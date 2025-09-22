Meaning In History

Ray-SoCa
5h

The Tylenol action is a way for RFK to get political permission to look into other autism causes.

RFK is going as fast as he can politically on the maha agenda. I’m astonished he has got this much done, against huge opposition.

Tamsin
5h

...not talking about Epstein or Kirk, or preparations for the war on Iran, or the many ways America is openly adopting the Israeli way of war, e.g. with decapitation strikes in Yemen, or extrajudicial murders in the waters off Venezuela. I'd say Trump is getting MAGA on board using baby steps like blowing up "fentanyl boats", because fentanyl is an existential threat, right?

Crooke has a new article out and it is the basis for an interview with Napolitano. Crooke says America is abandoning Just War theory, with its ideal that we can distinguish combatants from noncombatants, in favor of Absolute War theory, with a more ancient ideal by which you name the existential threat to your tribe and eliminate it. You eliminate men and women and children, because any one child might grow up to be a terrorist, right?

Another ideal of Just War theory is to not prosecute war in a way that renders future peace impossible.

Crooke quotes Ron Dermer alluding to the need for a transformative deradicalization in Gaza, as was obtained by Americans firebombing Germany and Japan in WW2.

