Let’s see. He’s calling MSM reporters, telling them:

He’s “angry and p*ssed off at Putin” for “questioning Zelensky’s credibility”, and may impose secondary sanctions on Russian oil if he thinks it’s Putin’s fault if Trump doesn’t get his Ukraine deal … Levan Gudadze @GudadzeLevan Trump ‘PISSED OFF’ at Putin, Warns 25% Tariffs on Russian Oil Could Happen Anytime "I was very angry, pissed off, when Putin started questioning Zelensky’s credibility and discussing new leadership in Ukraine," Trump said in a phone interview with NBC. P.S. Trump is threatening Russia and Russia's friends again, and that's too bad, because with such inadequate behavior he significantly increases the chances that he will become the last president of the United States, and very soon. I think someone should send a team of psychiatrists to the White House before it's too late.. )) video 9:46 AM · Mar 30, 2025 and … He’s threatening Iran that if they won’t agree to his “deal” 'there will be BOMBING. 'It will be bombing the likes of which they have never seen before'. Levan Gudadze @GudadzeLevan Trump also said that if Iran doesn't agree to a nuclear deal, 'there will be BOMBING' 'It will be bombing the likes of which they have never seen before'. P.S. One can't help but wonder, when was the last time the US had a mentally healthy president? video 9:53 AM · Mar 30, 2025

Of course, this sounds for all the world like Trump’s trade tactics—threaten to go nuclear with tariffs to get the trade deal he wants. The problem is, this is different. War and peace, preserving one’s national sovereignty, are non-negotiable for major powers.

And if that weren’t enough for a Sunday morning …

This is a longish article, but well worth considering. I’m quite sure that this will make not just China but also Russia seriously unhappy:

TOKYO, March 30 (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth described Japan on Sunday as indispensable for tackling Chinese aggression and said implementing of a plan to upgrade the U.S military command in the country would get under way. "We share a warrior ethos that defines our forces," Hegseth told Japanese Defence Minister Gen Nakatani at a meeting in Tokyo. "Japan is our indispensable partner in deterring communist Chinese military aggression," including across the Taiwan Strait, he said.

I seem to recall that the Chinese suffered greatly due to the Japanese “warrior ethos”—~20 million dead. What is wrong with these Trump clowns? Don’t they read history—at all? And now Trump—via his mouthpiece—is espousing the Japanese Bushido as our own? Deter “Chicom” aggression? Gimme a break. There’s only one country with bases around the world that goes looking for wars.

Hegseth says US is upgrading Japan ops to war-fighting command Hegseth said the US would add more personnel to a new joint command in Japan that would direct any initial US military response to a crisis in the region, and would work closely with a newly created Japanese military command overseeing air, land, sea and other forces. US Forces Japan would become a “war-fighting headquarters,” he said, a move that “increases our readiness to respond to contingency or crisis, support US operations and help Japan and US forces defend this territory.”

Let me repeat: Issues of war and peace and national existence and survival cannot be handled with the same tactics as trade talks. I suppose Putin will simply continue to string Trump along, knowing that he (Putin) holds the high cards and that Trump’s big rush for a deal is about detaching Russia from Iran, then China. I just don’t think Putin is interested in facilitating a Eurasian war for the Anglo-Zionists. Trump’s tactics are not well calculated to budge Putin, and may alarm other countries, such as India.

MAGA starts at home. Could Veep Vance please have a serious talk with Trump?