving it to their chump, Trump—and pivoting to Lebanon. PP probably has in mind the various statements from the Anglo-Zionist leadership that indicates the search for an off ramp is going on in earnest—even as Israel attempts to put together an offensive into Hezbollah. But he also cites a news report. Then PP hits on the key consideration:
There now appear to be attempts to steer Israel into focusing on Hezbollah and letting the Iran War go. All of this rests on the assumption that Iran does not get a vote here. The reality is that Iran has the final vote.
Exactly. There’s a new Supreme Leader who is unlikely to back down. In addition, Chas Freeman believes—based on what we know about Khamenei fils—it’s probably only a matter of time before Iran fields nukes. That will prove very meaningful when it comes to deterring Anglo-Zionist aggression against Iranian allies in the future. But this is what smarty pants Jewish Nationalists wanted, what they paid for. We can hope that they get it—good and hard—but the tragic consequences of their arrogance and their disregard for non-Jewish lives will remain. Trump has expressed that attitude well in his blasé statements that casualties are simply a thing that happens during wars. A bit like his statement yesterday that America commits war crimes—sinking an unarmed Iranian ship over a thousand miles from home, far from the war zone, rather than capturing it—because they’re more fun than the humane alternatives.
I have to reproduce these two brief tweets by Luke Gromen that cleverly capture the Double Think/Speak of Trump’s regime:
US and Israel: “This means Iran is out of missiles with warheads lighter than one ton.”
Iran: “We think Israel is largely out of interceptor missiles.”
High stakes poker to find out who has been bluffing about missile capabilities and who hasn’t been.
￼ COMMANDER OF IRAN’S AEROSPACE FORCE: FROM NOW ON, MISSILES WITH WARHEADS LIGHTER THAN ONE TON WILL NOT BE LAUNCHED - STATE MEDIA
“We had to destroy the village in order to save it”
-Vietnam War
“We had to move our air defense missiles from Asia to the Middle East in order to weaken China”
-Iran War
South Korea’s President is trying to calm down the population about the removal of US defense assets but said openly he opposed the move
The message is getting pickup all over the Asia Pacific
Listening to Mac with DD. Mac is comparing Raisin’ Caine’s performance yesterday with something readers of a certain age will remember—the pressers during the Vietnam war, in which whoever was speaking would rattle off sortie numbers, numbers of bombs dropped, body counts, and etc. And we lost.
Earlier today, Aaron Mate smartly noted that Trump openly stated that the war would be ended only in consultation with Netanyahu. Did Americans vote for Netanyahu? Trump and his clown crew have been trying to persuade Americans—to little effect—that Trump’s war is a war to protect America from an imminent Iranian attack on our Homeland. Or maybe it’s a war to safeguard the flow of Gulf oil to China. It depends on the day. But Aaron’s point remains—Why does a foreigner that Americans never voted for—and whom we can’t vote out of office—get a veto over war and peace for Americans? Why doesn’t Trump make that decision in consultation with, say, the US Veep? We did, after all, vote for Vance. In case you haven’t figured this out, Jewish Nationalist money speaks to Trump much louder than American votes.
But earlier today I mentioned to my wife that maybe I should get a yard sign that would read:
VANCE 2026!
Maybe that could start something.
I had not forgotten it at all about Hezbollah, I envisioned a scenario whereby Iran would pound Israel, like it had never been hit before even worse than the 2025 war.
At the appropriate time I felt, and I still do , Hamas will become involved and now we see that Hezbollah is coming out of the woodwork and attacking Israel, which is a direct threat to them. Now the last piece of that puzzle is another one I’ve been watching that I have mentioned, what about Egypt? Egypt has been sitting on the southern border of Israel for almost a year watching and waiting. What do you bet they have in touch with Iran and when the time comes, they will be Iran’s Boots on the ground.
That probably ,if it happens ,will be the end of Israel as a sovereign state .
Now something else that I have been watching and I’ve been waiting to see if anyone does any analysis on this, is what happened between 3 AM Monday and 7 AM with Oil prices?
I was up till 3 AM Monday morning watching oil prices in the war news and I saw Oil jump to almost $120 a barrel by the time. I finally decided to go to bed. When I finally wake up later in the morning to check the futures market, Oil had fallen dramatically.
Now what I wanna know is what caused that because nothing had changed and that period of time. Yes the G7 talked about releasing 400 million barrels of oil but didn’t come to a decision on that now they’ve decided not to, but there’s no mechanism to to release that all at once it would have to be done in stages.
So what was it? Our secretary of treasury said about three days ago that they might step in and short the futures market. I believe the treasury in conjunction with the federal reserve may have done just that because it would take a tremendous amount of money to move the market in the other direction we’re talking about a few million dollars we’re talking about tens of dollars manipulating the oil futures market.
I want to see an analysis to see if it’s some point in that narrow timeframe. There was a huge amount of money to short the market. There’s not enough individual investors or cartel investors that could put up that kind of money only a central bank could do it.
If that’s true, then we’re seeing the price mechanism being manipulated by the government government to the detriment of everyone else and they won’t be able to keep that up for very long . I agree with Colonel McGregor this morning when I watched him that oil prices will resume their upward March and it’s going to be sooner rather than later.
One of the most critical things he talked about was our reliance from the Gulf area for petrol chemicals, i.e. fertilizer 35% of the fertilizer comes from the Middle East another big chunk of it comes from who Russia we don’t produce enough of it in the United States. So many products are made from oil that people forget about that and do not realize the significance of 25% of the oil market being shut down.
Some of these Gulf states are now starting to shut oil production down because they don’t have the facilities to store it. There are no tankers pulling up to load cargo to move.
I am seriously going to have to consider moving money into long-term commodity funds, particularly food, fertilizer, petro chemicals, and all of that because there’s no doubt that the prices of those items are going to go through the roof which means food prices are going to rise. Drug prices are going to rise. Everything that is petro chemical related from the oil industry is going to rise. It will take months or years for everything to balance out for production normalized if there is such a thing.
It is truly unbelievable that Trump and the morons he has surrounded himself with did not work out every possible contingency and problem that could happen by starting this war .
For those I came across this last night about a retired Marine Corps general named Paul Van Riper, who is involved in a very detailed war game back in 2003 I think involving the Middle East. The war game consisted of the American military fighting and unnamed Middle Eastern country that general Riper was commanding leave a link here on what happened but the bottom line is that Riper in the war game was able to win and win decisively very quickly.
https://www.wearethemighty.com/mighty-trending/that-time-a-marine-general-led-a-fictional-iran-against-the-us-military-and-won/
The next few days are going to be very interesting to watch .
The extent and level of the doublespeak, not to mention the parties contradicting themselves and each other on a regular basis, is a sign of the desperation and confusion going on behind the scenes. To me, this is an indication that the realization of how badly they F'd up is interfering with their magical thinking.
Unfortunately, desperate people do desperate things. Maybe they'll just start throwing each other under the bus, and hopefully stay completely away from anything really stupid like nuclear.