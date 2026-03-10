Meaning In History

Stephen McIntyre
3h

I had not forgotten it at all about Hezbollah, I envisioned a scenario whereby Iran would pound Israel, like it had never been hit before even worse than the 2025 war.

At the appropriate time I felt, and I still do , Hamas will become involved and now we see that Hezbollah is coming out of the woodwork and attacking Israel, which is a direct threat to them. Now the last piece of that puzzle is another one I’ve been watching that I have mentioned, what about Egypt? Egypt has been sitting on the southern border of Israel for almost a year watching and waiting. What do you bet they have in touch with Iran and when the time comes, they will be Iran’s Boots on the ground.

That probably ,if it happens ,will be the end of Israel as a sovereign state .

Now something else that I have been watching and I’ve been waiting to see if anyone does any analysis on this, is what happened between 3 AM Monday and 7 AM with Oil prices?

I was up till 3 AM Monday morning watching oil prices in the war news and I saw Oil jump to almost $120 a barrel by the time. I finally decided to go to bed. When I finally wake up later in the morning to check the futures market, Oil had fallen dramatically.

Now what I wanna know is what caused that because nothing had changed and that period of time. Yes the G7 talked about releasing 400 million barrels of oil but didn’t come to a decision on that now they’ve decided not to, but there’s no mechanism to to release that all at once it would have to be done in stages.

So what was it? Our secretary of treasury said about three days ago that they might step in and short the futures market. I believe the treasury in conjunction with the federal reserve may have done just that because it would take a tremendous amount of money to move the market in the other direction we’re talking about a few million dollars we’re talking about tens of dollars manipulating the oil futures market.

I want to see an analysis to see if it’s some point in that narrow timeframe. There was a huge amount of money to short the market. There’s not enough individual investors or cartel investors that could put up that kind of money only a central bank could do it.

If that’s true, then we’re seeing the price mechanism being manipulated by the government government to the detriment of everyone else and they won’t be able to keep that up for very long . I agree with Colonel McGregor this morning when I watched him that oil prices will resume their upward March and it’s going to be sooner rather than later.

One of the most critical things he talked about was our reliance from the Gulf area for petrol chemicals, i.e. fertilizer 35% of the fertilizer comes from the Middle East another big chunk of it comes from who Russia we don’t produce enough of it in the United States. So many products are made from oil that people forget about that and do not realize the significance of 25% of the oil market being shut down.

Some of these Gulf states are now starting to shut oil production down because they don’t have the facilities to store it. There are no tankers pulling up to load cargo to move.

I am seriously going to have to consider moving money into long-term commodity funds, particularly food, fertilizer, petro chemicals, and all of that because there’s no doubt that the prices of those items are going to go through the roof which means food prices are going to rise. Drug prices are going to rise. Everything that is petro chemical related from the oil industry is going to rise. It will take months or years for everything to balance out for production normalized if there is such a thing.

It is truly unbelievable that Trump and the morons he has surrounded himself with did not work out every possible contingency and problem that could happen by starting this war .

For those I came across this last night about a retired Marine Corps general named Paul Van Riper, who is involved in a very detailed war game back in 2003 I think involving the Middle East. The war game consisted of the American military fighting and unnamed Middle Eastern country that general Riper was commanding leave a link here on what happened but the bottom line is that Riper in the war game was able to win and win decisively very quickly.

https://www.wearethemighty.com/mighty-trending/that-time-a-marine-general-led-a-fictional-iran-against-the-us-military-and-won/

The next few days are going to be very interesting to watch .

riskywoods
3hEdited

The extent and level of the doublespeak, not to mention the parties contradicting themselves and each other on a regular basis, is a sign of the desperation and confusion going on behind the scenes. To me, this is an indication that the realization of how badly they F'd up is interfering with their magical thinking.

Unfortunately, desperate people do desperate things. Maybe they'll just start throwing each other under the bus, and hopefully stay completely away from anything really stupid like nuclear.

